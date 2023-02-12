Roanoke, TX

History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak Street

Trisha Faye

Roanoke history lies nestled in amongst the current businesses, keeping its story quiet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fPX1_0kl3ZwRL00
Roanoke Mason's building, Lodge 668Photo byTrisha Faye

Are you as guilty of this as I am? As I drive, I’m so focused on my destination – and the other vehicles on the road – that I rarely pay attention to my surroundings.

As much as I relish the small pieces of the past that remain in our local area, I drive on past, failing to notice them. My blinders are on even when I drive down Oak Street into Roanoke’s historic downtown.

I recognize familiar landmarks. I need to turn right at the blue building, Classic Café, to get to Mil Amores on 377 for my favorite lunch. It’s always the same. Two tacos – one a fish taco and one al pastor. My lunch is always topped off with one of their tasty fruit waters. My favorites are pineapple and watermelon. But I’m also happy with a hibiscus or horchata.

If I’m headed to meet friends at Inzo Italian Kitchen, I know they’re on the west side of Oak Street, just north of the car wash. I think they know my order when I walk in the door. Here I relish a delicious Greek salad with a grilled chicken breast. And an order of fried mozzarella sticks for all of us to share.

Or I might be headed to Hey Sugar Candy Store at the end of the same block. There, a cold cream soda transports me instantly back to childhood. Over the past few years, I’ve come home with many packs of Black Jack gum to send to my mom – which sends her back to her childhood.

On other trips, I stop at the Oak St. Pie Co., right next to Babe’s Chicken. There my favorite sugar of choice used to be a Millionaire Pie. Lately, it’s only been on the menu occasionally. But that’s alright, because there are plenty of other concoctions to tempt me. Have you tried their fudge? It’s to die for.

Alas, in all of these trips, so often associated with a food fix, I often fail to see the history interspersed among the newer buildings. The historic Masonic Lodge is one. I drive right on past and barely even notice it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GOXa_0kl3ZwRL00
Mason's logo on the side of Lodge 668, Roanoke TXPhoto byTrisha Faye

Sitting on the northeast corner of Oak and Austin Streets, the white structure has seen many changes to Roanoke in its 114-years. And it keeps sitting there quietly, tucked back from the street, remaining steadfast as the town around it evolves.

The Roanoke Mason’s are even older than the building. The first Masons in the area met at Elizabethtown, two miles west of Roanoke. A charter for Lodge 348 was granted in 1872. When the railroad came through Roanoke, activity gradually shifted from Elizabethtown to Roanoke and Elizabethtown disappeared – except for the cemetery that remains to this day. Lodge 349 dissolved in 1885.

In 1885 Lodge 668 formed in Roanoke. Finding a permanent meeting place was a challenge. On September 5, 1908, they voted to buy the lot on Oak Street and build their own two-story building.

The first floor was used for a variety of purposes – banquets and dinners, receptions, and school parties. Other organizations also used it, like Woodmen of the World or the Women’s Home Demonstration Club. The upper level was reserved for the Mason’s meeting room.

I vow to drive with my eyes more open from now on, when I pass areas rich in history. But we’ll see. I have a feeling that the delightful aromas and tastes tempting me from some of my other favorite destinations may cloud my observation. In jonesing for a bite of fish taco, I’ll probably drive right on past the history that lies hidden on Oak Street, nestled in right among the every day businesses that get our attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxA40_0kl3ZwRL00
Historic plaque at Maon's Lodge 668, Roanoke TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

Mil Amores, 500 US-377 suite B, Roanoke, TX

682-237-7077

https://milamoresrestaurant.com/

Inzo Italian Kitchen, 101 S Oak St, Roanoke, TX

(817) 890-4280

https://inzoitalian.com/

Hey Sugar Candy Store, 111 S. Oak Street, Roanoke, TX

682-831-9900

https://www.heysugarcandy.com/

Oak Street Pie Company, 110 N Oak St, Roanoke, TX

(817) 490-0994

https://www.facebook.com/oakstpies/

Trisha Faye’s passion is writing about people and places of the past. You can find her at trishafaye.com

Published by

Trisha Faye writes about people, places, and items from the past – when she can tear herself away from researching, which is her favorite activity. When not settled in front of a computer screen, she’s playing with a house full of rescue cats.

