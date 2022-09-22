Manitoba Taxi driver Melissa Chaboyer 2005 Murder Remains Unsolved

The mother had been stabbed trying to flee her vehicle

Melissa Chaboyer (image courtesy of Manitoba Crime Stoppers)

It was late on November 25, 2005, in Thompson, Manitoba, when Melissa Chaboyer was working a long shift as a cab driver. Melissa, people who knew her called her Lissa, was a thirty-five-year-old single mother to her teenage son and a devoted foster parent. She had housed over twenty children over ten years. She loved fostering and supporting her foster kids whenever they needed help, even if it had been years since they had been in her care.

Melissa drove a cab part-time to supplement her income, and her full-time job was working as an aid for people with developmental disabilities. She had worked at North Star Cab for almost a decade, mostly picking up shifts from October to December to save up for Christmas and on this Friday night was her normal graveyard shift.

Around midnight, she was dispatched to a call to the Thompson Arena. The caller didn’t leave a name or number with the dispatcher. Melissa called the dispatcher to let them know drop off would be at the Ramada Hotel, not the Burntwood Hotel.

RCMP stated that they believe Melissa picked up two passengers, and at around 12:30 AM, she drove into a parking lot behind the mall in Thompson, where she was attacked and killed by the people in her cab.

Melissa had been stabbed several times while attempting to flee the vehicle. Her attackers fled on foot, captured on surveillance cameras going through a field east of the parking lot.

Another cab driver was sitting in his cab, also in the mall parking lot, and saw the taxi top light and went over to see what was happening. He attempted to help Melissa, but it was too late.

The two suspects were never identified or found. The case has been cold for several years. It doesn’t appear that Melissa was robbed, and it is unclear what the motive was for the attack. Melissa was called “the gentlest driver,” and her manager said, “If someone didn’t have the money, she’d smile and say, ‘pay later.’ She would never have gotten into a dispute with someone.”

After Melissa’s murder, Thompson changed its bylaws to require all taxi cabs to be fitted with cameras. There is a $14,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

