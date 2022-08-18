The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 Years

A cigarette butt collected from the crime scene was the break in the case.

Patricia Barnes (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office)

Twenty-six years after Patricia Barnes, a sixty-one-year-old Seattle, Washington resident’s body, was discovered in Olalla, Washington, her case has been solved thanks to advanced DNA testing.

In 1995, Patricia Barnes was last seen by acquaintances three days before her body was discovered in a ditch. She was found nude, slightly covered in a sleeping bag, with several gunshot wounds to her head. Her social circle was tiny, which made the case more difficult to solve.

During the investigation, the Kitsap County detectives collected and documented over one hundred and thirty pieces of evidence. The evidence included the sleeping bag, DNA evidence from her body, and cigarette butts found at the crime scene. However, after a large amount of follow-up, they could not identify a suspect.

For some time, it was suspected that Patricia was a victim of Robert Lee Yates, also known as the “Spokane Serial Murderer,” even though her profile did not match those of Yate’s previous victims. Detectives later proved that Yates was stationed in Alabama at the time of Patricia’s murder, eliminating him as a suspect.

In 2018, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reopened Patricia’s case. According to an interview with Detective Mike Grant, he and another detective decided to submit evidence they felt would be significant to finding the murderer to the Washing State Patrol Crime Lab. The crime lab developed an unknown male profile using the evidence submitted, which would be the first solid break in the case.

However, there was no match after entering the DNA profile into CODIS. Yet another roadblock in the case, but the detectives were determined to find justice for Patricia Barnes.

With help from the Attorney General’s office, the detectives were given several private labs to submit their evidence for processing. One of those labs was Orthram Labs out of Woodlands, Texas, and scientists were able to build a male genetic profile.

Douglas Keith Krohne (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office)

According to Kitsap County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Grant, Orthram Labs had identified a first or second cousin, which led them to a name, Douglas Keith Krohne. Detectives tracked Krohne to Nogales, Arizona, in 2016 and learned that Krohne had died at his home during an electrical accident.

The Pima County medical examiner conducted an autopsy and sent blood samples to detectives in Kitsap County. They then, in turn, send them to the state crime lab for DNA testing. Two weeks later, they confirmed that Douglas Krohne’s DNA matched evidence collected from the crime scene. Using a cigarette butt left at the scene, it was concluded that Krohne was the killer.

“How they were connected or how they came to meet, nobody knows. Douglas isn’t mentioned in any other reports as an acquaintance or a witness, or a person of interest. I went through all of the other tips and logs, and no one mentioned his name. It was a completely random encounter, I would suspect,” said Det. Grant.

We may never know why Krohne killed Barnes, but because of advances in DNA, they can close more and more of these cold cases and get some answers. Krohne had an excessive arrest and criminal history, and his DNA is being put into CODIS to see if he is connected to any other cases.

