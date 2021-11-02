Cocoa, FL

We loved riding banshees on Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom instead of our typical fun on Halloween

Troy Arrandale

Of course, in this case banshee doesn't mean "(in Irish legend) a female spirit whose wailing warns of an impending death in a house." (That definition is according to Oxford Languages online, at this link.)

A very Halloween type of definition. Instead, this is the kind I mean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJOmQ_0cidn2EO00
I snapped this banshee image myself when it appeared on screen in front of me in the education chamber of Avatar, Animal Kingdom.My own photo, Halloween, 2021

Yep! I mean the banshees on the ride called Avatar: Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom!

Woo hoo!

My husband and I LOVE this ride!

But we're used to doing more typical Halloween activities like taking his grandsons trick-or-treating or hanging out with friends at local Halloween celebrations. Last year we spent it with friends at the Italian American club in Melbourne who decorated the club for the Halloween spirit and served a delicious meal, with bar drinks for sale.

This year I wasn't in the mood for the typical.

Two days before Halloween I dreamt of not only eating at Tusker House in Animal Kingdom, but of riding this ride, so I downloaded the latest version of the My Disney Experience app because it has a new feature called Genie, just to try it, and it not only helped us book our park reservation, it also asked us for our top picks for the things we love to do, so I indicated this as one of them.

The way the new Genie works, on the day of your visit, you open your app and get helped by the new feature in some cool ways.

Our park reservation was readily visible, and the link in blue called "My Day" right next to it. I tapped.

Boy did I find some cool features!

It gave me suggestions as to the rides I liked and how long the stand by line wait time currently was. It also showed me forecasted wait times throughout the day.

It also offered me a chance to buy what's called a Lightning Lane pass for Avatar at $14 apiece.

Now, I thought this was a bargain. That ride is probably my hubby's favorite ride in all of Disney, and that's saying something for a jaded roller coaster nut lol (Avatar is not a roller coaster.)

Normally before the new Genie feature, we'd take his disability pass all the way over to Avatar itself and they'd give us a come-back time. Starting Nov. 1, however, a Disney customer service rep over the phone told us, we'll be able to use a video chat somehow and book our ride on it for free. We'll see and I may report on that some time in the future.

But because Halloween is a day I love, I decided that morning to spring for the two Lightning Lane passes for one ride for the two of us.

I wasn't disappointed!

The app gave us a number of hour-long window times of arrivals at the ride to choose from, and as I wanted to be as lazy as possible, allowing for strolling and bathroom breaks for the walk from the parking lot to the ride, I chose the 3:50 pm to 4:50 pm slot.

I paid for it right inside the app, and we left our house in Cocoa at 2:15, stopped for gas, left there at 2:30 and arrived around 3:30 in a disability parking spot.

It was a good thing I'd booked for the 3:50 instead of the 3:25 lol Why?

Because as we arrived at the electronic turnstiles to tap our annual passes for entry, my husband realized he'd left his normal eyeglasses in the car and took another 15 minutes to go get them lol

As I waited on one of the stone benches near the turnstiles for him to come back, I got a great photo of the floating mountains of Pandora, right under which is Avatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1jtS_0cidn2EO00
Awesome distant view of the eerie hanging mountains of Pandora, outside the turnstiles at Animal KingdomMy own photo, Halloween, 2021

By the time he came back and we strolled past a funny little animal with its own waterfall and pen to the right of the entry walkway that looks like an adorable grey pig (appropriately being fed a fresh pumpkin in honor of Halloween by some adoring cast members oohing and ahhing over him), we got to the ride right on time.

But we needn't have worried with that whole hour we were given to arrive.

It was just so cool to begin our Halloween celebration by not having to wait in stand-by or having to sit around or twiddle our thumbs in order to come back in the same amount of time, as the disability pass rules have told us for the past few years (aside from the pandemic when the parks were closed a short while and no one went).

If you don't know, Avatar is so popular that we've seen the standby wait times anywhere between 60 to 100 minutes, to even 200! Just for giggles one time we took standby when it was a two-hour wait and when we calculated the real time afterwards it turned out we were three hours in line!

To us, our $29 (that's $14 apiece plus tax) for a quickie ride on our own banshees was entirely worth it! Avatar is our favorite ride in the park!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My goal is to get you to have more fun or to live vicariously through mine :) Loving to chronicle my fun personal-experience-only food, drink and fun around Central Florida! Roller coasters, rides, fajitas, etc.Orlando resident since 1987 (with 10-year break in the middle), now living in Cocoa (Brevard County), which is just a shout over from there, for 8 years! Disney and Universal annual passholder since 2013. Hope to get a SeaWorld pass again soon too! I miss it! Love fiction-writing, cats, great music and (keto) food!

Cocoa, FL
49 followers

More from Troy Arrandale

Cocoa, FL

IHOP in Cocoa has new holiday flavors of pancakes out: which one would you pick?

2021's new selection of Holiday pancakes are now out!my photo Nov 3, 2021. But don't get excited about this article lol. I won't cover myself eating these new delicious-looking IHOP pancakes! lol Just didn't want to lead you on with the headline there. For the newest holiday flavors, see the photo again and description further below!

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

White rhino comes right at my camera for first time on Halloween: do you like Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris?

The back side of the Tree of Life, Animal Kingdom (author and husband)my own photo ca 2018. On Halloween I found out that not all rides at Animal Kingdom are included in the Lightning Lane pass purchase that I made that day. But read on to see why that wasn't even important!

Read full story
Bay Lake, FL

Everything was the opposite of scary on Halloween at Tusker House Restaurant

The all-you-can-eat main dish at Tusker House. Three meats, four vegetables, (ours with no rice, like we asked for)My own photo, Halloween, 2021. Tusker House Restaurant in Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of our favorite restaurants, so we went today, Halloween.

Read full story

CAT TV on Youtube is entertaining even for my jaded 18-year-old pirate kitty

I took this video clip a week ago when my friend in Virginia texted me a clip of her new 13-year-old cat Jerry watching "Cat TV." I just posted it today on Twitter. At first I couldn't wrap my head around what she meant that "Jerry watches Cat TV." I saw Jerry in her cute clip actually staring at a large TV with birds and bird sounds, his bushy tail twitching. Maybe you do understand how it works already.

Read full story
7 comments
Cocoa, FL

Our evening at Halloween Horror Nights 30 in pictures (with 1 tactical error)

So last night my husband and I took advantage of our two free Halloween Horror Nights tickets!. Only we made one tactical error! Which we'll not be repeating next year you can bet your booty! lol.

Read full story
Brevard County, FL

We hot dog lovers love Long Doggers in Viera so much we surf dry land just to get there

Entrance and eastern outside eating deck of the newest Long Doggers near us in VieraMy own photo October, 2021. We love the Long Doggers chain of hot dog restaurants in Brevard County!

Read full story
7 comments
Port Canaveral, FL

Boats, kabobs and a blood moon at Grills on the port

Already credited photo, see again below. Grills on the Port.(My own photo 10-22-21) I was so excited about going last night to one of my favorite local restaurants called Grills (on the Port) that I got snap happy!

Read full story
Cocoa, FL

Cocoa Commons' Beef O'Brady's is where everybody knows our name

Beef O'Brady's at Cocoa Commons strip mall, Hwy 524 (aka Clearlake Rd) in Cocoa(My own photo 10-20-21) You remember that old hit show "Cheers" with the theme song that crows about the bar "where everybody knows your name"?

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Our mini-trip to Bluto's Rat-Bilge and Velocicoaster with wet/dry outfits

Getting "dumped on"- Bluto's Rat-Bilge ride at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. CreativeCommons.courtesy of Theme Park Tourist. Last Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, my husband and I did one of our favorite fall theme park mini-trips for this time of year. The two-pronged goal was to hit Bluto's Rat-Bilge ride and then right after that walk around to the back of Jurassic Park section to a newer goal: the brand spanking new Velocicoaster!

Read full story
Florida State

Our first time on Disney's Rise of the Resistance

Spoiler Alert: I give highlights with pictures of this great new ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios, so stop reading now or read ahead and experience it with me as I go on it for my first time!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy