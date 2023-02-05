History Uncovered: A Piano Man Changes North Texas

Trisha Faye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKFHE_0kdLjqQ200
An unknown man playing a piano on the streetPhoto byloz_ruk at Pixabay

Billy Joel croons a song across the radio waves about a Piano Man. We sing along, not realizing that many years before Billy Joel sang of such a man, a piano man helped change Texas history.

Over 180 years ago, a piano man was a member of a group that changed the north Texas landscape forever. He, along with 19 others that formed the Peters Colony, sang a song of ‘Free Land’ that drew thousands of colonists here from many states.

In 1841, a group of twenty men interested in colonizing an unoccupied portion of the Republic submitted a petition to the Republic. Based on the petition, the Republic passed a law ‘An Act Granting Land to Emigrants’.

Under this Act, families could homestead and receive 640-acre parcels. Single men could receive 320 acres. In order to receive this land, they must meet the following requirements:

· Reside on the land for three years

· Cultivate at least 10 acres

· Have the land surveyed and plainly marked

· Take an oath of allegiance to the Republic

· Provide a certificate of compliance

The twenty petitioners consisted of 11 Englishmen and 9 United States residents. It’s presumed that W.S. (William Smalling) Peters was the coordinating force behind this group. His three sons and son-in-law were part of the group.

W.S. Peters was English born, coming to America about 1820. He’d recently made a trip to England and would most likely be the common bond amongst the group. With W.S. and his three sons, W.C. Peters, John Peters, and Henry J. Peters, being 4 of the 20, this investment group colonization effort was soon called the ‘Peters Colony.’

The Peters Colony brought thousands of people to this land known then as the Republic of Texas. The land available covered an area of 16,000 square miles and included all or portions of 26 counties. In this area, 1,787 claims were made. Head of Families accounted for 896 of the claims. These families brought 2,896 children with them. Claims were also made by 698 single men, 97 single men who were married by 1848, 45 widowers, 41 widows, and 10 remarried widows.

In our own bustling, thriving communities, many can look back to their early beginnings and see names listed that came to Texas because of the land grants from the Peters Colony. Much of the Roanoke/Trophy Club area is on acreage that the Medlin’s received back in the mid-1850s. Charles, Hall, Lewis, Mary, Owen, and Wilson Medlin all came here to claim acreage from 1848 to 1853.

Spencer Graham, a 30-yeard old farmer with three children came from Arkansas. He is now buried in Hood Cemetery in Southlake.

George Akers, a 50-year old farmer with four children, came from Indiana in 1848. Some of his land received in this immigration push was land eventually given for Birdville Cemetery.

It’s an extensive list, touching many of our early communities in unknown ways.

But what of the piano man?

Of W.S. Peter’s three sons, one was more musically inclined. W.C. Peters came to America when he was around 15-years old. From around 1825-1830 he taught music and sold pianos in Pittsburgh. In 1831 he began selling sheet music, along with other musical interests and eventually opened music stores in Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati.

When he was giving lessons in the early 1830’s one of his students was Stephen Collins Foster. W.C. also published many of Mr. Foster’s songs, giving this illustrious songwriter a much-needed boost in his early career. Have you ever sung Camptown Races? Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair? My Old Kentucky Home? O’ Susanna?

Yes, that Stephen Foster. That popular songwriter was a pupil of one of the twenty men that helped populate the early days of North Texas that so many of us now call home.

Thanks to a piano man, his family, and his father’s friends in England that created the Peters Colony, much of our early landscape was formed, giving us a rich history.

