Sight of mysterious new tower going up on International Drive gets me investigating Orlando Slingshot for first time

Troy Arrandale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFNWH_0csmSaDL00
Spotted a mysterious new tower approximately near the corner of International Drive and Via Mercado on this daymy photo Nov 6, 2021

The cold day we went to SeaWorld and had such a fantastic "chilly" time November 6, 2021, we also went to one of our favorite places to eat afterwards, and on the way there, my husband signaled out the windshield, saying, "Troy, look at this. Something new going up. Wonder what it is?"

We didn't have time to stop and let me take a good photo of it as we had plans to meet his daughter at the restaurant, so I took a photo of it through the windshield.

Then at our magnificent dinner (as usual) at Chuy's on International Drive, my husband mentioned to his daughter he'd seen the mysterious new tower, wondering what it might be.

She spends a lot more time in Orlando than we do and immediately said, "It's a sling shot."

I thought she probably meant like the giant sling shot here (click here to get to their excellent website) on 7001 International Drive, Orlando, but I didn't see how that could be because from what I briefly saw I saw only one tower.

So after Chuy's before the daylight disappeared, my husband drove us back the few blocks south so I could get more pictures. There was a ton of traffic as this was a Saturday, so my husband had a bit of hard time finding a space by the curb so I wouldn't have to walk far in the very cold wind.

But I was able to look straight up and see:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAPPQ_0csmSaDL00
Right underneath the mysterious new "tower" on International Drive not far from Chuy's Restaurantmy photo Nov 6, 2021

Hm. It was looking more like a giant sling shot the more I looked at it. See the tower on the left and the top of the one on the right?

Then I backtracked a few feet east, stood on my tiptoes, feeling ever the investigative reporter, and took this photo of the small building peeking up above the construction barrier, with the Orlando Wheel behind it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdjbC_0csmSaDL00
Building behind the barrier where the new 'tower' is going upmy photo Nov 6, 2021

My fourth photo is probably the clearest one yet.

What is this mysterious new tower or towers going up on International Drive near the corner of Via Mercado? Could it be a new giant slingshot?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Hge_0csmSaDL00
Two new distinct "slingshot"-like towers on International Drivemy photo Nov 6, 2021

Wow. Exciting. I've never ever been on a giant slingshot, though coming and going from Cocoa to Orlando and International Drive, especially at night, the current giant slingshot is all lit up and we can always tell what it is!

Writing this article today I visited the website of The Orlando Slingshot above, which I linked for you in the text.

The videos on that site are ultra fantastic! So fun to watch! If you haven't already, click the link above and go watch that montage video or the other ones.

I said to my husband as I showed him the montage video on their home page, "That looks like fun! I had no idea they strap you into a roller-coaster like seat, all snug and safe!"

He, the hardened roller coaster lover for eons, looked at me like I'd gone nuts and said, "I think I'll watch YOU go on it then!"

So. No giant sling shot for him.

Whatever this mysterious new tower is, if it's a new giant slingshot like the one at Orlando Slingshot, would YOU go on it? Would you ever go on the one already there, Orlando Slingshot? Comment below and let me know!

