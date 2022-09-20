Fort Pierce, FL

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Op5F_0i3HJ22m00
Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Officers didn’t take the little girl’s disappearance seriously; a large-scale search by law enforcement was never undertaken, but they did put a BOLO sheet for her.

A deputy, James Howard Harrison, came forward saying that he saw the girl walking near a gas station. Harrison had been on patrol the day she went missing, which had been in his area. He gave the estimated time he saw her and claimed to have continued on his patrol.

Lora Ann was small for her age but was described as “feisty and outspoken.” Her family claimed she would never have gotten in a vehicle with a stranger and that she was very street smart. There was disappointment that the local authorities didn’t do more to find Lora Ann, and three days later, her body was found in a citrus grove less than 600 yards from her home.

The medical examiner confirmed that she had been murdered the day she had been reported missing. Her cause of death was strangulation, and she had been sexually assaulted.

Two men that worked in the citrus grove had discovered her body. When they called the police, James Harrison arrived first on the scene. The men said that Harrison took brief statements and dismissed the men. No one from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office ever followed up with the men.

Harrison was alone at the crime scene for twenty minutes before other officers joined him. The investigation had been brief, no suspects were ever identified, and the case was quickly filed away, not revisited for nearly four decades.

In 2020, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office established a dedicated cold case squad, and it was Lora Ann’s cold case selected for the team to reinvestigate. Detective Paul Taylor was in charge of the investigation.

Early on, it was discovered that there were many holes in the initial investigation. Detective Taylor interviewed one of the men who had initially discovered Lora’s body and was shocked that he was the first officer besides Deputy Harrison to talk to him. The man remembered that day vividly and the crime scene, as he had explained that it had been a deeply traumatic discovery. He explained what he saw that day with crystal clear details, but Detective Taylor was shocked to realize that it didn’t match what was in the file.

The man then told him that Harrison had asked the two men to leave, which they thought had been strange, and what had been more strange was that no one else wanted to talk to them further. For the first time, there seemed to be a suspect in the murder of Lora Ann Huizar, and it was one of their own.

For the first time, authorities looked at Deputy Harrison more closely. Deputy Harrison was also a preacher in the region. Taylor discovered that five months after Lora’s murder, Harrison was let go at the Sheriff’s Office. Several accusations had come forward that Harrison had molested several young girls in his church. Harrison had also had complaints brought forward from within the Sheriff’s Office as coworkers felt he had been inappropriate with young women while conducting his duties as a deputy.

Detective Taylor uncovered several definitive instances where Harrison had directly tampered with evidence, moved things at the crime scene, and hindered the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqTNo_0i3HJ22m00
James Howard Harrison (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

Harrison was never charged in either circumstance. He was let go from his job and kicked out of his church. So he and his family picked up and moved. Harrison moved a lot, working in law enforcement in ten separate agencies within Florida. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brooksville Police Department, Groveland Police Department, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Edgewood Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Okeechobee Police Department. Because he was never formally charged, he was allowed to start over in a new county, using the church and his uniform to maintain access to other potential victims.

James Howard Harrison died in 2008, and in 2020 his body was exhumed for DNA collection. DNA was collected from Lora’s body, but poor storage conditions degraded the sample, and they couldn’t get a definitive 100% match. However, they are confident that Harrison is responsible for the murder of Lora Ann Huizar.

Based on witness statements, the tampering of evidence, and the history of sexual assaults on little girls, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office have stated that they are certain that Harrison killed Lora Ann. They have also input his DNA into federal and state databases. His DNA is being tested in several other cold cases in Florida to determine how many other victims he had.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources: https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/crime/st-lucie-county/2022/02/17/suspect-1983-slaying-lora-ann-huizar-11-named-dead-deputy/6828700001/ https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/james-howard-harrison-accused-of-murdering-lora-ann-huizar https://www.wesh.com/article/lora-ann-huizar-cold-case/39123814 https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/trending/long-dead-florida-deputy-named-only-probable-killer-11-year-old-girl-found-slain-1983/LMTCZ6N575FV7PWOLQR6REPG4A/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# true story# crime# cold case# murder

Comments / 11

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
3586 followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Manitoba Taxi driver Melissa Chaboyer 2005 Murder Remains Unsolved

The mother had been stabbed trying to flee her vehicle. Melissa Chaboyer (image courtesy of Manitoba Crime Stoppers) It was late on November 25, 2005, in Thompson, Manitoba, when Melissa Chaboyer was working a long shift as a cab driver. Melissa, people who knew her called her Lissa, was a thirty-five-year-old single mother to her teenage son and a devoted foster parent. She had housed over twenty children over ten years. She loved fostering and supporting her foster kids whenever they needed help, even if it had been years since they had been in her care.

Read full story

Canadian Serial Killer Allan Legere

His trial was the first time in Canadian history that DNA evidence was presented. Allan Legere (image courtesy of Brunswick News Archive) The Miramichi, on the coast of New Brunswick, is renowned for its earnest beauty and lush greenery. And as soon as the first rays of sunlight glint brightly on the clear waters of the Miramichi River, the streets would buzz with life and joy as the residents begin their daily routine.

Read full story
13 comments
Chester, SC

Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 Years

Elizabeth Ann Wilson went missing from work in 1976 and was found later in a stolen car. Elizabeth Ann Wilson (image courtesy of court tv) On March 20, 1976, Elizabeth Ann Wilson went missing from her place of work mid-shift. The forty-five-year-old mother was working an overnight night shift as a spinner at a textiles factory in Chester, South Carolina.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Woman Who Used “Rent-A-Hitman.Com” Sentenced

Wendy Lynn Wein tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband. Wendy Lynn Wein (image courtesy of Michigan State Police) It was the summer of 2020 when the Michigan State Police got a peculiar call. A man, Bob Innes, ran a parody website called “Rent-A-Hitman,” and, since its inception, he has gone through the process of reporting people who reached out to him via the website looking to hire a hitman.

Read full story
11 comments
Vancouver, WA

“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 Decades

The remains of two children found in Stanley Park, Vancouver, had always been a mystery. Pictures of Derek D'Alton and David D'Alton (Image courtesy of Vancouver Police Department)

Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino, CA

Missing Teen Identified After 5 Years

Kimberly Rena Jones was missing from San Bernardino, California, since 2016. Kimberly Rena Jones (Image courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) On September 28th, 2016, a nude girl’s body was found in a ravine near the White Hills area of Arizona, near Highway 93 and Dolan Springs, close to the Nevada border.

Read full story
4 comments
Liberty, TX

The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old Remains

Last seen in 1998, Pamela Darlene Young was never reported missing. Pamela Darlene Young (Image courtesy of Gregg County Sheriff's Office) On May 21st, 2002, near highway 135 just outside of Liberty, Texas, archeologists collecting soil samples made a gruesome discovery. They found a human skull and partial skeletal remains in an open field near Swamp City Road.

Read full story
2 comments
Lakewood, CO

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.

Read full story
43 comments
Henderson, NV

“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 Decades

Tammy Corrine Terrell disappeared from a fairgrounds in 1980. Tammy Corrine Terrell (Image courtesy of Henderson Police Department) On October 5th, 1980, in Henderson, Nevada, the body of a young woman was found in a remote desert area.

Read full story
7 comments
Renton, WA

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.

Read full story
59 comments
Pima County, AZ

“Pima County Jane Doe” Identified as Brenda Marie Gerow

Her photo was found in the wallet of a convicted killer. Brenda Gerow (Image courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Dept.) On April 8th, 1981, a young woman’s body was found near the Pima County fairgrounds in Arizona by a group riding off-road vehicles. Her body had been dumped along a dirt road. Detectives said it appeared the woman had been sexually assaulted and suffered a violent death.

Read full story
6 comments

Saturday Night Strangler Identified After 3 Decades

New DNA evidence identified Joseph Kappen as the perpetrator of at least three murders. Geraldine and Pauline (Image courtesy of Walesonline) It was September of 1973 in Neath, Wales, a quaint community eight miles outside the city of Swansea, when the bodies of two sixteen-year-old girls, Geraldine Hughes and Pauline Floyd, were found in the early morning hours, dumped in a wooded area near their homes.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento, CA

Cold Case of Teen’s Murder Solved with Genetic Genealogy

Mary London Image courtesy of Sacramento Police Department. Mary London was a sweet and friendly seventeen-year-old teenager who lived in Sacramento, California. She was a Sophomore at the local high school, and her family described her as being developmentally disabled.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 Years

A cigarette butt collected from the crime scene was the break in the case. Patricia Barnes (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office) Twenty-six years after Patricia Barnes, a sixty-one-year-old Seattle, Washington resident’s body, was discovered in Olalla, Washington, her case has been solved thanks to advanced DNA testing.

Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for Murder

This was not a random attack. This was planned for months to steal her baby. Heidi Broussard (image courtesy of Austin Police Department) On December 12, 2019, a thirty-three-year-old mother of two, Heidi Broussard, dropped off her six-year-old son at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, at around 7:30 AM. Heidi had her two-week-old newborn, baby Margot with her at the time.

Read full story
4 comments
New Smyrna Beach, FL

‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma

Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)

Read full story
129 comments
Portland, OR

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for Murder

“I don't know how to defend myself against the truth.”. Dan Brophy image courtesy of Oregon Culinary Institute via Facebook. What if you found out your spouse, who you trusted implicitly and never thought would hurt you, had been fantasizing about your murder, possibly even for years? This is not advice, but if one were to murder their spouse, they certainly shouldn’t write about it on their blog. Detailing inner thoughts on exactly how one might carry out the attack and get away with it.

Read full story
14 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker Coworker

Riley Whitelaw asked for help, but nothing was done. Then the worst happened when a coworker took her life in the staff room. Riley Whitelaw (image courtesy of GoFundMe.com) Colorado Springs is nestled at the base of Pikes Peak, a scenic summit in the Rocky Mountains. It is described as a big city with a small-town feel, but the recent murder of seventeen-year-old Riley Whitelaw has shaken this midwestern community to its core.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Social Media Highlights How Out of Touch People Are with the Reality of Many Canadians

Posts about the Rogers outages online show just how ignorant some are about many Canadian households. So as you may have heard, there was a bit of a kerfuffle with one of Canada’s largest internet and cell phone services providers, Rogers. Nearly all of their services to the entire country just went down overnight. It was the largest disruption in services leaving millions of Canadians scrambling on Friday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy