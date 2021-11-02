We loved riding banshees on Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom instead of our typical fun on Halloween

Of course, in this case banshee doesn't mean "(in Irish legend) a female spirit whose wailing warns of an impending death in a house." (That definition is according to Oxford Languages online, at this link.)

A very Halloween type of definition. Instead, this is the kind I mean:

I snapped this banshee image myself when it appeared on screen in front of me in the education chamber of Avatar, Animal Kingdom. My own photo, Halloween, 2021

Yep! I mean the banshees on the ride called Avatar: Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom!

Woo hoo!

My husband and I LOVE this ride!

But we're used to doing more typical Halloween activities like taking his grandsons trick-or-treating or hanging out with friends at local Halloween celebrations. Last year we spent it with friends at the Italian American club in Melbourne who decorated the club for the Halloween spirit and served a delicious meal, with bar drinks for sale.

This year I wasn't in the mood for the typical.

Two days before Halloween I dreamt of not only eating at Tusker House in Animal Kingdom, but of riding this ride, so I downloaded the latest version of the My Disney Experience app because it has a new feature called Genie, just to try it, and it not only helped us book our park reservation, it also asked us for our top picks for the things we love to do, so I indicated this as one of them.

The way the new Genie works, on the day of your visit, you open your app and get helped by the new feature in some cool ways.

Our park reservation was readily visible, and the link in blue called "My Day" right next to it. I tapped.

Boy did I find some cool features!

It gave me suggestions as to the rides I liked and how long the stand by line wait time currently was. It also showed me forecasted wait times throughout the day.

It also offered me a chance to buy what's called a Lightning Lane pass for Avatar at $14 apiece.

Now, I thought this was a bargain. That ride is probably my hubby's favorite ride in all of Disney, and that's saying something for a jaded roller coaster nut lol (Avatar is not a roller coaster.)

Normally before the new Genie feature, we'd take his disability pass all the way over to Avatar itself and they'd give us a come-back time. Starting Nov. 1, however, a Disney customer service rep over the phone told us, we'll be able to use a video chat somehow and book our ride on it for free. We'll see and I may report on that some time in the future.

But because Halloween is a day I love, I decided that morning to spring for the two Lightning Lane passes for one ride for the two of us.

I wasn't disappointed!

The app gave us a number of hour-long window times of arrivals at the ride to choose from, and as I wanted to be as lazy as possible, allowing for strolling and bathroom breaks for the walk from the parking lot to the ride, I chose the 3:50 pm to 4:50 pm slot.

I paid for it right inside the app, and we left our house in Cocoa at 2:15, stopped for gas, left there at 2:30 and arrived around 3:30 in a disability parking spot.

It was a good thing I'd booked for the 3:50 instead of the 3:25 lol Why?

Because as we arrived at the electronic turnstiles to tap our annual passes for entry, my husband realized he'd left his normal eyeglasses in the car and took another 15 minutes to go get them lol

As I waited on one of the stone benches near the turnstiles for him to come back, I got a great photo of the floating mountains of Pandora, right under which is Avatar.

Awesome distant view of the eerie hanging mountains of Pandora, outside the turnstiles at Animal Kingdom My own photo, Halloween, 2021

By the time he came back and we strolled past a funny little animal with its own waterfall and pen to the right of the entry walkway that looks like an adorable grey pig (appropriately being fed a fresh pumpkin in honor of Halloween by some adoring cast members oohing and ahhing over him), we got to the ride right on time.

But we needn't have worried with that whole hour we were given to arrive.

It was just so cool to begin our Halloween celebration by not having to wait in stand-by or having to sit around or twiddle our thumbs in order to come back in the same amount of time, as the disability pass rules have told us for the past few years (aside from the pandemic when the parks were closed a short while and no one went).

If you don't know, Avatar is so popular that we've seen the standby wait times anywhere between 60 to 100 minutes, to even 200! Just for giggles one time we took standby when it was a two-hour wait and when we calculated the real time afterwards it turned out we were three hours in line!

To us, our $29 (that's $14 apiece plus tax) for a quickie ride on our own banshees was entirely worth it! Avatar is our favorite ride in the park!