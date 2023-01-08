Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Trisha Faye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBkko_0k73XZNh00
Grapevine Botanical Gardens, Grapevine, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite.

Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.

A Boy Scout hut was built at the site in 1939 for the first scout troop west of the Mississippi to use as a meeting site. The Grapevine Garden Club again came to the rescue and provided the landscaping and maintenance.

Time passed. The city changed and grew. And the garden club stayed active and involved in their community.

In 1972, the Cotton Belt Depot building was relocated to Heritage Park. The garden club was a vital component of the restoration of the building, as well as the dedication of the Grapevine Historical Museum. With this new addition, the Grapevine Historical Society was created.

Grapevine resident and council member Shane Wilbanks visited Botanica in Wichita, Kansas. His enthusiasm for the botanical concept continued after he returned home.

In a remembrance of the garden club’s history (Ninety Years and Still Growing – Grapevine Garden Club Celebrates Their 90th Anniversary), they report:

With the purchase of the Bessie Mitchell house and property in 1995, Councilman Shane Wilbanks’ vision that Grapevine would benefit from a peaceful respite prompted plans for the Grapevine Botanical Gardens to begin. Additional acres were acquired in 1997, bringing the total to twelve acres. GGC has contributed to the evolution of the gardens. Along with adding plants and labor to numerous areas of the gardens, they raised $50,000 to build the Pewitt Pavilion and $150,000 to build the greenhouse. Both projects provide areas for educational programs.

Beginning in 2000, the botanic gardens began to become a reality.

Heritage Park is a favorite community park with two play structures, basketball and tennis courts, and a large lawn. The botanical gardens, accented with magnificent public art pieces is truly a place to stop, wander, and get away from the stresses of every day life.

And even better...admission is FREE!

Pavilion at the Grapevine Botanic GardensPhoto byTrisha Faye

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# botanic gardens# Grapevine# Texas# nature# peaceful

Comments / 0

Published by

Trisha Faye writes about people, places, and items from the past – when she can tear herself away from researching, which is her favorite activity. When not settled in front of a computer screen, she’s playing with a house full of rescue cats.

Roanoke, TX
352 followers

More from Trisha Faye

Trophy Club, TX

History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones

We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods. There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.

Read full story
Denton County, TX

History Uncovered: The Taylor Log Cabin

The Taylor Log Cabin, originally from Corinth, Texas, now lives in the Denton County Historical Park. Traffic. Stoplights. Horns blaring. Just another day on a busy Denton road. Until you reach the corner with the log cabin. Right in the middle of town, stands a recently renovated piece of history.

Read full story
Denton County, TX

History Uncovered: A Legacy Remains - John B. Denton

John B. Denton's grave site at the historic Denton County Courthouse/Museum in Denton, Texas.Photo byTrisha Faye. A Tennessee orphan with a short life left a huge mark on North Texas. Many years have passed since his death, 179 years to be precise, but his name is still spoken daily. Interestingly enough, he’s been buried three times.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?

Read full story
7 comments
Southlake, TX

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.

Read full story
12 comments
Keller, TX

History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial Cairns

Burial Cairns are an unusual burial type. Some exist at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. In today’s modern world, many end-of-life options are available to us. Standard burial. Cremation. Ashes in an urn at home. Ashes in a Columbarium. Ashes scattered at sea. Why, we can even buy containers that will turn our ashes into different trees.

Read full story
Roanoke, TX

History Uncovered: Roanoke Visitor Center & Museum

Roanoke Texas is spreading history around town. Alma Peterson Mason standing in front of her home, which is now the site of the Roanoke Public LibraryPhoto byTrisha Faye. The Roanoke Visitor Center and Museum is busy spreading history around. Besides their main location on Oak Street, the museum now has two smaller rotating exhibits, at the library and at City Hall.

Read full story
Southlake, TX

A New Dragon in Town

Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.

Read full story
Brownwood, TX

When History and Books Collide

The newly renovated Intermission Bookstore in historic downtown Brownwood, Texas.Photo byImage by Trisha Faye. What a hundred years can do. The building existed as the Queen Theatre for most of its life until it became empty and derelict. Its new life as Intermission Bookstore revives both the building and the history of the old Theatre in Brownwood Texas.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy