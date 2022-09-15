Canadian Serial Killer Allan Legere

His trial was the first time in Canadian history that DNA evidence was presented

Allan Legere (image courtesy of Brunswick News Archive)

The Miramichi, on the coast of New Brunswick, is renowned for its earnest beauty and lush greenery. And as soon as the first rays of sunlight glint brightly on the clear waters of the Miramichi River, the streets would buzz with life and joy as the residents begin their daily routine.

It was a peaceful community where people normally didn’t lock their doors at night, left their keys in their cars, and slept without worry. Until one day, it wasn’t.

In the late 1980s, that sense of security became a thing of the past when a reign of terror began after a series of heinous crimes committed by a man without mercy. A man who loathed society and believed it was responsible for how his life turned out.

On June 21st, 1986, a frantic 911 call came to dispatchers in the early morning hours. The victim, Mary Glendenning, had been beaten severely and discovered her husband had been murdered. They owned a convenience store, which was attached to their home, and she detailed that she and her husband had heard a break-in, and when they confronted the robbers, they were both viciously attacked.

She had lost consciousness, and her attacker likely thought she was dead; while talking to the 911 operator, she identified her attacker — Miramichi local and regular customer Allan Legere and two younger men.

With Mary’s description and the evidence left behind, the police had no trouble finding the perpetrators. The three were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Allan Joseph Legere was born on February 13th, 1948, to a low-income family living in the Chatham Head neighborhood of Miramichi. Not only did Legere grow up in poverty, but he also was surrounded by a significant amount of crime. The area was known for theft, assaults, and break-ins, and it was the environment where he discovered his own taste for criminal acts.

Allan’s father wasn’t in the picture from an early age. He’d walked out on his family, leaving behind three small children and a single mother to fend for them.

Allan had a rough upbringing. His family was always struggling with financial difficulties. And other children made fun of him and his siblings for being fatherless.

Allan Legere (image courtesy of IMDB)

That made Allan feel like an outcast. He leaned heavily on his older brother, to who he looked up. Even as a child, Allan was seen as a Jackyl and Hyde-type character. To those he was fond of, he was seen as a sweet, charming, and lovely child, but those he disliked described him as a spiteful, cruel little boy. This would go on to follow him into adulthood, where to one person, he was charming and incredibly friendly, and to the next, he would be loathsome and frightening.

He would often talk to his mother about resenting the local community for turning its back on them. His mother tried many times to talk him out of his negative thoughts, but her attempts were always futile. And it was the beginning of Allan’s cycle of hatred and disdain toward society.

Allan plagued his community from a young age. He would break into homes, sometimes just to see if he could do it. Sometimes he would steal things, food, jewelry, and money. He had been well known by law enforcement and had been in an out of jail throughout his youth. He was known in the community as being unpredictably violent.

The Legere family would change forever when Allan’s older brother was hit by a truck crossing a bridge. Allan’s mother, enraged with grief, turned that anger towards Allan. Frequently telling him that the wrong son had been killed and it should have been him.

This would be a final straw for Allen. He had lost his brother, his confidante and only friend. He felt his mother had betrayed him with her harsh and nasty criticism. His community feared him because of his violent nature and petty crimes. He thought he wasn’t wanted anywhere by anyone.

Allan decided to leave Chatham when he was sixteen. He moved a thousand kilometers away to Winchester, Ontario, a town located about an hour south of Ottawa. He felt it was a fresh start and an opportunity to reinvent himself.

He started working as a car salesman, his only legitimate job ever. Unfortunately it wouldn’t take long for him to realize that going to work every day wasn’t as lucrative as petty crime. He also struggled in the sales environment.

He started looking for other ways to earn easy money and eventually resorted to a life of crime. Petty theft became his way of rebelling against the society that had shunned him.

He went back to breaking into homes and stealing cash and valuables. Sometimes, he would get caught in the act, resulting in him getting beaten and ridiculed. Something that further fueled his animosity toward the community. It is also where he learned to target only those more vulnerable: seniors, people with disabilities, and those less likely to fight back.

While living in Ontario, he met a woman and got married. The couple had two children together, but Allan was discovered to have several affairs, and the two would soon divorce after a few years.

By his mid-thirties, Allan became tired of trying to fit in. He was working a job he hated, and his coworkers occasionally made fun of him. So shortly after turning thirty-seven, he quit his job and moved to an area in the Miramichi Valley called the Black River Bridge.

It was there that he met John and Mary Glendenning. They were a lovely couple who owned a small shop and lived above it. The locals loved them. They’d open the shop early in the morning to meet and chat with their customers — one of which was Allan Legere.

In the years in his absence, his reputation as a youth had dissipated somewhat. People had been willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, hoping to believe that he had outgrown his propensity for trouble. They didn’t know about his troubles in Ontario.

Allan had taken a particular interest in the Glendenning’s upon seeing the safe in their shop. He also learned from John that they weren’t keeping their savings in a bank.

He thought it was a pretty straightforward job. He had seen the safe, knew where it was, and John was a 66-year-old man who didn’t stand a chance against Allan, who was nearly six feet tall.

But Allan’s plan included one tricky part. He wanted to steal the entire safe and take it to his hiding place. So, he spent some time looking for accomplices to help him break into the shop and carry the safe.

Scott Curtis (image courtesy of CBC)

He found his match in eighteen-year-old Todd Matchett and nineteen-year-old Scott Curtis, who had a long history of petty theft despite their young age.

Todd Matchett (image courtesy of CBC)

On the night of June 21st, 1986, the trio decided to put their seemingly perfect plan into motion. They broke into the shop, found the fuse box, and cut the power.

Until then, the plan was going as they wanted, but when they reached the place where John and Mary supposedly kept the safe, they were shocked to find it was gone.

They decided to search for it upstairs but found themselves face to face with John and Mary, who, unfortunately for them, were still awake.

They took John by surprise and beat him furiously until he was all bloody and battered. They did the same with Mary, who had also been sexually assaulted.

Then, the three decided to flee the scene after realizing the mess they made, leaving the Glenddenings for dead. They hadn’t anticipated anyone finding the bodies until morning, and they certainly had no idea that Mary had survived the attack.

During the trial, Allan claimed that even though he was present at the scene, he never participated in the assault. But of course, he didn’t fool the jury and was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after eighteen years.

Allan thought he didn’t deserve to be in prison, which made the hatred he already harbored for the community reach new heights. He filed two unsuccessful appeals before realizing he couldn’t secure freedom legally.

While in prison, he had become a model prisoner. Shockingly, he didn’t get into any trouble there. He worked out, read books, got along with the other inmates, and did his work pleasantly. He built up a friendly relationship with prison workers.

They didn’t realize that Legere was playing the long con and working on his prison escape.

Allan Legere (image courtesy of CBC)

On May 3rd, 1989, Allan was escorted to Dr. George L. Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, Ontario, to be treated for a nasty ear infection.

At the time, no one knew that Allan had devised a plan to make his infection so bad it was impossible to be treated in the prison infirmary. He would poke his ear with metal objects and even pour his own urine into it to make the infection worse.

Once in the hospital, Allan asked the corrections officers to allow him to use the washroom. The guards didn’t see it as an issue; he was still shackled at the hands and feet, so they didn’t think much of it. They let him into the washroom unsupervised.

Legere took the opportunity to put a well-thought-out plan into action.

Allan had fashioned a piece of metal into a handcuff key and had hidden it on his person. He also had the metal antenna from his prison-issued T.V. set, which was concealed within his body.

Allan asked the guards by the door for toilet paper to buy himself enough time to unlock his handcuffs and shackles. Then, he used the antenna, which was fashioned into a shiv, to threaten the guards before making a run for it.

The guards didn’t have any weapons on them. They only had pepper spray, which hadn’t done much as they chased Legere through the hospital. Legere had prepared for this physically, and he could easily outpace the guards.

Outside the hospital, Peggy Olive was exiting her car when she was vigorously pushed back into it by none other than Legere, who hijacked the car and kidnapped her.

He ordered her to drive, and terrified Peggy drove him to where he wanted to go. Eventually, he allowed her to pull over and get out of the car. He then assured her he wouldn’t harm her car, thanked her, and then took off. He dumped the vehicle outside of Moncton.

After his escape, Allan Legere wasted no time getting back to committing crimes.

On May 7th, he was suspected of attacking a man named Max Ramsey, who was found beaten after his car and wallet were stolen. The vehicle was later found in a neighboring town.

And on May 10th, A woman’s house was broken into, and she found that all her jewelry was gone.

A contingency plan was put in motion by the police. Roadblocks were set up, officers were roaming the streets, and helicopters were surveying the area from above. The manhunt was on, but Allan Legere was nowhere to be found.

On May 29th — less than four weeks after his escape — Allan Legere broke into a small convenience store owned by Annie Flam seventy-five years old and her sister-in-law, Nina sixty-one.

He first found Annie alone and demanded money from her. Then he tied her up and beat her repeatedly with a blunt object right in the face, breaking her jaw. He then sexually assaulted her before ending her life with one last blow to the head.

By then, Nina had woken up and checked up on her sister. Legere beat and raped her, too, until she faked losing consciousness, making him assume she was dead. He carried her to her room and tucked her into bed. Then he set the house on fire and stood outside, watching as the angry fire consumed the house.

When Nina noticed the house was on fire, she ran to the door but was pushed back into the house by Allan, who was still waiting outside.

Officers Dan Pugh and Willian Dickson were passing by the house when they saw the blazing flames and called the fire department. When the firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless body of Annie Flam and an unconscious Nina Flam.

They pulled Nina out in time, but she had second-degree burns on 70% of her body and had to be kept on a respirator. When they were able to question her, she told them that her attacker had a chain around his waist and was rambling about how society had failed him.

For the police, a chain around the waist meant one thing, the culprit had to be an escaped prisoner.

However, at that time, there were two more fugitives other than Allan Legere.

Brothers David and John Tanasichuk escaped from prison on May 22nd, but the police shortly found them in a hunting camp. And after being questioned about the Flam murder, they were eliminated as suspects, leaving Allan Legere as the only prime suspect.

RCMP officer Kevin Mole was called onto the case. He took a semen sample from the surviving victim and wanted to prove that it belonged to Legere. However, DNA analysis was still a new science and had only been used in the USA and Britain.

On June 1st, Joe Irving chased an intruder who tried to break into his house through multiple yards before losing him. The following day, a Chatham contractor found a pair of glasses very close to where Irving had lost track of the intruder.

Officer Kevin Mole took the glasses to an optometrist, who confirmed that they were the same style, size, and prescription Legere was wearing when he escaped prison.

The glasses, along with a knife used to stab Legere in prison, and a hair sample taken during his booking were all taken in to be compared with the semen sample when DNA testing began for the first time in the fall of 1989.

During that time, Legere continued stealing and ditching one car after another, breaking into homes and looting them.

On September 30th, a man was shot in the back by a shotgun. And on the following day, a couple were beaten in their home. Authorities believed that Legere committed these crimes because they took place near a police station, and they thought he was the only one bold enough to attack people so close to a police station.

However, at that time, Allan Legere wasn’t the only one stirring the pot around the Miramichi region. Allard Vienneau of Newcastle was arrested and charged with those two attacks.

Around the same time in October, the Supreme Court of Canada shut down another appeal attempt for Allan Legere, saying they couldn’t provide a ruling while the accused was unlawfully at large. Ironically, Legere thought he stood a chance of winning his appeal while on the run.

This proves how delusional and self-entitled Legere was. A psychologist at the Atlantic Institution referred to him as a “classic psychopath.” He had no remorse and thought he shouldn’t be incriminated or imprisoned for anything he did, as he felt it was the community who should be blamed.

And on Friday, October 13th, Legere struck again.

Sisters Donna and Linda Daughney, both in their forties, were murdered in their home, which was later set on fire.

Legere unscrewed the light bulbs, disconnected the telephone lines, and picked the lock on the back door. Then, he tied up Linda and made her watch as he raped and tortured her sister, Donna until she died.

The autopsy results showed that he had cut the skin on most of her face and beat her on the head with sheer force, causing a blood vessel in her brain to erupt.

He then proceeded to do the same with Linda after making her watch everything he did to her older sister.

When the police found the two bodies, they had a hard time telling them apart because of how badly beaten and burned they were. So they ended up identifying them through their size.

The crime scene was identical to the first one, and Officer Kevin Mole immediately suspected Allan Legere. They realized Legere’s M.O. and signature were leaving behind a trail of destruction and mayhem.

By then, the Miramichi was in total panic. People stopped going out, and traffic nearly diminished. Those who left their doors unlocked for years began installing security systems and lights in their homes to deter Legere from choosing them as a target. As a result, he was given the name “Legere Lights.”

That year, Halloween was canceled as the last thing the police wanted was people roaming the streets in masks, making it a golden opportunity for Legere to mingle and strike again.

In normal times, parents were supposed to comfort their frightened children, assuring them that the Boogeyman wasn’t real. But with a deranged serial killer that was unpredictable, things weren’t that simple.

Legere knew the Miramichi area well, making the police feel like they were chasing a ghost lurking in the shadows. Officer Kevin Mole commented on this, saying, “That he was able to slip under the radar and commit another crime, and us not able to stop that. It was a tremendous feeling of helplessness.”

On November 14th, Roman Catholic Priest James Smith left the Miramichi Hospital at 5 PM and went to the rectory where he lived near the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.

At 9 PM, a neighbor saw him standing on his patio, looking around as if he had heard something. That was the last time anyone had seen him alive.

The following day, the Priest was supposed to hold service, but when he failed to show up, people grew concerned as they knew The Father to be always punctual. So they decided to check his house, and nothing would have prepared them for what they found inside.

Even the police officers described the crime scene as a “scene from hell.”

Blood was everywhere. Father Smith had a massive cut on his chest, his eyes were gouged out, three teeth were broken, and someone had tried to rip out his tongue. And the autopsy report revealed that his rib cage had been separated from the sternum. It meant whoever killed him had stood up on his chest with both feet, jumping up and down forcefully.

They even discovered that the killer had the audacity to spend the night at the Father’s house after committing his heinous crime. He ate, washed his boots, put plastic bags on his feet to keep them dry, changed his bloody clothes, and even answered the phone, telling the caller they’d gotten the wrong number.

A further inspection of the crime scene led them to discover lots of DNA and hair samples; they were later confirmed to belong to Allan Legere.

They also found bloody footprints that led them to the garage, where they discovered that Father Smith’s car had been stolen. Finally, they tracked the car to a train station, where a cashier told them that a man matching Legere’s description had purchased a ticket to Montreal.

The police immediately contacted the Quebec authorities and told them to stop the train and search the passengers. They gave them Legere’s mugshot and told them to check for a tattoo of an eagle on the right forearm.

One passenger slightly came close to the description, yet he still appeared much smaller and was clean-shaven with shorter hair. On the other hand, Legere looked disheveled and rugged in his mugshot.

The passenger told them his name was Fernand Savoie of Bouctouche. They asked him to roll up his sleeve, and there was no tattoo, so they let him go.

However, that man was, in fact, Legere, who had lost lots of weight as a result of being on the run. The description given to the police had an error; the eagle tattoo was actually on his left arm.

Legere had slipped through their fingers again, and the chase had expanded country-wide. At that time, Crime Stoppers put out an award of $50,000 for information leading to him.

On November 23rd, a Saint John Taxi driver was stopped by a man wanting to go to Moncton. The driver called the dispatcher and agreed to the ride when he found out the fare was $100.

But once the man was inside the taxi, he revealed a gun and said, “I’m the one they’re looking for. I’m Allan Legere.”

It was a snowy night, and the icy roads led the cab driver to lose control of the car and crash into a snowbank.

Allan ordered the driver out of the car and took him hostage. Then, he hid the gun and managed to stop a vehicle driven by a woman and asked her to help them.

Being a good samaritan, the woman agreed to give them a ride. Once they got into the vehicle, Legere showed his gun and revealed his identity to her. Little did he know, she was actually an off-duty RCMP Officer.

She drove for a while toward Moncton but had to stop for gas. Legere took the car keys, filled the tank, and walked into the store to pay the $15 for gas.

At the same time, Officer Michelle Mercer used the spare key she was hiding and drove away before Legere could catch up to them.

And in the early hours of November 24th, she walked into the nearest RCMP department and reported everything that had happened.

They wasted no time setting up roadblocks and sending officers to the streets.

Around the same time, Legere had stopped a truck and ordered the driver at gunpoint to take him to the airport. He told him he was going to Iran.

Legere told the driver to use a backroad, thinking that by doing this, he would avoid the police, But that alerted another truck driver who knew that large trucks usually didn’t use backroads. So he notified the police, and they managed to catch up to the truck after a thirty-minute chase.

Some law enforcement had expected a gun show, but once cornered, he tossed the gun out the window, raised his arms, and surrendered without resistance.

Allan Legere wanted to be perceived as a strong, powerful, and competent man. He could only display his violence and aggression toward people weaker than him. So, he wasn’t willing to fight several armed officers.

On August 13th, 1990, Legere was sentenced to nine years for his escape and the kidnapping of Peggy Olive. They were to be served concurrently with the original life sentence he received for the Glendenning murder.

And on November 20th, he stood trial for four counts of first-degree murder, where DNA evidence was admitted in court for the first time in Canadian history.

A year later, on November 3rd, 1991, Allan Legere was found guilty of all murder charges and was sentenced to life imprisonment without eligibility for parole for twenty-five years.

Allan Legere (image courtesy of The Canadian Press)

In 2020, he requested day parole. And in January 2021, during his parole hearing, he said he couldn’t fathom why the community refused to forgive him. He also said that he didn’t see himself as a violent person. Needless to say, his parole was denied.

Today, Allan Legere is seventy-four years old and is living behind bars of a maximum-security prison in Edmonton, Alberta. He has little to no hope of seeing the outside of its walls.

