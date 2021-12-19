Doctor Exposed 'Autographing' Organs of Transplant Patients

Simon Bramhall West Midlands Police Department

In 2013, Simon Bramhall was a respected Consultant Surgeon specializing in liver transplant surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England.

That is until another surgeon discovered a strange habit of his.

In February and August of 2013, Bramhall had conducted liver transplant surgeries on two patients, known as Patient A and Patient B.

For Patient A, it was a life-saving surgery. But a week later, their liver failed, and they had to go back under the knife, this time with a different surgeon. The surgeon saw something unusual during this procedure: Bramhall had branded the patient's liver with his initials, "SB."

The surgeon photographed the liver and immediately reported it to the medical director.

Bramhall had used an argon beam coagulator to brand the four-centimeter-high mark on the liver. An argon beam coagulator is a standard medical instrument used to cauterize a wound, which helps stop it from bleeding or becoming infected.

At the end of 2013, a second incident was reported to the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and Bramhall was suspended from practice.

The Trust then investigated the incidents. During the investigation, Bramhall said he couldn't remember any other times he branded his patients, other than the two cases.

In May of 2014, the Trust found Bramhall guilty of gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing. The West Midlands Police then informed the Trust that they were launching a criminal investigation following a complaint from one of Bramhall's victims. That same year, Bramhall resigned from his position.

In February of 2017, the General Medical Council issued a warning to Bramhall for his misconduct allegation. According to the Case Examiners, because his actions "didn't contribute to the failure of the first patient's liver transplant, the patients were not put at risk or harmed clinically, there was little or no risk of repetition, and they considered the case exclusively concerning matter of public confidence in their profession."

Later that month, he was criminally charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. On December 23rd, 2017, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault by beating. Though he didn't physically "beat" his patients, the case was "without legal precedent in criminal law," so the charge was chosen as a reflection of his actions.

The ruling judge said, "So far as culpability is concerned, this was conduct borne of professional arrogance of such magnitude that it strayed into criminal behaviour. What you did was an abuse of power and a betrayal of the trust that these patients had invested in you."

During the trial, his defence stated that his actions were done in a "naive and foolhardy attempt to relieve tension in the operating room." When a nurse present at the operation questioned why he was branding the liver, he allegedly replied, "I do this."

Prosecutors stated that one of Bramhall's patients felt violated and suffered PTSD-like symptoms after the incident was brought to light. One of his patients shared an impact statement that said, "The horror of seeing the photo of my cut open body with the initials SB on the liver will forever live in my mind. I personally hate the thought of tattoos anyway, and the thought of someone doing this to me while I was unconscious is abhorrent."

In January 2018, Bramhall was sentenced to a twelve-month community order and fined £10,000.

In December of 2020, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal suspended Bramhall's medical registration for five months, stating that his fitness to practise had been impaired. The decision was then appealed by the General Medical Council, as they believed the suspension wasn't enough to protect and maintain public confidence in the profession.

High Court Judge Mrs. Justice Collins Rice ruled that "The Medical Practitioners Tribunal did not put its finger on precisely what was and was not wrong with Mr. Bramhall's conduct and sanction accordingly." The Tribunal must now reconsider the case in a new hearing.

