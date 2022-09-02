The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old Remains

Last seen in 1998, Pamela Darlene Young was never reported missing

Pamela Darlene Young (Image courtesy of Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

On May 21st, 2002, near highway 135 just outside of Liberty, Texas, archeologists collecting soil samples made a gruesome discovery. They found a human skull and partial skeletal remains in an open field near Swamp City Road.

The medical examiner determined the remains belonged to a Hispanic or white woman between the ages of sixteen and thirty and determined that the remains had been there for at least two years. Because the remains had been exposed to the elements for so long, it was difficult to determine the cause of death.

There was no additional evidence found near the remains and nothing to identify the woman, and the case went cold before it could even begin.

3D reconstruction (image courtesy of The DNA Doe Project)

The case was reexamined in 2013, where the skull was scanned for 3D reconstruction. It was then that they discovered the victim had a cleft palate.

They sent the rendering to various government agencies and attempted to match it to missing person cases in Texas, but nothing came up as a match.

In 2019, the DNA Doe Project was contacted to help determine who the remains belonged to, using genetic genealogy research. After two years, they traced her direct maternal line back to a family located in Virginia and North Carolina. They also discovered that the family had a daughter who had moved to Texas and had a cleft palate.

Law enforcement had been unable to locate that woman, who would have been twenty-seven back in the late 90s, and there weren’t any records of her after 1998, making officers confident that the remains belonged to Pamela Darlene Young.

Pamela had never been reported missing by her family, and she had relocated to Texas after falling out with family members.

Chief Deputy Craig Harrington with the Greggs County Sheriff’s Department said there are no leads in this case, but they are still hoping to find information about what happened to Pamela. They still have no idea how Pamela came to be in an open field, so no cause of death was ever determined. They do have a person of interest. However, they have been deceased since 2017.

Anyone with information about Pamela, particularly if anyone knew her when she lived in Texas, is asked to call the sheriff’s criminal investigation division or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers Division.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources: https://www.foxnews.com/us/remains-texas-woman-found-dead-highway-135-idd-20-years-later-dna-doe-project https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/local/gregg-county-officials-identify-body-of-woman-last-seen-in-1998/501-379f3c58-16bf-479e-9c5b-542b4bcb2a0a