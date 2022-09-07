Vancouver, WA

“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 Decades

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The remains of two children found in Stanley Park, Vancouver, had always been a mystery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9DD3_0hm2MSj900
Pictures of Derek D'Alton and David D'Alton (Image courtesy of Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver, British Columbia’s oldest cold case, has recently had a new development, but the nearly seven-decade mystery hasn’t been solved yet.

On January 14, 1953, a park employee found skeletal remains in Stanley Park. He had been going through a more remote part of the park when he stepped on something and crushed it. He examined further and found a woman’s coat, and below the coat was a small skull.

Investigators carefully excavated the area and found the remnants of two children’s helmets, clothing, a picnic basket, and a hatchet, which was later determined to be the murder weapon. The remains were identified as belonging to two children and were given the moniker “Babes in the Woods.” It was estimated the bodies had been there since approximately 1947. The medical examiner that first worked on the case concluded that one of the children was a female, which had hampered the investigation considerably.

For decades, many theories had been constructed to attempt to explain why two young children had been murdered in Stanley Park. “Although significant folklore has surrounded this case for years, we must not forget that these were real children who died a tragic and heartbreaking death.” Said Inspector Dale Weidman in a statement to the media.

All attempts to find the children’s families had failed. Authorities used several techniques to generate different visual reconstructions of what the children might have looked like, but it never helped the Vancouver Police Department identify them.

In 1996, a scientist at UBC did DNA testing on some of the remains and determined that the remains were that of two boys, brothers in fact, and estimated the ages to be close to six and ten. This changed the direction of the investigation greatly as investigators now had more accurate information.

In 2021, the VPD sent off samples of DNA and reached out to Redgrave Research Forensic Services, a genetic genealogy company, to help build familial profiles. Over the last year, the Redgrave team had worked tirelessly to build out those trees despite several challenges with the DNA, which had degraded significantly after so long and not been preserved well.

Eventually, they identified ancestors they believed to be maternal grandparents. They reached out to living family members who gave samples of their DNA and were able to confirm they had identified a tree of maternal relatives.

After so many decades, the two little boys, previously only known as the “Babes in the Woods,” have been given their names back, Derek and David D’Alton.

The boys were seven and six at the time of their deaths and had a surviving older sister. It is still unclear who murdered the boys, but it is believed a close family relative is responsible. It is still unclear what happened, and it seems to have been a closely guarded family secret as surviving relatives had never known what had happened to the boys. Their mother passed in 1996 at the age of seventy-eight and had always told relatives that the boys had been removed from her by child protection services. The VPD didn’t find records matching either the mother’s name or the boys.

This case may end here, as too much time has passed to get any more answers. But it can end with two children, taken far too early, a chance to finally be laid to rest with their names and to be known as more than the “Babes in the Woods.”

Sources: https://globalnews.ca/news/8621234/cold-case-babes-in-the-woods-identity-stanley-park-murder/ https://bc.ctvnews.ca/victims-in-decades-old-babes-in-the-woods-cold-case-identified-vancouver-police-1.5782287 https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/british-columbia/unsolved-stanley-park-babes-in-the-woods-case-still-haunts-a-city/article16122339/#:~:text=The%20Babes%20in%20the%20Woods%20label%20has%20been%20applied%20to,also%20found%20in%20the%20area.

