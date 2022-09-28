Serial Predator Arrested After 40 Years

Steven Ray Hessler has received a 650-year prison sentence for his brutal attacks

Steven Ray Hessler (image courtesy of Shelby County Prosecutor's Office)

From 1982 to 1985, a small town in Shelby County, Indiana, lived under a reign of terror when a vicious masked man broke into homes at night, armed with a gun or knife, and sexually assaulted women.

Shelbyville was the scene of all but one of the atrocious attacks. The town is about thirty miles southeast of Indianapolis and, at that time, had around 20,000 citizens.

The series of crimes disturbed the town, and fear gripped the hearts of women for many years as that mysterious assailant remained at large.

Gun sales skyrocketed, and even a local hospital offered shooting lessons to the residents. Police urged women to take extra precautions. They were told to avoid being alone, make sure to close their curtains, lock their doors and windows at night, and alter their routines as the authorities believed that the perpetrator stalked his victims before making his move.

The nightmarish spree began on the night of August 14, 1982, when a woman woke up in the middle of the night after a man entered her home through an unlocked door. He held a knife to her throat, demanding money. He took some cash from her purse; then he threatened to hurt her young daughters, who were sleeping in the next room, if she didn’t comply with his orders. He forced her to put on a nightgown and then proceeded to assault her.

He knew she was a recent divorcee and told her that her ex-husband paid him to intimidate her and teach her a lesson. He also threatened that he would return to hurt and kidnap her daughters on their way home from school if she ever thought about reporting the incident to the police.

A few months later, a similar incident took place. On the night of November 1, 1982, the assailant forced his way into a home where a mother lived with her son.

They were both awakened at knifepoint, and the man threatened to hurt the little boy if the mother didn’t comply with him. He made her put on sexy clothing and perform sexual acts while her son watched before sexually assaulting her.

Like the previous incident, he told the woman that he was paid to hurt her and that he would return if she contacted the cops.

On December 16, 1982, a mother and her 16-year-old daughter were assaulted. The daughter was awake when a man entered her room, holding a knife. He forced her to perform sexual acts before taking her to the mother’s room. He also compelled the mother to perform sexual acts and assaulted her.

He boasted about committing other attacks and claimed he was a police officer. He also tried to take pictures of the two women using their camera but discovered that there wasn’t any film in it.

A couple of months later, on February 2, 1983, the suspect, armed with a gun, attacked a man standing outside his home and forced him inside, where his wife was waiting. He forced the couple to perform sexual acts on each other and photographed them. He told them he was paid to do that to them and stole some cash before leaving the scene.

After that incident, the police feared that the suspect’s behavior was escalating. They first believed that he primarily targeted recent divorcees and women living on their own. But the last incident showed he had no problem attacking couples or breaking into homes where men were present.

Over a full year after his last attack, the perpetrator struck again. On February 18, 1984, a woman was in the shower when a man forced his way into her house.

The woman was utterly vulnerable when the man took her by surprise and held her at gunpoint. He asked her if she knew anything about his other attacks and bragged that the police had arrested the wrong man.

He told her he would leave her alone if she cooperated with him and threatened to kill her if she screamed or struggled against him. He then proceeded to assault her and took multiple photographs of her.

He told her that she had served him food on a recent previous night. By saying that, he proved that he was used to stalking and keeping track of his victims’ movements. He then left after stealing a small amount of cash.

Then on November 25, 1984, the assailant broke into another home. He first woke the victim’s little daughter up and took her to her mother’s room. He held the daughter at gunpoint and used her to threaten the mother into performing sexual acts. He then assaulted the mother while her daughter watched and left after stealing some cash.

He put his crime spree on hiatus until August 17, 1985, when he forced his way into a couple’s house. He forced them at gunpoint to perform sexual acts on each other and demanded they give him money.

The wife told him she had a heart condition and then faked a heart attack. She aimed to get some sympathy, but unfortunately, their attacker had none.

He first focused his attention on the male victim. He handcuffed him, tied him to a chair, and started beating him mercilessly. He repeatedly hit him in the head with the back of his gun, causing permanent brain damage and a coma that lasted for months. The victim had to get speech therapy to learn how to talk again. He currently suffers from many disabilities and is confined to a wheelchair.

After leaving her husband for dead, he took the woman to the garage and sexually assaulted her. He threatened to come back and kill them if they went to the police.

Little did he know that he had made a fatal mistake that night, which would later lead to his arrest.

Around that time, the authorities noted many similarities and links between the attacks, making them confident that they were all committed by one suspect. They knew from the descriptions given by the victims that he always wore military-style boots, a chained wallet, and a ski mask.

His M.O. involved sexually assaulting women, sometimes with an enema bottle, and he also used Vaseline in every attack. He would often tie his victims to immobilize them and would take or attempt to take photographs of them.

And sometimes, he had the audacity to ask his victims for a Pepsi and would always threaten to come back if they contacted the police. He also observed his victims for several weeks before breaking into their homes, and he usually attacked after 9:30 pm and left the crime scene before 5:30 am.

Steven Ray Hessler (image courtesy of The Indianapolis Star)

In 1985, the Indianapolis Newspaper shared a facial composite of the suspect based on the victims’ descriptions. In the same article, task force detectives said the suspect was believed to be a white male, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1, 170 to 200 pounds, with blue eyes, short to medium light brown or blonde hair, and that he was in his early-to-mid-30s. The victims also described him as muscular, so they believed he was of the athletic type.

But despite all efforts, the suspect still managed to elude capture, and the authorities were unable to discover his identity.

The culprit was generally very cautious and never left behind anything that would lead to him. He always wore gloves, wiped down surfaces, and took all the items he touched or may have left DNA on with him, such as the victims’ nightgowns and the bedsheets on which he left his bodily fluids.

But one time, he finally got sloppy and unknowingly left DNA behind, which was in his final attack that took place on August 17, 1985.

However, the case remained unsolved for decades, and it wasn’t until 2020 that it finally had a breakthrough.

A detective suggested sending the DNA sample extracted from the last crime scene to a company specializing in the same DNA testing used to capture the Golden State Killer in 2018.

That company was Parabon Nanolabs, a company based in Virginia that specializes in Genealogical DNA identification and uses it to solve cold cases.

The test results led to two men of the same family, one of them was Steven Ray Hessler, an ex-convict who spent most of the nineties in prison for sexual assault convictions in a county close to Shelby County.

He served about ten years in prison and was released two months before inmates were required to submit DNA samples.

Investigators started watching and digging into the lives of the two men. And shortly, further investigations eliminated one of the suspects, leaving only Steven Ray Hessler.

Hessler lived in Greensburg, Indiana, and used to pay his utility bills by mail. Police used that against him as they obtained an envelope he used to send the payment of his water bill. They extracted DNA from the licked envelope and compared his saliva with the DNA collected back in 1985, and it was a perfect match.

They later obtained another DNA sample inside Hessler’s cheek, confirming the link.

Steven Ray Hessler (image courtesy of Shelby County Prosecutor's Office)

In the early morning hours on August 17, 2020, exactly 35 years after the last attack in Shelby County, Police entered Hessler’s Greensburg home with a search warrant. They described what they found inside as a “treasure trove” and a “gold mine” full of trophies and evidence from the crime scenes.

They found several photographs that he had stolen from the victims, clothing, and garments the victims described him wearing during the attacks, a chained wallet, a ski mask, knives, handcuffs, and zip ties.

They also found 30 pairs of women’s underwear, an enema water bottle, petroleum jelly, polaroid photos of the forced sex acts, and newspaper clippings of the articles written about the attacks.

Police also searched his computers and found that he had been researching the surviving victims’ names and whereabouts. He also had downloaded a Google Earth Streetview photo of one victim’s house in Georgia. He had also been similarly cyberstalking the victim of his sexual assault conviction.

Steven Ray Hessler was convicted on March 3, 2022. After an 8-day trial of two counts of sexual assault, six counts of unlawful deviant conduct, seven counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury, three counts of criminal deviant conduct, and one count of robbery — each a class A felony.

During the trial, the prosecution called 27 witnesses; most of them were victims who bravely testified despite having received death threats. Some witnesses were flown in from Florida, Georgia, and Ohio, as well as a Secret Service computer technician from the east coast.

Brad Landwerlen, the Shelby County prosecutor, said, “Steven Ray Hessler is one of the evilest, cruel, sadistic predators that I had the pleasure prosecuting in my thirty-plus-year career. He derived great pleasure from his unnecessarily brutal methods of terrorizing and sexually torturing his victims.”

During the trial, the prosecutor described Hessler as a “coward sadist.” He clarified that Hessler is a sadist because he loves getting pleasure from hurting other people and a coward because he would only do it when he was armed.

On April 1, 2022, Steven Ray Hessler was sentenced to 650 years in prison, 50 years for each crime.

And finally, after nearly four decades, Hessler’s victims are at peace, knowing their assailant would spend the rest of his life behind prison bars where he belongs.

“It’s a huge relief. I don’t have to be afraid anymore,” said the victim of the November 1, 1982 attack. She also encouraged all victims of sexual assault to always come forward.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/02/us/steven-ray-hessler-sentenced-shelby-county-rape-cases.html https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/steven-hessler-sentenced-650-years-cold-case-rapes https://www.wthr.com/article/news/crime/jury-to-decide-verdict-in-trial-of-greensburg-man-charged-in-shelby-county-1980s-home-invasion-sexual-assaults-steven-ray-hessler-shelbyville/531-31bc27da-1602-40a9-834d-92f0e0851924?fbclid=IwAR2Xb_cltDbLJARdymUUza3h4792JthbwbZTmNAhTBayT0p5LMCzkj_mThE https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/04/10/steven-hessler-shelby-co-indiana-rape-case/9498930002/?gnt-cfr=1 https://www.facebook.com/brad.landwerlen/posts/3071721126413465