Hidden History Buried on the Back Roads

Star Stagecoach Route on Roanoke Road

Historical marker at the Star Stagecoach Route on Roanoke Road, in Westlake, Texas. Photo by Trisha Faye

Sometimes the backroads hide pieces of history, tucked away from the roads more often traveled. The ‘scenic route’ my dad would call it, reminiscent of all the Sunday afternoon drives we had when I was a youngster.

Roanoke Road doesn’t run for too long of a stretch.

Walnut Street in Roanoke, Texas turns into Roanoke Road as you head south, right before you cross 170 into Westlake, and it ends at Mt. Gilead. I hadn’t gone this way too often, preferring the busier and more efficient 377. That is, more efficient on the days you don’t catch the red-light sequence at the wrong time. But recently we had a string of appointments in Keller and decided to go this back route simply to enjoy the beauty of the land and relish the slower pace.

You won’t travel quickly on Roanoke Road, as most of the way the speed limit is 30 mph. There are a few twists and dips up and down. I wouldn’t recommend this road on an icy day. Recently, after traversing this route several times, I discovered something new.

A stagecoach used to travel this route.

From 1854-1859, a weekly stagecoach star route delivered mail. It followed a path from Alton to Birdville and much of this route became Roanoke Road many years later.

Alton and Birdville were the two county seats at that time. They were later replaced by Denton and Fort Worth.

At the beginning of the Civil War there were thirty-one stagecoach lines operating in Texas, delivering passengers and mail. After the Civil War, hundreds of mail contacts for Texas routes were let.

The star routes began in 1845 to reduce mail transportation costs. Congress adopted an Act on March 3, 1845, abandoning its preference for stagecoaches. Future contracts were to be awarded to the lowest bidder for what “may be necessary to provide for the due celerity, certainty and security of such transportation.” These bids became know as “celerity, certainty and security” bids, which postal clerks shortened to ‘three asterisks or stars (***). The bids were soon known as star bids and the routes became known as star routes.

It seems odd that even back that many years ago, government agencies were concerned with cutting costs as much as in today’s world. In 1845, more the two-thirds of the Post Office Departments budget was allocated for transportation. By 1849, the Department cut transportation costs on all routes – horseback, stage, steamboat, and railroad. The budget was trimmed by 17%, even despite the route distances increasing by 20%. The star routes played a huge factor in these savings, cutting per-miles costs from 7.2 cents to 4.5 cents.

One of these Star Routes ran right through this area. Take a drive south on Roanoke Road, to Thornton Drive in Westlake. You can see the historical marker that is the only remnant left of this piece of history from 150 years ago. The drivers in those days weren’t even traveling the 30-mph that seem so slow and pokey to us now.

According to the marker, mules pulled the stagecoaches in this area. The roads were unimproved, so mules were better able to navigate the terrain. And they were safer as they were less desirable to the Indians in the area.

It makes our nice slow peaceful drive of today seem pretty easy and carefree now, doesn’t it?

The historical marker is located near the entrance to the Stagecoach Hills Airpark, in Westlake Texas, just south of Roanoke. Photo by Trisha Faye