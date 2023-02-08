History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Trisha Faye

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394M0z_0kfqPOCv00
Kelsey Family Cemetery, on Hwy 114, in Roanoke TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.

Kelsay Cemetery is tucked away in the northwest corner of 114 and Litsey Road..

There they lie – eight people, buried in plain sight of the thousands of vehicles that pass by them daily, with nary a honk, a wave, or an acknowledgment.

William Royal Kelsay, born in New York in 1810, came to Texas in 1853 in wagon train of settlers from Missouri. He brought his wife, Eliza Smith Kelsay, Eliza’s mother, Atlanticia Jenkins Smith, and three children - Curtis William (15), Robert Bruce (7) and Margaret Eliza (4).

Find a Grave reports that William Royal “learned the brick and stone mason trades, as well as shoemaking, when young in years. For many years he followed the former in summer and the latter in winter, but he turned his attention to farming after reaching the Lone Star state.”

In 1860, William’s mother-in-law, Atlanticia was the first person buried on the Kelsay property. She came by her unusual name because in 1773, she was born at sea, on the Atlantic Ocean, near New Jersey. Her husband Jacob died in 1851, leaving the widow free to move to Texas with her daughter’s family.

William Royal, died in 1867, the next to be buried on their land.

After the Civil War ended, Curtis, the oldest son returned home from Richmond. One of his first duties as a civilian was to help drive a herd of cattle to Illinois. After that, he farmed for a year, then became a clerk in old Elizabethtown, where he worked for five years. In 1868, he married Anna Maria Barkwell and moved to a small farm in Denton county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z0FS_0kfqPOCv00
First commemorative sign erected at Kelsey Cemetery.Photo byTrisha Faye

Unfortunately, Curtis and Anna buried three young children, all less than a year old, on the property near his father and grandmother’s graves. William Royal “Willie” in 1870, John Robert in 1876, and Curtis Houston in 1880.

Curtis’ brother, Robert, and his wife Laura Cordellia Manning also buried a nine-month-old daughter on the property in 1876.

For twenty years, no more burials happened. On April 2, 1900, Eliza joined her husband and her mother in the heavenly realm.

For the next hundred years, these seven bodies lay buried as Texas grew, flourished, and changed. Property was bought and sold. Highways and freeways traversed the land. Wagon trains became the past as automobiles became the mode of transportation.

Then in 2008, a headstone was added to the small family cemetery, marking the burial of the ashes of a descendant, James Merriman Kelsay.

There they all lie, eight Kelsay’s, their earthly bodies resting in peace as the world scurries by, leaving trails of exhaust, never knowing that this small cemetery exists, buried in plain sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2it6ip_0kfqPOCv00
The latest burial at Kelsey Cemetery - James Kelsay, 2008Photo byTrisha Faye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaSDH_0kfqPOCv00
The newest historical marker at Kelsay Cemetery.Photo byTrisha Faye

Trisha Faye’s passion is writing about people and places of the past. You can find her at trishafaye.com

