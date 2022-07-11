New York City, NY

NYC Teachers, Parents Furious As Cuts Lead To Layoffs

Jeffery Mac

It looks like New York City Schools will be dealing with larger cuts this summer than previously anticipated. The worst part is that the reason for that anticipation was due to an official announcement from The Mayor’s administration. Mayor Eric Adams announced that the budget included $375 million in cuts because there was a decline in enrollment in schools in the DOE. The DOE has said that they were using the federal stimulus money to help soften the blow a little bit. This would result in the schools only losing about $215 million due to the enrollment decline.

However, it appears that those cuts go way deeper.

Officials are now saying that they will have to make additional cuts. The reason given is that the enrollment is projected to be an even further decline than they’d previously believed. The education department has not yet given a solid number on what the total cut is. They have also — curiously — not even updated the projected enrollment for this upcoming school year. The number (whatever it is) was not put in the final budget because it is going to be done within the school system.

“Making cuts to individual school budgets at this moment is wrong for our students, for our teachers, and stands in the way of the equitable recovery our city needs,” comptroller Brad Lander said at a June 24th City Council hearing. Lander has been a staunch advocate of using the remaining stimulus funds to keep the school’s budget stable (that’s $4.5 billion).

But no such luck.

Hundreds of teachers are now being let go by their principals. Due to the nature of the DOE system, they are put in a “hiring pool” where they have to wait for an opening in one of the New York City schools. This has led to displeasure among the parents of the community. A mother of two elementary school students — Mariscelle Bautista — called the decision outrageous and referred to it as “defunding” the public schools. Bautista expressed that those cuts were now ending programs that targeted students’ learning loss due to the pandemic. She then urged parents to come together and vote all of the people out behind making the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTYwQ_0gb2V7we00
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

David C. Banks, the New York City Schools Chancellor, declared that most (if not all) teachers placed in the reserve pool would get a position before the 2022–23 school year starts. He specified that there would be a mandate put in place to prioritize those teachers before bringing in new hires.

While the cuts have widely discussed impacts like increasing class size and making supplies that much more difficult to obtain, there is also the lesser-recognized social-emotional piece.

Jessica Beck was a middle school teacher at 75 Morton Middle School in Manhattan. During the Panel For Education Policy, she testified about just that. Beck recounted details of how she helped students with finding art supplies, buying lunch, and getting ahold of books they wanted to read. Her going the extra mile really helped her build a connection with those students. Unfortunately, Beck was excessed when her school’s budget was decreased by 43 percent. Beck had to wipe tears off of her students’ cheeks as she tried to keep them hopeful for the future.

“As I think about how relationships matter to our students, I can’t help but think how unimportant and insignificant we’ve been when this administration made budget decisions.”

