The Sands of Time

Trisha Faye

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKt38_0kFkE1X600
Easter Cemetery, Southlake TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.

The original Peters Colony contracts were not hugely successful. Texas gained statehood in 1845. Extensions to the contract were granted. Boundaries were extended. The land grants covered part or all of 26 counties. By 1860, the Peters Colony brought almost 60,000 settlers to this area. Single men received 320-acres, and families received 640-acres.

Thomas Easter – a Virginia native – and his wife, Charity, were only one family of the thousands that came. They received a 640-acre tract of land in the northeast corner of Tarrant County.

Disputes with the Peters Colony (another topic on its own) caused delays with the processing of many tracts of land. Thomas Easter’s land was finally patented around 1855 to 1859. He wouldn’t live long after that.

Thomas Easter died in 1862 and was buried on his property. Shortly after his death, his wife Charity deeded a 1.25-acre parcel for a graveyard and schoolhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTbT5_0kFkE1X600
Gravesite at Easter Cemetery, Southlake TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

One other grave in this small cemetery holds the remains of Hardin West. Hardin died in 1881, aged 71. Hardin left a wife, Sarah, and four children between the ages of four and ten years old (and many grown children from a previous marriage.). Sarah and three of the children ended up dying in Ada, Oklahoma and are buried there. Only one son remains in Texas, buried in Flower Mound.

Were the Hardin’s traveling through? Were they visiting? Were they farming also, and Sarah and the young children moved closer to family in Oklahoma after his death? While Hardin’s body lies in Easter Cemetery, he did not leave behind any answers.

Several other unmarked graves are in this cemetery, their names but a mystery.

Time moved on.

More people arrived.

Development encroached into this formerly desolate land.

The sands of time trickled on.

The population grew. With the people came small stores, gas stations, and restaurants.

The small cafes became larger chains.

The small mercantile establishments became larger stores. The larger stores became retail giants.

Among the growth and development, the area became a city. Southlake was born.

The sands of time kept moving, but the remnants of Easter Cemetery remained.

Soon the land was filled with commerce and traffic. Red lights replaced the stop signs. Retail stores became huge shopping complexes.

And through it all, Easter Cemetery with the few bodies it holds remains, nestled in the middle of a bustling shopping center - on Southlake Boulevard, just a few blocks from bustling Highway 114, Easter Cemetery has withstood the trickling sands of time. It sits tucked away, just inside the entrance, keeping company with TJ Maxx and Old Navy, among a plethora of other businesses that Thomas Easter never imagined in his life.

Trisha Faye is happiest when writing of people, places, and items of the past. You can find her at www.trishafaye.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5jXK_0kFkE1X600
Historical plaque at Easter Cemetery, Southlake TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

Trisha Faye writes about people, places, and items from the past – when she can tear herself away from researching, which is her favorite activity. When not settled in front of a computer screen, she’s playing with a house full of rescue cats.

