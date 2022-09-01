The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice.

Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.

Patricia was alone at the home, her grandkids were at school, and her daughter was at work.

Later that day, Patricia’s daughter, Chery, was waiting for Patricia at the park-and-ride. Patricia typically picked her up after work, and it immediately concerned Chery when she wasn’t there.

Chery called her cousin, who came to pick her up, and then the two of them collected Chery’s kids before heading home. Once they arrived, they noticed there weren’t any lights on in the home, and it was mostly dark now. From the driveway, all Chery could see was light from a TV flickering in her mother’s bedroom.

She entered the home, turned on the light, and found her mother lying on the floor. Chery said she immediately knew her mother was deceased. Chery grabbed her kids, who had been the first to enter the home, and ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police.

Patricia’s face had been covered with a blanket, and she had been viciously beaten and sexually assaulted. The murder weapon had been determined to be a hammer.

It had been a brutal murder and one that shook the community. Detectives determined that the killer had entered the home via the garage and believe that the attack had happened sometime midday as it appeared Patricia had been about to eat lunch.

The home had been ransacked, the contents of Patricia’s purse had been dumped out, and a hammer was found next to Patricia. Other evidence collected from the scene was Patricia’s clothing, the blanket, and the carpet underneath her body for later examination.

The investigation had puzzled detectives. No one in the surrounding townhomes had heard or seen anything suspicious. They had just moved to Colorado, so they didn’t believe it had been someone who knew Patricia or her family.

The killer appeared to have just walked in and out in broad daylight without anyone noticing. Patricia’s murder had followed a series of attacks only days before; on January 4, a couple, Kim and Jim Haubenschild, had a bizarre break-in and attack in Aurora, Colorado.

The couple had awoken to have been attacked by a man wielding a hammer. When the couple started screaming, the man threw the hammer and ran out of the house. He had also entered through an open garage and had stolen the woman’s purse.

The hammer had been a standard hardware store claw hammer. Similar to Patricia’s murder, no prints were found, which led detectives to believe the attacker had worn gloves.

The couple had been extremely disoriented when they finally realized there was a man in their bedroom. They hadn’t even initially realized that they both had injuries and were bleeding heavily. They described their attacker as a large man, but it had been too dark to see any details. The man hadn’t said anything before running out of the house. Officers traced footprints in the snow from their house to a neighbor’s house, and it was theorized that the perpetrator had been going door to door, looking for unlocked homes.

Then, back in Aurora, Colorado, authorities linked another attack similar to the Haubenschild’s that had occurred hours after Patricia had been murdered. Donna Dixon, a flight attendant, had been attacked in her garage by a man with a hammer.

Her attacker had been hiding in her garage and had hit her on the temple as she had been getting out of her car after work. The injury had rendered her unconscious. She had been found, still alive, by her boyfriend, who was a pilot and had ended his shift in the early morning hours the next day.

He found Donna in their bedroom, covered in blood, with a considerable injury to the side of her head. Donna had been rushed to the hospital, where she was able to recover. But detectives had to deliver the horrible news that her attacker had sexually assaulted her.

Due to how much blood was found on the concrete, Donna had been left for dead in the garage. It was estimated she had been there for several hours, and the cold Colorado winter temperatures had saved Donna from bleeding out. When news got out that Donna had lived through the attack, Donna’s boyfriend was terrified someone would come back to “finish the job,” and he said he slept with a gun for months afterward.

The first thing Donna remembered was waking up on the garage floor. She still had her house keys in her hand from when she had gotten out of her car. She had no idea what had happened and started vomiting, which she attributed to drinking too much.

She could only focus on how cold she was from the open garage door and the shock from the injury. She got into the house and made her way to the bedroom, where she lay down until her boyfriend came home.

Again, police found a hammer in the garage, and Donna’s purse had cash stolen from it.

Then, on January 16, The Aurora Police Department got a call for the most horrific and violent attack yet.

The Bennett Family (image courtesy of the Bennett Family)

Bruce and Debra Bennett worked together at a furniture warehouse, and it was when neither of them showed up for work that morning that drew a cause for concern. The couple was always reliable, and when they called the house, no one picked up, which was very unusual.

One of their coworkers got in touch with Bruce’s mother, Connie, and asked her if she knew where they were. Connie also called, and when no one answered, she got in her car and drove over.

When she arrived at the house, she noticed the garage door had been left open. Additionally, both of their vehicles were still parked where they normally were. As she got out of the car and got closer to the home, she immediately knew something was wrong. Debra’s purse was dumped out in front of the home. Then she said that the door from the garage into the home had been left ajar.

She entered the home and immediately saw Bruce’s body in the living room. There was blood everywhere, and she knew her son was deceased.

It had been such a shock for Connie as the family had celebrated her granddaughter Vanessa’s birthday the night before. There were still birthday plates on the kitchen counter.

Law enforcement descended on the home. Bruce was found in the living room, but evidence had shown that the attack had started in the couple’s bedroom. Bruce had fought the attacker despite a severe head injury, and several spindles from the banister had been knocked out during the struggle. The fight had ended in the living room, where Bruce’s throat was slashed.

Debra’s body was found in the bedroom. She had been attacked with a hammer and sexually assaulted. The couple had two daughters; Melissa, eight years old, was found in the bedroom deceased. The youngest daughter, three-year-old Vanessa, was found wedged between the bed and the wall with significant injuries to her entire body. Shocking to everyone, she was still breathing.

Vanessa was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for a broken arm, skull fracture, shattered jaw, and several broken ribs. She was in a coma for days after the attack, and it would take her years before she recovered physically enough to leave the hospital.

Both of the little girls had been sexually assaulted by the attacker.

A mountain of evidence was collected from the home. Debra’s purse, DNA evidence left behind in both bedrooms, and a hammer was discovered. The knife that had been used on Bruce was found in the snow in the front yard.

It had been a horrific massacre. One that didn’t make sense to anyone. No one had heard a thing. Law enforcement had estimated the time of the attack as sometime between 10 PM and 5 AM, and none of their neighbors heard anything.

Bruce’s brother had been at the birthday party the night before, and he remembered as he was leaving that the garage door was open, and he went in and let Bruce know to close it before he left around 9 PM. He had left after that and didn’t know if Bruce closed it before going to bed.

It wasn’t long before investigators tied the crimes together. With how investigations were conducted at that time, they were all given to different departments and assigned to different detectives who did their own investigations. So there wasn’t a collaborative effort to find this man.

We saw this happen with the investigation of the Golden State Killer. Joseph James DeAngelo, being an ex-cop, knew what it was like between different police departments and that there weren’t any systems in place to work cooperatively. This was why he attacked in different areas all the time and how he got away with so many of his attacks.

In this case, there were crucial similarities between all of the attacks. There was the hammer, the high-risk blitz-style attack, getting into the homes via open garages, and the stealing/robbing of purses. As well in each of the attacks, all the homes had been newly constructed subdivisions.

An FBI profile was done on the unknown attacker. The FBI felt they were looking for a young man because the attacks didn’t seem sophisticated or well thought out. All the crime scenes had been messy; he had left evidence behind, which led agents to believe this was an inexperienced killer.

The attacks had followed a textbook escalation of violence, from attacking a couple and letting them live to sexual assault and attempted murder, to violent murder, then slaughtering an entire family.

The FBI also thought they were looking for someone who worked in construction, as newly built developments had also been consistent with the victims. They also felt that all the victims were random, chosen out of convenience. Who knows how many homes he would try before finding one with unlocked doors? The attacker never broke into any of the homes, consistently entering where garage doors were open, and the door into the home was unlocked.

The weapons were notable, all the hammers were different, and some were older than others. Some were construction, some were more of a basic home tool, and some were specialized, but he always brought them to the crime scene. The only weapon

used from inside the home was the kitchen knife used to kill Bruce Bennett.

The crimes had all happened in such quick succession, the killer had attacked every week in January, and the communities of Detroit braced for more attacks. But they never came. As quickly as the attacks had started, they just stopped.

On January 26, 1984, in Kingsman, Arizona, Roy Williams was attacked in the middle of the night. An unknown attacker had come into his house through an unlocked back door, and Roy awoke to a man standing over him with a rock in his hand.

The man sent the rock crashing down onto his head, but it didn’t knock him out. A second blow came down, but the attacker dropped it, and instead of hitting his head a second time, it landed on his chest, breaking a rib. Roy was able to get up and chase the man out of his house.

Police came and investigated, but there had been little to go on. Roy couldn’t identify his attacker because it had been dark. What investigators did find was a very distinct set of shoe prints leading out of Roy’s house. The shoe prints were so detailed that detectives could make out a number nine, indicating the shoe size. Their suspect had been wearing a size nine tennis-style shoe.

Officers in the area received a BOLO, which included a photo of the shoe tread. Later that day, an officer on patrol sees a man hitchhiking and pulls over to talk with him.

They talk for a couple of minutes. The man is unemployed and says he is from California and looking to hitchhike back. Then the officer asks to see the bottom of his shoes. The officer noticed a similarity between the treads and asked if he could come down to the police station. The officer hadn’t expected the man to bolt.

The man was caught thirty minutes later trying to hide. He was identified as twenty-three-year-old Alex Christopher Ewing.

Alex Christopher Ewing (Image courtesy of Nevada Department of Corrections)

He was charged with attempted murder and burglary for the attack against Roy Williams. He was held in prison while he awaited trial.

Nine months later, on August 9, Ewing is put on a prison transport bus for his first court date. The bus stopped for gas near Henderson, Nevada, and while correction officers weren’t looking, Ewing escaped.

Law enforcement searched all night but couldn’t locate the missing felon. Then on the following day, they started receiving calls from a residential neighborhood with reports of a man trying to break into houses. Then they received a chilling 911 call.

Christopher Barry and his wife Nancy had turned in for the night. The couple had two children, one was an infant, and Nancy got up to prepare a bottle. When she turned the light on in the kitchen, she screamed when she saw a man standing with a broken axe handle.

Nancy ran back towards the bedroom, where the man followed and started attacking Christopher with the ax handle. Nancy tried to help her husband by blocking some of the attacks, getting both of her wrists broken in the process. She also had a fracture in her arm, and Christopher suffered extensive injuries to his face and jaw.

Nancy was able to reach for the telephone and dialed 911. The attacker kept hitting her repeatedly until she eventually pretended to be dead, and he suddenly left the room.

Law enforcement descended on the home in full force. Christopher and Nancy were rushed to the hospital; their children had been unharmed. Christopher would suffer permanent damage from the attack, never fully recovering.

Ewing was not found that night, having eluded officers again.

Two days later, on August 11, a collect call was placed from a pay phone at Lake Mead, Nevada. The operator hears a portion of the call, where the man on the other end describes having escaped prison and needing help. The operator then calls law enforcement, who rush to the area.

Law enforcement and Park Rangers spot Ewing still at the pay phone. Ewing is only wearing a pair of maroon shorts. He didn’t look well, and it appeared the scorching Nevada heat had been catching up with him. He was sunburned, covered in scrapes and scratches.

When Ewing saw Park Rangers approaching him, he tried to run, only getting a few hundred yards away before collapsing. He was severely dehydrated, and his body couldn’t go any further.

He was recaptured and had multiple charges added to his original charge. In 1985 he went to trial for the attacks against the Barry family. He was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, burglary, and escape and handed a 110-year sentence.

The charges from Roy Williams attack were dropped because he had already been sentenced to multiple decades in prison and should have stayed there for the rest of his life.

However, in 2020, Alex Ewing became eligible for parole due to overcrowding. Giving Ewing the first chance of freedom in thirty-five years. But, Ewing didn’t know that during a mandated collection of DNA from Nevada inmates, his DNA linked him to his crimes in Colorado, the murders of the Bennett family, Patricia Smith, and the sexual assault of Donna Dixon.

The Colorado district attorney scrambled to get Ewing extradited to Colorado so he could be charged in connection with the string of attacks from 1984. After two years, they finally get Ewing back in Colorado, eliminating any chance of parole for Ewing.

Alex Christopher Ewing (Image courtesy of Colorado Department of Corrections)

Unfortunately, charges couldn’t be brought forward in Donna’s attack, nor his first attack on the Haubenschilds, due to the statute of limitation being up on both of those crimes. But DNA linked him to the Bennett murders, as well as Patricia Smith, which the DA opted to try those cases separately.

The charges related to the Bennett murders are first since that case had the most evidence. And during that investigation, they learned that Ewing matched that first FBI profile to a “T.” Ewing had been a high school dropout from Sacramento, California. He traveled to Colorado, where he lived there for about a year and worked in construction. He had worked in several of the developments he had chosen to find a victim in. At the time of the attacks, he had been twenty-three.

But he hadn’t been what they had expected. Ewing was 5’6, he had a small frame, and now sixty-one, he had seemed quite frail. Hardly what they had expected from the man they had been searching for almost four decades. He didn’t seem capable of the brutal assaults inflicted on his victims, but while interviewing him, he had displayed seething rage, and the facade of the frail old man had disappeared. They were confident he would kill again if Alex Ewings were ever to be released.

He also had a violent criminal history dating back to 1979 for several burglaries. He had previously been in jail for those crimes and had only just been released in 1984 before he started the killing spree in Colorado.

The trial for the Bennett murders began in August 2021, and the jury deliberated for two days and came back that he was guilty on all counts and was sentenced to forty years in prison. Then, in April 2022, the trial for Patricia Smith’s murder. This time, the jury only deliberated for four hours before handing down a unanimous guilty verdict, adding another life sentence without the possibility of parole.

There was a sense of relief from Ewing’s surviving victims. Connie Bennet said of Ewing, “Some people may call him an animal, but I won’t because I think animals have a purpose in this world.”

