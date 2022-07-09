Arizona Man Missing After Mysterious Car Incident

An Arizona family has been without answers for a year.

On the morning of June 23, 2021, 25-year-old Daniel Robinson was seen leaving for work. Daniel worked as a geologist and worked in Buckeye. That same day, he was last seen driving away from the worksite and heading toward Sun Valley Parkway. On July 19th, Robinson’s car was found. The blue 2017 Jeep Renegade was discovered in a remote part of the desert just a few miles from his worksite.

His car was badly damaged.

“Today marks one year that my son went missing. To the world, it’s one year. To us, the family, it’s every day one after the other, a continuous moments passing by where hope is always shadowed by dismay. Somehow, day after day the will to keep searching triumphant over loosing hope,” David Robinson, Daniel’s father, wrote in a tweet.

As of Wednesday, June 22nd, the Buckeye police had reached the one-year mark in their search for Daniel. Investigators have been receiving tips from all directions. Notably, the Buckeye police are continuing to treat Daniel’s circumstance as a disappearance. They have stated on the record that they suspect no foul play was involved.

“When a loved one is missing, it is a terrifying, confusing and stressful time for families and our entire community. Investigators continue their pursuit of answers that can bring Daniel home and provide closure for the Robinson family and the many people who have been touched by his case,” read a statement from the Buckeye police.

When Daniel had been initially reported missing by his father, police flocked to the worksite. They conducted an extensive ground search of the whole area. They also entered his name into the Missing Persons Center database. The police additionally search Daniel’s apartment in the hopes of finding evidence there. With little to go on, the investigators tried to ping his phone in the hopes of getting a location. They attempted the same with the GPS system in his vehicle. Neither yielded any results.

Upon finding Daniel’s car, a consulting agency — San Tan Recon — was brought in to process the crash. The report was concluded on September 28, 2021. It found that Daniel’s Jeep had rolled over and “increased its speed right before the impact”. Daniel’s father brought in his own investigator, Jeff McGrath. McGrath — who specialized in processing crashes — found the police’s account of events to have been highly improbable. He contended that the top of Robinson’s Jeep would have been damaged with the glass shattered if it had rolled over. He also noted that there was a large “crunch” found on the driver’s side of the vehicle. That suggested to him that there was a collision instead of the car simply rolling over. While there was glass found at the scene, it turns out that it was not a match for Daniel’s Jeep. The ignition had also been started 46 times after the crash.

The investigation into what happened to Daniel Robinson is ongoing. Anyone with information on Robinson and his disappearance is asked to call the Buckeye Police tip line at 623–349–6411.

