Roman Abramovich intervenes in Ukraine-Russia crisis with a bid to broker peace

The National

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsY31_0eRPrsxU00
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, his representatives say.TRT World Staff

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, his representative has said.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire’s bid to de-escalate the conflict comes five days after Moscow's troops entered Ukraine.

On Saturday the tycoon, 55, announced he had handed “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club foundation’s trustees, in a move aimed at protecting the Premier League football club.

However, the six trustees have yet to confirm their agreement with the plan. The group is seeking more information about whether the running of the club would be compatible with British charity law and is said to have raised concerns at a meeting on Sunday, Sky Sports reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXWjE_0eRPrsxU00
A mother holds her baby who is receiving medical treatment in a bomb shelter of the pediatric ward of a hospital in Kiev. Getty ImagesTRT World Staff

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution and that he has been trying to help ever since,” his representative told the PA news agency.

“Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you.”

Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky also confirmed Mr. Abramovich’s involvement, insisting the Chelsea owner was the only person to respond to calls for help.

Mr. Rodnyansky has claimed that representatives from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government had expressed gratitude for Mr. Abramovich’s attempts to help defuse the crisis.

“I can confirm that the Ukrainian side has been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution,” Mr. Rodnyansky said. “They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help.

“Roman Abramovich has been trying to mobilise support for a peaceful resolution ever since. Although Roman Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try.

“If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with Mr. Zelenskyy’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts.”

While announcing his decision to step back from the day-to-day running of Chelsea on Saturday, Mr. Abramovich did not mention Russia’s military attacks in Ukraine.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” he said.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

His silence on the conflict was heavily criticised, and prompted the club to issue a statement the following morning offering prayers for Ukraine.

“The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating,” the club said. “Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

Mr. Abramovich retains ownership of the club.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The world has borders. Our stories don't. • Global news • the Middle East explained • Business & personal finance • Sport • Arts and lifestyle • Opinion

Chicago, IL
31 followers

More from The National

Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced her as his nominee to the US Supreme Court.AP. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, making her the first black woman elected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

Read full story

UK's Ben Wallace: No-fly zone would strip Ukraine of ability to target Russians from air

Britain has warned closing the skies in Ukraine would lead to NATO shooting down Russian jets. An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, a town close to the capital Kiev, on Tuesday.AP Photo.

Read full story

Supercharged support: from UK to Poland to help charge refugees' phones

England-based Jan has driven to the Ukrainian border that has become a staging post for humanitarian efforts. Jan's van offers a place for refugees to charge their phone.Jamie Prentis / The National.

Read full story

Ukraine’s London embassy signs up fighters for country’s battles

Combat experience optional as volunteers line up at UK mission. Liam Hawkins from Deptford, south-east London, arrives to sign up to join the Ukrainian armed forces at the Ukrainian Embassyin west London on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. PA.

Read full story
3 comments

Moody's places ratings of 51 Russian companies on review for downgrade amid escalating war

The rating action reflects the negative credit implications for Russia's credit profile as severe sanctions are imposed, the rating agency says. A man passes by a board showing the rouble's exchange rate against the US dollar. The Russian currency has tanked amid a wave of US and EUeconomic sanctions. Reuters.

Read full story

US sea levels could rise half a metre by end of century

A report by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows sea levels rising at an ‘alarming rate’. Part of the sidewalk near the Jefferson Memorial is covered in water during high tide at the Tidal Basin in Washington.AP.

Read full story
39 comments

Ukrainian Canadians band together as war with Russia continues

Canada is home to the largest Ukrainian population outside of Ukraine and Russia. Hundreds of people gathered in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during a rally organised by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress(The Canadian Press via AP)

Read full story

Disney, Warner and Sony Pictures halt new film releases in Russia

'The Batman', 'Turning Red' and 'Morbius' releases all to be delayed due to Moscow's ongoing assault on Ukraine. Disney announced that it will be halting the release of the film 'The Batman' in Russia, joining other Hollywood entertainment companies.(Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics)

Read full story
Yosemite National Park, CA

Fierce, Elusive Predator Making Comeback in Yosemite

Experts are beginning to find evidence of a predator almost never seen in Yosemite National Park — the fisher. While the animals are difficult to spot, wildlife crews in Yosemite are now finding their paw prints in the snow — an indication that they’re making a comeback in the region. Only between 150 to 300 fishers survive in the area, and their isolation has made them genetically unique and extremely vulnerable to threats.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy