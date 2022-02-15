Milwaukee, WI

FBI Captures Wanted Fugitive After 16 Years

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Octavio Juarez-Corro had fled to Mexico in 2006, a coworker recognized him on the FBI’s Most Wanted list and turned him in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjNv4_0eF3KXT100
Octaviano Juarez-CorroThe FBI

On September 8, 2021, the FBI made an announcement. A Milwaukee fugitive wanted for murder would be added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List, forty-seven-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro. And in less than six months, they finally found him after sixteen years.

On May 29, 2006, hundreds of people were gathered in the South Shore Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, all celebrating Memorial Day with barbeques and picnics. One family was enjoying themselves when someone noticed trouble approaching them. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was walking up to the family. He wanted to speak to his estranged wife, and it was her family he had dropped in on uninvited. A friend intervened and tried to get Octaviano to leave without causing a scene but was unsuccessful.

Octavinano and his soon-to-be ex-wife were in the final stages of their divorce but couldn’t agree on a custody arrangement for their three-year-old daughter. It was this issue that had brought him to the park that day. Octaviano refused to leave the family affair, becoming increasingly agitated, and suddenly produced a handgun. He ordered his ex-wife, her boyfriend, and three other family members to get on their knees. He began firing in front of this daughter, wounding three and killing two.

His ex-wife survived two gunshot wounds to the chest, but her boyfriend had been one of the victims killed along with a family friend. Octaviano then fled on foot, and officers could not locate him. At the time, officers encouraged the public to remain vigilant and said he was considered armed and dangerous. Milwaukee Police Chief told the public, “it’s important to get a person such as this because the propensity for violence is great.”

As with all cases on the FBI’s Most-Wanted list, there was a $100,000 reward to anyone who could provide a tip that leads to an arrest. These monetary incentives are highly valuable and have a high success rate for capture.

It had been thought that Juarez-Corro had fled to Mexico, and those suspicions were confirmed when he was spotted in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico. It had been a tip from the public that allowed the FBI to capture him.

Special Agent Michael Hensle said in a statement,

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side. The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources;

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/fugitive-on-fbi-s-ten-most-wanted-list-caught-in-mexico-after-almost-16-years-on-the-run-1.5769523https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/ten-most-wanted-fugitive-octaviano-juarez-corro-capturedhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octaviano_Juarez-Corro

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 24

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
1414 followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted in Failed Murder for Hire Plot

Her ex-husband was in the way, so Valerie Cincinelli decided to have him killed. Valerie Cincinelli and Isaiah CarvalhoNYPD 106th Precinct. In 2012, Isaiah Carvalho Jr. got a message and a friend request on Facebook from an attractive woman. Her name was Valerie Cincinelli, and she said she had seen his photo in his dad’s office and asked about Isaiah and thought she might “shoot her shot.”

Read full story

After 2 Years of Working from Home I Have Figured it Out

Working from home has been a struggle for me, but after two years, I think I have finally transitioned in a way that has brought me success and gives me an achievable work-life balance.

Read full story
15 comments

The Cold Case Murder of Lieutenant Joe Clark Solved After 3 Decades

Detectives covering the case had never realized the murderer had been a lot closer than they ever realized. Joe Clarkimage courtesy of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. It was February 7, 1981, in Marietta, Ohio, when Lieutenant Joe Clark was enjoying an evening in with his wife. The forty-nine-year-old police officer had served the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for fourteen years, and he was considered a passionate and dedicated officer.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

The Unsolved Murder of Blake Chappell

What had been described as the “best night of my life” turned to horror and has been unsolved for a decade. What had started as the best night of Blake Chappell’s life ended in mystery. The seventeen-year-old from Senoia, Georgia, had attended his high school homecoming dance surrounded by friends on October 15, 2011.

Read full story
4 comments

Most Wanted U.S. Fugitive Found Deceased After 16 Years on the Run

On November 6, 2021, a woman called to request a welfare check for her neighbor. She couldn’t recall the last time she had seen him, and he was a bit older and thought it would be better if a sheriff came by.

Read full story
54 comments
California State

California Mom Uses Myspace to 'Catfish' her Daughter's Killer

On the night of February 24th, 2006, twenty-four-year-old Crystal Theobald was driving through her family's neighborhood in Riverside, California, with her brother and boyfriend.

Read full story
2 comments
Pembroke, MA

Man’s Death Prompted Confession Solving 34-Year-Old Cold Case

Jesse AylwardPlymouth District Attorney’s Office. In 1984, Virginia Hannon settled into retired life after working for years as a cook and lunch lady at Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The fifty-nine-year-old widow had recently come into some inheritance money and lived alone in her apartment.

Read full story
4 comments

Doctor Exposed 'Autographing' Organs of Transplant Patients

In 2013, Simon Bramhall was a respected Consultant Surgeon specializing in liver transplant surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England. That is until another surgeon discovered a strange habit of his.

Read full story
19 comments

Is the Identification of the Zodiac Killer Premature?

Sketch of the Zodiac KillerSan Francisco Police Department. As much as I would like the Zodiac Killer to be identified, I think it is irresponsible to jump to conclusions. Publishing names, photos (TMZ even published medical records) of a person before they are, without a shadow of a doubt, identified by law enforcement as the perpetrator in a crime is, in my opinion, not right.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband Discovers His Wife Hired a Hitman To Kill Him and Fakes His Death to Put Her Behind Bars

Ramon Sosa was a fighter from a young age. Originally from Carolina, Puerto Rico, he grew up boxing with his father and dreamed of making it big. When he was young, he moved to Houston, Texas, but returned to Puerto Rico at seventeen to become a professional boxer. He succeeded, and during his career, became known as the "Puerto Rican Express."

Read full story
1 comments
Sarasota, FL

After 35 Years Sarasota Police Solve the 1985 Murder Cold Case of Denise Stafford

On October 12th, 1985, twenty-eight-year-old Denise Stafford was home alone with her daughter in Sarasota, Florida. Denise was a new mom, and her husband, Frank, was working a night shift at a local bar called the Playground Lounge.

Read full story
12 comments
Irvine, CA

New DNA Extraction Method Results in Solving 1980 Cold Case Murder of Judy Nesbitt

It was the day before Thanksgiving weekend on November 26th, 1980, in Irvine, California. While many people were preparing for the weekend's festivities, the forty-two-year-old mother of four, Judith (Judy) Nesbitt, went to the Marina Dunes Yacht Anchorage in Newport Beach. The Nesbitt family had recently bought a home and decided to sell their boat: a 36-foot-long cabin cruiser called "The Felicidad IV."

Read full story
2 comments
Franklin County, OH

Cold Case Murder of Lori Nesson Solved After 47 Years

On the evening of September 27th, 1974, fifteen-year-old Lori Nesson was one of many students cheering in the crowds at a high school football game in Columbus, Ohio. After the game, Lori, an Eastmoor High School honors student, joined her classmates at several parties. She was last seen leaving a party at 12:30 AM, but she never made it home.

Read full story
7 comments

Missing Person Hannah Upp May Not Know She is Missing

Hannah Upp“Find Hannah Upp” Facebook group) September 2017 had been a vicious hurricane season for the Caribbean. The island of St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands was battered from hurricane Irma when word got out that there would be a second hurricane approaching. With days to prepare, residents of the small island began to either evacuate the island or bunkered down.

Read full story
Gresham, OR

New DNA Evidence Gets the Cold Case Murder of Barbara Mae Tucker Solved

January 15, 1980, was a cold, dark winter’s evening. Barbara Mae Tucker was a business undergrad at the Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon. Barb was the youngest of seven siblings. She played on her high school basketball team, where her five-foot-eleven frame was an asset. The nineteen-year-old was heading onto campus to attend an evening class. Earlier that day, she had told her mother that she hoped the class would be dismissed early to visit a friend and have ice cream.

Read full story
14 comments

UK Women Killed Her Husband Over Alleged Accusation That He had Abused Their Children

In Cheshire, England, a fifty-nine-year-old Corinna Smith, was sentenced to twelve years in prison for the July 14, 2020 murder of her husband, Michael Baines. Smith’s daughter had told her that Baines had abused her and her brother for several years when they had been children. Smith’s son, Craig, had committed suicide in 2007 while serving a prison sentence for assault charges. The man he had assaulted allegedly had abused him as a child.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Landlord Dealt with Rent Dispute “His Way” Killing Two and Injuring a Third

Arnoldo Lozano-SanchezClark County Detention Center. On August 10 at 12:23 AM, In Las Vegas, Nevada, police received several calls from neighboring houses that several gunshots were going off. When officers arrived on the scene, there was a woman in the driveway suffering from several gunshot wounds. While they were attending to the woman, a man exited the home and had nine different gunshot wounds.

Read full story
5 comments

What Happened to Chess Prodigy Peter Winston?

Peter Winston’s story reminds me of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. Though ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ was fictional TV series on Netflix, it highlighted the internal struggles of brilliance, mental health, and substance abuse. This missing person case is a little odd because a missing person file was never created; thus, an investigation was never undertaken. Peter Winston walked away and vanished. His family has refused to comment on his disappearance.

Read full story

The Hacker that Double Crossed the Secret Service

Born in 1981, the Cuban-American Albert Gonzales grew up in Miami, Florida. He lived with his parents and sister. At twelve, he received his first computer, and by fourteen, he managed to hack into NASA.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy