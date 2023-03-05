From progress to history: Roanoke's historic Water Tower

When Roanoke's new innovations leave a standing water tower as a relic of the past.

Roanoke's historic water tower from the 1930s Photo by Trisha Faye

History, legacy, remembrance – these are some of the words that fill our vocabulary when we talk of Roanoke, Texas and times past. But these weren’t always synonyms associated with this historic downtown. Eighty years ago, in the early 1930s, progress and innovation were two of the themes that drove Roanoke and its community leaders.

Once the railroad came through this area, in the late 1800s, the small community founded by the Medlin’s and others from Missouri began to thrive. Roanoke was a major stop, located midway between Fort Worth and Denton and the cattle ranches relished this access point. The little town grew, and Oak Street became a bustling burg full of commerce.

Standing tall in the middle of Oak Street, was a windmill-powered wooden well. Some homes had their own wells as a water source, but many used the Oak Street well as a backup source, especially when water was scarce. This well, visible the length of the dirt main avenue had been in place since about 1885.

In 1904, a newcomer came to Roanoke. Hugh W. Jenkins. He opened a hardware and lumber store in town and quickly became an important part of this young community.

By the 1930s, Roanoke boasted a population of about 400. Among some of the many business’s downtown were three grocery stores, a café, a theatre, a barbershop, a cream station, a truck line, and Jenkin’s hardware and lumber store.

Jenkins, as leader of the group “Committee for the Community” championed for growth and expansion and promoted establishing a permanent city government. Roanoke incorporated and in November 1933, Jenkins was elected as the town’s first mayor.

One of Jenkins first acts as mayor, with the support of the citizens was an act to modernize the towns current and outdated water system. In 1934, Jenkins consolidated the city’s water system and applied for a Public Works Administration loan.

Progress is not always quick and efficient. It took several years for the new water to be built and deemed operational. In 1936, it was completed. The new steel water tower stood at 150-feet tall and was located not too far from where the outdated wooden water well was. The elevated steel tank had a 100,000-gallon capacity. It had a pump jack, an electric motor, and a small pump station.

The times, they are a ‘changing, and Roanoke continues on the path of progression looking out for the good of the community. This once progressive monument has now become a historical relic as new and improved water systems and larger more innovative water towers left this one in their dust, much as this 1936 model showcased the old wooden well eighty years ago.

Although the original late 1880s wooden well isn’t around to see anymore, the 1936 model is still on display. Located on the southeast corner of Main and Oak Street, it remains as a symbol of our past, and a monument to Roanoke’s progression.