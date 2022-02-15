FBI Captures Wanted Fugitive After 16 Years

Octavio Juarez-Corro had fled to Mexico in 2006, a coworker recognized him on the FBI’s Most Wanted list and turned him in

On September 8, 2021, the FBI made an announcement. A Milwaukee fugitive wanted for murder would be added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List, forty-seven-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro. And in less than six months, they finally found him after sixteen years.

On May 29, 2006, hundreds of people were gathered in the South Shore Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, all celebrating Memorial Day with barbeques and picnics. One family was enjoying themselves when someone noticed trouble approaching them. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was walking up to the family. He wanted to speak to his estranged wife, and it was her family he had dropped in on uninvited. A friend intervened and tried to get Octaviano to leave without causing a scene but was unsuccessful.

Octavinano and his soon-to-be ex-wife were in the final stages of their divorce but couldn’t agree on a custody arrangement for their three-year-old daughter. It was this issue that had brought him to the park that day. Octaviano refused to leave the family affair, becoming increasingly agitated, and suddenly produced a handgun. He ordered his ex-wife, her boyfriend, and three other family members to get on their knees. He began firing in front of this daughter, wounding three and killing two.

His ex-wife survived two gunshot wounds to the chest, but her boyfriend had been one of the victims killed along with a family friend. Octaviano then fled on foot, and officers could not locate him. At the time, officers encouraged the public to remain vigilant and said he was considered armed and dangerous. Milwaukee Police Chief told the public, “it’s important to get a person such as this because the propensity for violence is great.”

As with all cases on the FBI’s Most-Wanted list, there was a $100,000 reward to anyone who could provide a tip that leads to an arrest. These monetary incentives are highly valuable and have a high success rate for capture.

It had been thought that Juarez-Corro had fled to Mexico, and those suspicions were confirmed when he was spotted in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico. It had been a tip from the public that allowed the FBI to capture him.

Special Agent Michael Hensle said in a statement,

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side. The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

