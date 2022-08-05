Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker Coworker

Riley Whitelaw asked for help, but nothing was done. Then the worst happened when a coworker took her life in the staff room

Riley Whitelaw (image courtesy of GoFundMe.com)

Colorado Springs is nestled at the base of Pikes Peak, a scenic summit in the Rocky Mountains. It is described as a big city with a small-town feel, but the recent murder of seventeen-year-old Riley Whitelaw has shaken this midwestern community to its core.

Riley was a high school student working part-time at the local Walgreens. She was a talented student that kept a super busy schedule. When she wasn’t in class, she was a school color guard member and even found time to volunteer at the local animal shelter.

She was described as a creative person that used several artistic outlets to express herself. She loved painting, writing, dancing, and playing guitar. Not only was she accomplished and bright, but Riley was described as empathetic, compassionate, and wise beyond her years.

Riley was tragically robbed of her bright future when she was murdered on June 11, 2022.

The story of that day began one year earlier when Riley was only sixteen-years-old and started working a couple of days a week at her local Walgreens. Riley was said to have liked her job there and gotten along with her coworkers.

Riley went to her management team and said that one coworker was making her uncomfortable, twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Johnson. She said that Johnson was making several unwanted advances toward her, and she was concerned and wanted it to stop.

Her manager, Justin Zunino, told her he would take the complaint seriously, but he only spoke to Johnson, asking him to “act professional” in the workplace.

We are talking about a grown man making unwanted sexual advances toward a minor, and all that happens is he is asked to stop. No additional precautions were taken to protect Riley, nor was any disciplinary action taken. Riley was forced to continue working shifts with a man who would continue to harass her.

Over the next nine months, Riley continued working at the store, and it is unclear if the behavior continued from Johnson or if management wasn’t doing anything about it. We don’t see any additional formal complaints for a while.

Johnson knew who reported him for harassment, and it doesn’t seem that he was deterred from harassing Riley.

In March of 2022, Riley’s boyfriend began working at the same Walgreens as Riley. It was at this point that things began to escalate.

Crystal Ishmael, another manager at the store, began noticing that Johnson seemed to be acting increasingly jealous. Again nothing was done. There was zero effort by management to make any changes or put protections in place.

In late May, Riley approached management again and reported Johnson for unwanted advances that made her uncomfortable. She specifically stated that things were at the worst when they worked shifts together. Riley asked not to be scheduled with Johnson. She made the complaint with her store manager Justin Zunino.

As was seen with the first complaint, no action was taken. When Riley asked not to be scheduled with Johnson, she was told they could only accommodate that by cutting her hours, and it wasn’t possible to schedule them separately. The harassment was so unbearable that Riley accepted the accommodation but eventually approached Zunino and said she needed more hours. Zunino said he could give her more hours, but she would need to work with Johnson and deal with him.

Riley accepted the schedule change and returned to working the night shifts with Johnson.

On June 11th, Riley was working the same shift as Johnson. She left for her thirty-minute break around 5:30 PM. She was working a Saturday, so this was likely midway through her shift. For anyone unfamiliar with corporate retail structure, breaks are usually staggered in such a way that they shouldn’t disrupt service. These breaks are all preplanned out; if you are even a minute late coming back from your break, your manager usually knows about it because it means your coworker can’t go on their break, which has a domino effect on the rest of the breaks that day.

Crystal Ishmael noticed that Riley didn’t return from her break around 6 PM and called Justin Zunino to come back to the store, and he quickly returned a few minutes later. Ishmael claimed to have looked all over the store for Riley and basically assumed she had “abandoned” her shift which is a term used when people leave mid-shift.

Zunino decides to check the store’s security footage to see if Riley left the building, but instead, he finds something much more disturbing.

In the video, Zunino saw Joshua Johnson carefully stack boxes on top of another until they completely covered the surveillance camera that faced the staff break room, as if he was trying to prevent people from seeing the actions he was about to take. He noted the time when Johnson had started doing this was hours before Riley’s disappearance, near the start of his shift.

Zunino also noticed when he returned to the store, someone had taped over the windows to the break room with paper. So that people in the store or outside could not look inside the room. Additionally, he noticed a “restroom closed” sign taped to the door, which was unusual while the store was still open. At the time, he hadn’t really thought anything of it, but while he was watching Johnson cover the cameras, he knew something very wrong had happened.

Finally, Zunino went to the break room. Being the first person to go in since Riley went on break. Apparently, no one had thought to check when they were searching “the whole store.” When he opened the door, he immediately saw Riley on the floor and said there was blood everywhere. Completely upset and in shock, he did not enter the room and ran to call 911 at 6:55 PM.

Meanwhile, Crystal Ishmael said she had been looking around the store for Riley when she noticed a strong odor of bleach coming from the dumpster area. When she attempted to investigate further, a male voice called back and said not to open it because he was changing. She quickly went to ask Zunino for help, but no one was there when she returned. All that was present was an empty bottle of bleach on the ground.

Police officers arrived on the scene at 7:02 PM. According to the police affidavit, Riley had suffered “significant trauma to her neck area,” and there was a lot of blood around her head and other stains on the floor, cabinets, and counter. Zunino and Ishmael relayed the information to the police about everything they had seen in the store and on the camera footage. They also told officers about Johnson’s jealous behavior and advances toward the victim.

Joshua Johnson was already the prime suspect but was nowhere to be found.

Officers began taking statements from customers and coworkers. They discovered at approximately 5:44 PM that a Walgreens customer was shopping in the deodorant aisle when she heard screaming and a slamming noise like a door or locker. Nervous yet unsure of exactly what she had heard, Swenke simply made her purchase and left the store, only reporting what she had heard after the incidents of the day later came to light.

In several other reports, customers and staff reported hearing similar noises, but no one investigated. Placing the time of the attack at 5:44 PM. It is shocking that no one went to the staff area when they heard screaming, and even more incredible that no one checked the staff break area for over an hour.

Law enforcement finally found Johnson the following day, walking on Interstate-95 near Trinidad, Colorado, over one hundred miles from where the crime occurred. According to the officers who picked him up, Johnson had scratch marks on his face and hands, consistent with defensive wounds.

Joshua Johnson (image courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department)

Johnson was promptly picked up and brought in for questioning. He admitted to officers that he had previously had a crush on Riley but had not been interested lately because he was in a relationship with Crystal Ishmael. While there is uncertainty as to whether this claim is true, Crystal did not mention this in her interview with the police, nor did any of the other interviewees, so it’s possible Johnson lied about his involvement with her.

Johnson also made the improbable claim that he had been in the breakroom after Riley was killed. Slipped, and fell into her blood, but did not call the police and decided to clean himself up. He said he had left the store, walked home, and changed his clothes. However, he denied stacking the boxes to cover the camera, despite the clear evidence of this action in the video.

He was officially arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail while he awaits trial. The investigation is ongoing, and Johnson will be in court next on August 26, 2022.

While Joshua Johnson is the top suspect and likely murdered Riley, news outlets have speculated as to whether he is the only party to blame for Riley’s death. Walgreens, and her managers there, should have done more to protect Riley. Sexual harassment reports should be taken seriously, and inappropriate behavior like what Johnson exhibited should not be tolerated in the workplace. Riley’s safety and well-being were not prioritized by her workplace, and this negligence contributed to her death.

Walgreens has not made a public statement about Riley’s murder. They did opt to say that they are providing grief counseling to employees and have closed the store, which remains closed at this time. It is unclear if any action will be taken against the management of this store or if there will be any broader actions taken by the company to prevent this from happening again.

Riley’s family has set up a GoFundMe to establish a scholarship in Riley’s name. They are hopeful there is swift justice and appreciate the outpouring of support they have received from the community and abroad.

Colorado Springs Police Department also encourages anyone with information about this case to call them or make anonymous reports with Crime Stoppers.

