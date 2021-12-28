The Unsolved Murder of Blake Chappell

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

What had been described as the “best night of my life” turned to horror and has been unsolved for a decade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A91jD_0dXQbPx500
Blake ChappellNewnan Police Department

What had started as the best night of Blake Chappell’s life ended in mystery. The seventeen-year-old from Senoia, Georgia, had attended his high school homecoming dance surrounded by friends on October 15, 2011.

Blake’s mother, Melissa, dropped him off at his girlfriend’s house, and it had been planned that Blake would spend the night at a friend’s house, so she didn’t expect to see him until the following day.

Blake called his mom after the dance to let her know he had a good time, and he said goodnight. Blake was picked up from school by his girlfriend’s mother, and he had been allowed to stay after the dance to watch a movie. Then they dropped Blake off at his friend Austin’s house.

He was supposed to stay the night there, but he left and walked back to his girlfriend’s house at some point in the night. He snuck in through her bedroom window, where he spent several hours. Around 5:30 AM, he was caught by his girlfriend’s parents in the early morning hours, and he left.

He was witnessed walking in the direction of Austin’s house. Cellphone records show he had sent several text messages apologizing to his girlfriend’s mom for breaking their rules and messaging his girlfriend. His last text to his girlfriend said a cop was stopping him. He had mentioned he was near Austin’s house and was just about at a bridge.

Around 11 AM, Melissa received a call from Austin, asking if Blake was at home. Austin told her he had left his house late that night to see his girlfriend but never returned like he said he was going to. Melissa checked the home to make sure Blake hadn’t come home in the night and confirmed Blake wasn’t there. From there, she called Blake’s girlfriend’s parents, who confirmed he had been there unbeknownst to them but had left in the morning.

Melissa called the Newnan Police Department by noon to report him missing, and a search began right away. Blake had been going through some odd legal troubles. That previous summer, he had been dating someone else. The girl had been sixteen and ran away from home, and she was allegedly escaping her abusive stepfather. When she was found, she was with Blake as he tried to help her. Her parents filed charges, alleging he had kidnapped her. Because Blake was seventeen, he was considered an adult under the law, and she was a minor. He had spent sixteen days in jail until he was released on bond.

Blake was set to have his first court appearance in that matter on October 24. However, the charges had already been likely to be dismissed by the prosecution. Statements from the girlfriend backed up Blake’s claims that he was only trying to help, and she had run away, and he had not kidnapped her. During that incident, his girlfriend’s stepfather had punched him in the face and threatened to kill him several times, even showing him he was carrying a gun.

Blake had been terrified over the incident. He was only seventeen and was being threatened by a volatile man. Blake and his mother had moved shortly after the incident though it still was concerning. His mom instructed him to cut contact with any friends from that area. Due to the ongoing threats Blake had been receiving. His mother didn’t want Blake to be found by this man.

When Blake had first disappeared, he was initially thought to have run away because of the court appearance. He had no way of knowing that the case was close to being dropped. Extensive searches were undertaken, but there was no sign of him anywhere. His phone had been dark since the early morning hours the morning he went missing.

Two months after his disappearance, on December 19, a discovery was made. The body of a young man was found in a creek at the Summer Grove subdivision. Halfway between his girlfriend’s house and Austin’s house.

The body was quickly identified as Blake, and his cause of death had been a close-range gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was found wearing only his underwear and an undershirt. His backpack, cellphone, pants, and hoodie are still missing.

The medical examiner estimated his time of death to be close to October 16. Blake had likely been murdered close to when his phone last connected to a cell tower, around 6 AM.

An extensive investigation was launched, but there was little evidence to point to a suspect forensically. Officials have gone on record to clear several suspects, but one suspect has yet to be cleared. There is a $20,000 reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Sources;

https://times-herald.com/news/2021/09/who-killed-blake-chappell

https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/website-aims-to-find-new-leads-in-unsolved-georgia-homicides

https://www.catchmykiller.com/episode-106-blake-chappell/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# murder# justice# cold case

Comments / 3

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

Seattle, WA
920 followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Cold Case Murder of Lieutenant Joe Clark Solved After 3 Decades

Detectives covering the case had never realized the murderer had been a lot closer than they ever realized. Joe Clarkimage courtesy of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. It was February 7, 1981, in Marietta, Ohio, when Lieutenant Joe Clark was enjoying an evening in with his wife. The forty-nine-year-old police officer had served the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for fourteen years, and he was considered a passionate and dedicated officer.

Read full story

Most Wanted U.S. Fugitive Found Deceased After 16 Years on the Run

On November 6, 2021, a woman called to request a welfare check for her neighbor. She couldn’t recall the last time she had seen him, and he was a bit older and thought it would be better if a sheriff came by.

Read full story
52 comments
California State

California Mom Uses Myspace to 'Catfish' her Daughter's Killer

On the night of February 24th, 2006, twenty-four-year-old Crystal Theobald was driving through her family's neighborhood in Riverside, California, with her brother and boyfriend.

Read full story
2 comments
Pembroke, MA

Man’s Death Prompted Confession Solving 34-Year-Old Cold Case

Jesse AylwardPlymouth District Attorney’s Office. In 1984, Virginia Hannon settled into retired life after working for years as a cook and lunch lady at Bryantville Elementary School in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The fifty-nine-year-old widow had recently come into some inheritance money and lived alone in her apartment.

Read full story
4 comments

Doctor Exposed 'Autographing' Organs of Transplant Patients

In 2013, Simon Bramhall was a respected Consultant Surgeon specializing in liver transplant surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England. That is until another surgeon discovered a strange habit of his.

Read full story
19 comments

Is the Identification of the Zodiac Killer Premature?

Sketch of the Zodiac KillerSan Francisco Police Department. As much as I would like the Zodiac Killer to be identified, I think it is irresponsible to jump to conclusions. Publishing names, photos (TMZ even published medical records) of a person before they are, without a shadow of a doubt, identified by law enforcement as the perpetrator in a crime is, in my opinion, not right.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband Discovers His Wife Hired a Hitman To Kill Him and Fakes His Death to Put Her Behind Bars

Ramon Sosa was a fighter from a young age. Originally from Carolina, Puerto Rico, he grew up boxing with his father and dreamed of making it big. When he was young, he moved to Houston, Texas, but returned to Puerto Rico at seventeen to become a professional boxer. He succeeded, and during his career, became known as the "Puerto Rican Express."

Read full story
1 comments
Sarasota, FL

After 35 Years Sarasota Police Solve the 1985 Murder Cold Case of Denise Stafford

On October 12th, 1985, twenty-eight-year-old Denise Stafford was home alone with her daughter in Sarasota, Florida. Denise was a new mom, and her husband, Frank, was working a night shift at a local bar called the Playground Lounge.

Read full story
12 comments
Irvine, CA

New DNA Extraction Method Results in Solving 1980 Cold Case Murder of Judy Nesbitt

It was the day before Thanksgiving weekend on November 26th, 1980, in Irvine, California. While many people were preparing for the weekend's festivities, the forty-two-year-old mother of four, Judith (Judy) Nesbitt, went to the Marina Dunes Yacht Anchorage in Newport Beach. The Nesbitt family had recently bought a home and decided to sell their boat: a 36-foot-long cabin cruiser called "The Felicidad IV."

Read full story
2 comments
Franklin County, OH

Cold Case Murder of Lori Nesson Solved After 47 Years

On the evening of September 27th, 1974, fifteen-year-old Lori Nesson was one of many students cheering in the crowds at a high school football game in Columbus, Ohio. After the game, Lori, an Eastmoor High School honors student, joined her classmates at several parties. She was last seen leaving a party at 12:30 AM, but she never made it home.

Read full story
6 comments

Missing Person Hannah Upp May Not Know She is Missing

Hannah Upp“Find Hannah Upp” Facebook group) September 2017 had been a vicious hurricane season for the Caribbean. The island of St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands was battered from hurricane Irma when word got out that there would be a second hurricane approaching. With days to prepare, residents of the small island began to either evacuate the island or bunkered down.

Read full story
Gresham, OR

New DNA Evidence Gets the Cold Case Murder of Barbara Mae Tucker Solved

January 15, 1980, was a cold, dark winter’s evening. Barbara Mae Tucker was a business undergrad at the Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon. Barb was the youngest of seven siblings. She played on her high school basketball team, where her five-foot-eleven frame was an asset. The nineteen-year-old was heading onto campus to attend an evening class. Earlier that day, she had told her mother that she hoped the class would be dismissed early to visit a friend and have ice cream.

Read full story
14 comments

UK Women Killed Her Husband Over Alleged Accusation That He had Abused Their Children

In Cheshire, England, a fifty-nine-year-old Corinna Smith, was sentenced to twelve years in prison for the July 14, 2020 murder of her husband, Michael Baines. Smith’s daughter had told her that Baines had abused her and her brother for several years when they had been children. Smith’s son, Craig, had committed suicide in 2007 while serving a prison sentence for assault charges. The man he had assaulted allegedly had abused him as a child.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Landlord Dealt with Rent Dispute “His Way” Killing Two and Injuring a Third

Arnoldo Lozano-SanchezClark County Detention Center. On August 10 at 12:23 AM, In Las Vegas, Nevada, police received several calls from neighboring houses that several gunshots were going off. When officers arrived on the scene, there was a woman in the driveway suffering from several gunshot wounds. While they were attending to the woman, a man exited the home and had nine different gunshot wounds.

Read full story
5 comments

What Happened to Chess Prodigy Peter Winston?

Peter Winston’s story reminds me of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. Though ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ was fictional TV series on Netflix, it highlighted the internal struggles of brilliance, mental health, and substance abuse. This missing person case is a little odd because a missing person file was never created; thus, an investigation was never undertaken. Peter Winston walked away and vanished. His family has refused to comment on his disappearance.

Read full story

The Hacker that Double Crossed the Secret Service

Born in 1981, the Cuban-American Albert Gonzales grew up in Miami, Florida. He lived with his parents and sister. At twelve, he received his first computer, and by fourteen, he managed to hack into NASA.

Read full story

Bad Luck or Black Widow? The Curious Case of Betty Neumar

Dubbed in the media as the “Black Widow Granny,” Betty Neumar’s arrest sparked a media frenzy. She looked like a harmless, little grandma, but as investigators began to unravel Betty’s life, with every stone unturned, it brought more questions than answers. She had been married at least five times, had used twenty-eight aliases throughout her life, and had numerous credit cards and passports with various names.

Read full story
California State

California Couple, Their Child and Dog Found Deceased on Hiking Trail With No Apparent Cause of Death

Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their daughterImages Courtesy of Rossana Heaslett. In what was described as one of the most bizarre mysteries to befall Mariposa County in California. Forty-five-year-old Jonathon Gerrish, his wife thirty-one-year-old Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, and their family dog were all reported missing by their nanny at 11 PM on August 16 when they failed to return from a hike.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota Bartender Went Missing and Was Found Buried on Her Manager’s Property

Amanda Jo VangrinsvenIsanti County Sheriff's Office. On August 4, in Isanti, Minnesota, thirty-two-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was drinking at the bar she worked at, The Isanti VFW. She was later joined by her manager, Richard Melvin Peterson. The married, thirty-six-year-old was seen being very affectionate with Amanda.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy