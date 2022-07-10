Opinion: Social Media Highlights How Out of Touch People Are with the Reality of Many Canadians

Posts about the Rogers outages online show just how ignorant some are about many Canadian households

So as you may have heard, there was a bit of a kerfuffle with one of Canada’s largest internet and cell phone services providers, Rogers. Nearly all of their services to the entire country just went down overnight. It was the largest disruption in services leaving millions of Canadians scrambling on Friday.

Meaning that on a Friday morning, many Canadians woke up unable to use their phones or home internet services, use their debit cards, or use ATMs. And we as a country were reminded that many, many, many businesses exclusively use Rogers infrastructure as their primary internet provider. Then you realize that hospitals’ entire operations rely on the internet for everything. Many 911 services were also impacted. Literal emergency services just couldn’t be accessed for an entire day. And that isn’t even scratching the surface of how many people were impacted.

Long story short, it was chaos. Just ask anyone in IT how their day was yesterday.

Now, for me, personally, I wasn’t hugely impacted. I work from home, I don’t use Rogers, I had a full tank of gas in my car, and we had gone grocery shopping the day before. I just stayed home and had a relatively normal day. However, if any of those things hadn’t happened, I would have had a different experience. And I had many friends who had a super rough day, and there wasn’t anything I could do to help.

I was browsing through Tiktok and saw a comedic video pointing out that many of our core infrastructures for telecoms, groceries, banking, and various other sectors are all oligopolies, which is a massive issue for events such as this. One company having a service outage impacted the entire country, and that shouldn’t happen.

I took a little peek at the comment section on that video and saw a comment that read,

“Do people not have credit cards? Or cash? Both worked perfectly fine all day...”

First off, they were factually incorrect. Businesses that used Rogers weren’t able to process any payments. Several others were using archaic credit card copiers, I had last used one in 2007, and it had been archaic then. Many people don’t even know how to use them. So no, not all businesses could process credit cards.

This comment also had a thread of replies detailing how they had been impacted and how they couldn’t access money on Friday. The original poster also makes several assumptions.

Every person in Canada has a credit card (including tourists, people here on work visas, etc.) Those with a credit card have an available balance. People carry cash and enough money for all the purchases they may have had to make. Businesses could accept a large influx of cash they don’t typically plan for. (Not all companies carry large floats to give back change because, since the pandemic, the use of cash has significantly decreased. Small businesses especially.)

To answer their first question, no, not everyone has a credit card.

There are several entry barriers to getting a credit card, excluding many. Age, income, financial, and resident status are just to name a few.

Some people choose not to get credit cards, and they can have a variety of reasons why.

Lastly and maybe most importantly, MANY Canadians don’t have multiple options to access money at the drop of a hat. We know a majority of Canadians live paycheque to paycheque, and with this falling on a Friday, many people simply couldn’t get paid. E-transfer also wasn’t working, so people couldn’t get funds that way either.

And what I saw in this comment section is complete ignorance of the reality of many Canadians. Even when people explained, there was still a mentality of “well, that is your fault” and “well, I didn’t experience anything bad, so it wasn’t that bad.”

Over and over, we see people unwilling to see their own privilege, reluctant to acknowledge that these companies fundamentally impact those in lower socio-economic situations, and they speak over those affected the most.

It is a weird hill to die on if you ask me.