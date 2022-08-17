‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for Murder

This was not a random attack. This was planned for months to steal her baby.

Heidi Broussard (image courtesy of Austin Police Department)

On December 12, 2019, a thirty-three-year-old mother of two, Heidi Broussard, dropped off her six-year-old son at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, at around 7:30 AM. Heidi had her two-week-old newborn, baby Margot with her at the time.

Heidi’s partner, Shane Carey, returned home after work and was surprised when he couldn’t find Heidi in their apartment despite her car being parked outside. All her personal belongings, including a diaper bag for the newborn, were still in the apartment, and the only thing missing was her cell phone.

Shane knew something had been off about the situation. He picked up their son at after-school care. When he picked up his son, he asked the staff there for his daughter too and immediately knew something was wrong. They didn’t have Margot. She was still too young for daycare and wasn’t due to start for several more weeks.

At that point, Shane called the police to report his partner and daughter missing, and an extensive investigation began.

Immediately this case took the media by storm. Many parallels were drawn between Heidi and the horrific murders carried out by Chris Watts, who had been convicted of murdering his wife and three children in 2018. Unfortunately, Shane bore a significant amount of scrutiny during this time, with many people on social media claiming he was guilty.

After a few days with little headway in the case, the Austin Police Department brought the FBI in to assist with its investigation. They were able to determine from witnesses that Heidi had come home the morning she disappeared shortly after dropping off her son, but no one saw her leave the building.

Her phone had been turned off since her disappearance, and the last time it had pinged was at the apartment. Shane and Heidi’s mother stated that there was no way Heidi had left voluntarily.

“She wouldn’t leave, not without an ID. All of her cash was in her purse. Her purse is here, her car’s here, and she’s a talker. She loves to talk. She loves her friends, she loves her family, and she would tell somebody, and all of her friends don’t know. Nobody has heard from her,” Carey said, continuing, “It’s only her and the baby and the cell phone and the keys that are gone, and that’s it.”

They both adamantly stated she would never have left her son behind.

As the investigation progressed, a witness from Heidi and Shane’s apartment complex came forward. They stated that on the morning of Heidi’s disappearance, they had seen her talking outside the building with a woman. They said they saw the baby was with them, and they watched as Heidi got into a vehicle parked outside the building, and that woman drove off with Heidi and a baby in the car.

Officers showed the witness a lineup of known people in Heidi’s life, and the witness pointed out Heidi’s best friend, Magen Fieramusca. Heidi and Magen had been friends since they were teenagers and had met at church camp. Magen had been present at the birth of both of Heidi’s children and had even stayed at their apartment to help out after Margot’s birth. Magen even had a key to their apartment.

Heidi and Magen (image courtesy of Facebook)

Officers continued their investigation, confirming that Magen had seen Heidi the morning of her disappearance with surveillance and tracking where her phone had pinged on December 12.

Magen lived in Houston, Texas, 165 miles away from Austin. Texas Rangers were dispatched to check out the home. Once there, they sent up a helicopter to get aerial surveillance and noticed a vehicle registered to Magen was parked in the backyard of the house. It was noted as odd, as it wasn’t in a driveway or a parking spot in the backyard. It was just placed in the backyard in a way that looked more to conceal the vehicle than a practical way to park it.

Texas Rangers were watching the house and saw a man leave the residence. They followed him to a local Target and approached him to ask who it was. He was revealed to be Magen’s ex-boyfriend. The couple had separated months prior but had continued to live together when he was told Magen was pregnant.

Officers asked about the pregnancy and noted its close proximity to Heidi’s pregnancy. They asked about the birth, and he said it had taken place while he was out of town, and she had given birth to a girl she named Luna Mae. They showed the man a photo of Margot, who confirmed she looked exactly like Luna Mae.

Law enforcement was allowed into the home, where they encountered Magen. She couldn’t recall where she had given birth, nor could she produce any records that matched with her giving birth. On December 19, she was arrested, and the baby in the home was taken into Child Protection until a DNA test could be conducted. Officials confirmed DNA for the baby to be Margot, and she was returned to her father’s care.

Magen Fieramusca (image courtesy of Austin Police Department)

During a search of the home, officers found several internet searches on a device in the home. “Reasons for Amber Alert,” “Amber Alert in Austin,” and 162 searches for “Heidi Broussard” starting from December 12. Officers also searched the vehicle in the backyard and made a devastating discovery. Heidi’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

A week after Heidi and Margot’s abduction, there were now some answers, but more questions remained.

It appeared that Fieramusca had premeditated this attack for months, maybe even years, before she carried it out. When Heidi revealed to friends that she was pregnant, that was when Magen announced she was also pregnant and had the same due date. After Margot’s birth, Heidi made several statements to friends and Shane that Magen had been very possessive of the newborn.

In January 2020, she was charged with capital murder, tampering with a corpse, and two counts of kidnapping. An autopsy revealed that Heidi had been strangled to death, and the murder weapon is alleged to have been a dog leash.

Feiramusca’s trial has been delayed several times due to covid, but she has been in the Travis County Jail awaiting trial since her arrest in 2020. She is being held on a $1.6 million bond. If convicted, she could face the death penalty. In March 2022, she had her first court hearing, and her defense motioned to remove evidence collected from the day she was arrested. They argue that law enforcement didn’t have a warrant to enter the home.

Texas Rangers defended their actions by saying there was a young child they believed had been the kidnapped child. There had been a strong smell of decomposition at the property, and they had acted accordingly with a suspect who was capable of murder and kidnapping. They stated that when they saw the baby, she appeared to have jaundice, and for that reason, they couldn’t wait for a search warrant. They had permission from the boyfriend to enter the property, who was also on the lease as a tenant. They have him on bodycam saying, “she’s not my child? Are you serious?” and “Go get that baby. What are y’all waiting for, man?”

Texas Rangers arrived at the property at 1 PM, and the search warrant wasn’t approved until 8:30 PM. Fieramusca’s attorneys are trying to get any evidence, testimony, and anything else collected before 8:30 PM thrown out of the trial.

The state cited three exceptions justifying the search and seizure of the home at that time:

1) law enforcement isn’t required to show probable cause when action is immediately necessary to protect human life,

2) there was an objective standard of reasonableness to enter, given the facts and circumstances of the case and

3) consent was given by someone authorized to provide consent, allowing Texas Rangers to enter the home without a warrant.

And Texas Rangers said that once the baby was removed from the home, they made everyone exit the house, conducted only a safety sweep, and waited until the warrant arrived. Only then did they open the vehicle, which they had already determined to be the source of the smell. They stated that they did this only to preserve evidence and get the baby to safety.

It does appear that the trial is still set to go forward at this time, there haven’t been any further court dates set, and as written before, there is still an option for a plea bargain or an admission of guilt which may mean that no trial goes forward. We will have to wait and see.

