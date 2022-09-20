1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible

Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Officers didn’t take the little girl’s disappearance seriously; a large-scale search by law enforcement was never undertaken, but they did put a BOLO sheet for her.

A deputy, James Howard Harrison, came forward saying that he saw the girl walking near a gas station. Harrison had been on patrol the day she went missing, which had been in his area. He gave the estimated time he saw her and claimed to have continued on his patrol.

Lora Ann was small for her age but was described as “feisty and outspoken.” Her family claimed she would never have gotten in a vehicle with a stranger and that she was very street smart. There was disappointment that the local authorities didn’t do more to find Lora Ann, and three days later, her body was found in a citrus grove less than 600 yards from her home.

The medical examiner confirmed that she had been murdered the day she had been reported missing. Her cause of death was strangulation, and she had been sexually assaulted.

Two men that worked in the citrus grove had discovered her body. When they called the police, James Harrison arrived first on the scene. The men said that Harrison took brief statements and dismissed the men. No one from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office ever followed up with the men.

Harrison was alone at the crime scene for twenty minutes before other officers joined him. The investigation had been brief, no suspects were ever identified, and the case was quickly filed away, not revisited for nearly four decades.

In 2020, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office established a dedicated cold case squad, and it was Lora Ann’s cold case selected for the team to reinvestigate. Detective Paul Taylor was in charge of the investigation.

Early on, it was discovered that there were many holes in the initial investigation. Detective Taylor interviewed one of the men who had initially discovered Lora’s body and was shocked that he was the first officer besides Deputy Harrison to talk to him. The man remembered that day vividly and the crime scene, as he had explained that it had been a deeply traumatic discovery. He explained what he saw that day with crystal clear details, but Detective Taylor was shocked to realize that it didn’t match what was in the file.

The man then told him that Harrison had asked the two men to leave, which they thought had been strange, and what had been more strange was that no one else wanted to talk to them further. For the first time, there seemed to be a suspect in the murder of Lora Ann Huizar, and it was one of their own.

For the first time, authorities looked at Deputy Harrison more closely. Deputy Harrison was also a preacher in the region. Taylor discovered that five months after Lora’s murder, Harrison was let go at the Sheriff’s Office. Several accusations had come forward that Harrison had molested several young girls in his church. Harrison had also had complaints brought forward from within the Sheriff’s Office as coworkers felt he had been inappropriate with young women while conducting his duties as a deputy.

Detective Taylor uncovered several definitive instances where Harrison had directly tampered with evidence, moved things at the crime scene, and hindered the investigation.

James Howard Harrison (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

Harrison was never charged in either circumstance. He was let go from his job and kicked out of his church. So he and his family picked up and moved. Harrison moved a lot, working in law enforcement in ten separate agencies within Florida. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brooksville Police Department, Groveland Police Department, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Edgewood Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Okeechobee Police Department. Because he was never formally charged, he was allowed to start over in a new county, using the church and his uniform to maintain access to other potential victims.

James Howard Harrison died in 2008, and in 2020 his body was exhumed for DNA collection. DNA was collected from Lora’s body, but poor storage conditions degraded the sample, and they couldn’t get a definitive 100% match. However, they are confident that Harrison is responsible for the murder of Lora Ann Huizar.

Based on witness statements, the tampering of evidence, and the history of sexual assaults on little girls, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office have stated that they are certain that Harrison killed Lora Ann. They have also input his DNA into federal and state databases. His DNA is being tested in several other cold cases in Florida to determine how many other victims he had.

