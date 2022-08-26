Renton, WA

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StsiZ_0hWZDC4u00
Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon)

In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.

Officers arrived and identified the woman as twenty-three-year-old Stacy Falcon-Dewey. They later identified the child as her three-year-old son, Jacob Dewey. Both had multiple gunshot wounds, which was their cause of death.

Initially, it was thought to have been a robbery gone wrong. The contents of Stacy’s purse had been strewn inside and outside of her 84’ Buick Century. Further evidence suggested that there may have been a darker motive behind the crime.

Packing tape that appeared to have been used to bind Stacy was found on the vehicle’s passenger side. Stacy’s belt was undone, and several buttons from her shirt were found in the vehicle. The medical examiner also suggested that Jacob may have been killed facing Stacy, or she might have been holding him when he was killed. The two fatal shots that had killed him had gone through his body and hit Stacy in the arm and shoulder. Then she was killed with two shots to the back of the head.

Stacy had been covered in bruises, including around her neck and a significant head wound from what was assumed to have been a blow from the back of the gun. Stacy’s clothing had also been caked with mud, whereas Jacob had been immaculate, indicating that she might have tried to run away before being wrestled back into the car.

The bodies were then moved into the middle of the road. It was presumed the killer had intended to drive off in the car, but the keys had fallen between the driver’s door and the seat. The keys had only been found when the seats had been removed by forensics. Officers suspected that when the killer couldn’t find the keys, he then fled on foot away from the crime scene.

Neighbors who lived in the area reported hearing gunshots at around 2:10 AM, giving officers an estimated time of death for the two victims.

Earlier that evening, Stacy had dropped Jacob off with a babysitter, a friend who lived in an apartment complex that Stacy had recently moved out of. Stacy and Jacob had recently moved into an apartment four miles away and lived with her boyfriend.

Stacy was going out to celebrate her birthday with friends and family and had returned to pick up her son around 1:45 AM, and witnesses said they saw her get into her vehicle and drive off. It should have been a short journey home, only a few minutes away. Her boyfriend was reported to have been home at the time of the murders, he had expected them to return, but he didn’t notice they hadn’t until officers knocked on the door.

Officers extensively investigated the brutal murders for several years. Several suspects had been ruled out, including Stacy’s boyfriend and ex-husband, but eventually, the case went cold. In 2001, several advances in DNA technology were made, and this case was reopened to look at any new leads. That year, several samples that had been collected from the autopsy were tested for DNA, and they found male DNA under her fingernails.

In 2002, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab got a match from an incarcerated inmate Jerome Frank Jones who was in federal prison in California for a murder he committed in 1995. They flew to California to interview him. Who, when shown photos of Stacy, denied having known her.

In 2002, they also interviewed the building manager of Stacy’s old apartment, the one that her friend lived in, and he confirmed that a man named Jerome Jones lived there in 1994. No other connection between Stacy and Jones was found. In 2002, due to what was described as “delays, budget cuts, and other procedural hiccups,” the case fell between the cracks for nearly a decade.

A 2019 podcast highlighted the case, and it was only because of that coverage that the family had been alerted of the DNA connection. They then pushed law enforcement to answer why that evidence hadn’t produced an arrest. In 2021 the case was officially reopened. Several more advances in DNA had occurred since 2002, and investigators wanted to see if there was anything else from the crime scene that could be new for the case.

In December 2021, additional DNA was found on the sleeve of Jacob’s coat that he had been wearing that night. This DNA connected Jerome Jones directly to the crime scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Onuhp_0hWZDC4u00
Jerome Jones ( image courtesy of Washington Department of Corrections)

On February 18, 2022, the now fifty-one-year-old Jerome Jones was charged in the 1994 murder of Stacy Falcon-Dewey, as well as the murder of Jacob Dewy. He has also been charged with robbery and sexual assault. Jones had been scheduled for release in 2030. If convicted of these charges, he will likely be sentenced to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/law-justice/man-imprisoned-in-california-charged-in-1994-slayings-of-mother-toddler-in-renton/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/dna-leads-arrest-grisly-1994-murder-woman-her-3-year-old-son-seattle-suburb/QRAFGUBMFZDFFKMSDC3D2KPXVE/ https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/jerome-jones-charged-in-1994-murders-of-stacy-jacob-dewey https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/in-the-dark-renton-washington-police-cold-case-double-homicide/

# cold case# cold case solved# murder# true crime# true crime story

Comments / 36

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
3174 followers

