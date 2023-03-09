Exploring the forgotten history of Jellico, Texas

We drive the roads everyday, seeing the shopping centers before us, and rarely realize the history that lies hidden at the sites before us.

Jellico historical marker Photo by Trisha Faye

Robert Emmett Wilson came to Texas with his wife and a dream. What remains of his ambitions are the faint memories of a community called Jellico, and a metal marker on the side of the road in Southlake.

The Tarrant County TxGenWeb Project reports that Robert Emmett Wilson was born in Georgetown County, South Carolina in 1845. He married Sarah Jane McGinnis from North Carolina in 1868. In the late 1870s they left their home near Senatobia, Mississippi and moved to Texas. By 1880 they lived in Denton County. Later that year they moved into Fort Worth where Mr. Wilson bought and operated a livery stable for a short time.

In 1881, Mr. Wilson purchased property north of Big Bear Creek in Tarrant County. In 1888 he purchased the adjoining property and built a general store on the north side of the Keller-Grapevine road.

Some of the early settlers in this area had come from Jellico, Tennessee. At some point– I’m not sure whether it was prior to Mr. Wilson buying the land, or later – the land he built his general store on was called Jellico Ranch.

In 1897, Keller’s postmaster, J.H. Prewitt, applied for a post office for this community. The Handbook of Texas, by the Texas State Historical Association, reports that he initially applied using the town name Burr. When the name was rejected, he applied as Jellico. The Jellico post office served around 300 people in this community. From September 5, 1900 to September 15, 1903, Mr. Wilson served as postmaster. The post office was discontinued in 1903 when the Smithfield post office took over its territory.

Mr. Wilson’s business endeavors were more successful than the post office. At some point prior to 1895, he purchased a steam-operated cotton gin for $7,000 and moved it south of where his general store was located. Next to the cotton gin were a blacksmith shop, a gristmill, and a syrup press.

In The Pathfinder (Fall 2004 issue), E.I. Wiseman shared information about Lone Elm School, located north of Wilson’s general store. It served the children of the community, from approximately 1877 to 1917.

In 1907, when the price of cotton and cattle dropped, Mr. Wilson sold the cotton gin, gristmill and syrup press. He opened a dipping vat for horses and cattle, while continuing to operate his general store.

And then came the automobile that enabled people access to areas further away. People could travel to the nearby communities of Keller, Grapevine, Smithfield, and Bransford. Jellico’s general store wasn’t profitable any longer and in 1912 it closed.

The Wilson’s lived the rest of their lives in their house on the tall hilltop, southeast of the present-day intersection of Southlake Boulevard and Davis Boulevard. Sarah died in 1916, followed by Robert in 1923. They are buried next to one another in White’s Chapel Cemetery in Southlake.

Long after the community of Jellico disappeared, in 1984 a shopping center called Jellico Corners was built on the site of Mr. Wilson’s Jellico general store at the intersection of Farm Roads 1709 and 1938. That shopping center has now followed Jellico into oblivion and Spouts and several other businesses now reside where Mr. Wilson made a living for so many years. The only remnant left of Jellico and a family’s livelihood is Texas Historical Marker #2748 that commemorates a past we can only imagine.

*****

