Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day

“… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”

Those were the words of Dori Scott speaking on the drowning death of her 4-year-old son, Israel. Dori signed Israel (Izzy) up for swimming lessons so that he would be a safer swimmer. Unfortunately, he only made it to the second lesson before the tragic event. Izzy was found unresponsive at a pool in Waynesboro. Dori looked on as another parent — a nurse — performed CPR. Sadly, it wasn’t enough.

Izzy died at the hospital later that day.

“It’s rough because we do everything together,” Dori said. “Mostly everything we do, we do it as a family, so anywhere we go, it’s like a part of us is missing. We put on faces, but we’re shattered and it just feels like something’s missing.”

Izzy had shown a fondness for being in the water at an early age. His mother recalls him being drawn to the water during their family outings. That was why his parents decided to enroll him in swim lessons, to begin with. They wanted him to be safe in and around the water since he liked it so much. Israel’s sister had done swimming classes at the same pool a few years earlier, which helped his parents to make the choice.

Walt and Dori Scott with their children (Dori Scott/Facebook)

Dori remembers her son being nervous on June 13, 2022. That was his first day of swimming lessons at the pool. Dori reassured her son that he was going to do well. To encourage him, she took pictures of him in his swim gear and posted them on her Facebook page.

And then there was the strange policy.

The swimming lessons Izzy took were taught at someone’s home in Augusta. Strangely, they had a policy of not allowing parents to be there during the lessons. On June 14th, 2022, Dori wanted to watch her son during his second lesson. However, she reluctantly followed the policy. Dori decided to wait in her car outside of the house. At 10:55 am, a woman tapped on Dori’s window and told her she needed to come to the house.

“Initially when I saw that my heart dropped, and I felt in my heart that something had happened,” Dori Scott said. “I just flung my door open, started screaming and crying, before I even really knew.”

A month later, Dori says she still doesn’t know what happened to her son. No one has been able to tell her just what exactly led to her son’s drowning. The local sheriff launched an investigation into Izzy’s death. The office maintains that the investigation is still incomplete at this time. Interestingly, it appears that the instructor’s policy may have been at fault.

“There are regulations in the state of Georgia for swimming instruction classes that will require a certain ratio of adult supervisors to children, particularly under 8 — when they’re ages 4,” he said. “We’re waiting on the complete police report to get a final head count about how many people were actually there versus the personnel there for training, which we’re still unclear about who was there as spectators and who was there as actually formal parts of the class.”

This becomes a bigger point of emphasis after hearing witness statements. The instructor typically has kids swim the length of the pool as she is switching classes (the transition period of kids leaving and other kids arriving). Izzy was swimming while waiting for the rest of his group to arrive. While he was swimming, the instructor was talking to a parent and did not have her eyes on the pool.

The district attorney’s office is looking into whether or not this case warrants “criminal negligence” charges.