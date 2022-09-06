San Bernardino, CA

Missing Teen Identified After 5 Years

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Kimberly Rena Jones was missing from San Bernardino, California, since 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b21a8_0hir3ygV00
Kimberly Rena Jones (Image courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

On September 28th, 2016, a nude girl’s body was found in a ravine near the White Hills area of Arizona, near Highway 93 and Dolan Springs, close to the Nevada border.

Due to body decomposition, Authorities could not make an identification or cause of death at the time. Authorities shared a composite sketch on social media, but no one responded. She was described as five foot five, with a slight frame, black hair that was worn in a natural, curly style, her eye color was dark, and they estimated, based on her bone structure, that she was African American, biracial, or Hispanic.

In 2020, the case was reexamined, and the body was exhumed for a new DNA sample. By July 2021, they had a match from a relative that had submitted their DNA with a missing person report in California. Mohave Jane Doe was identified as missing teen Kimberly Rena Jones.

Kimberly Rena Jones was eighteen at the time of her disappearance and was reported missing from San Bernardino, California.

The investigation into Kimberly’s disappearance and murder is ongoing, and law enforcement still doesn’t know how Kimberly got to Arizona. Authorities urge anyone with information about Jones to contact the Mohave County Special Investigations Unit at 928–753–0753 or call Crime Stoppers.

Sources: https://www.abc15.com/news/state/arizona-jane-john-does-identified-but-cases-still-unsolved https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/18/remains-found-almost-six-years-ago-in-arizona-identified-as-missing-san-bernardino-missing-teen/ https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article253575339.html

