History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones

Gravesite of Bob and Almeady Jones, Medlin Cemetery, Trophy Club, Texas Photo by Trisha Faye

We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods.

Bob Jones Road.

Bob Jones Park.

Bob Jones Nature Center.

There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.

Born over 100 years before I was, his memories live on in this area, a testament to his life. Born a slave, he ended up being a wealthy landowner. When he died, over 500 people crowded the church to attend his service.

Jones was born June 26, 1850 in Huntington, Arkansas, the son of a white man, Leazer Alvis Jones, and his slave mother, Elizabeth (Lizzie.)

Around 1859, Leazer moved Lizzie and her three children, including Bob, to Carrollton, Texas. A year later, they moved near the community founded by the Medlin’s – acreage now known as Roanoke, Trophy Club, and Westlake. During that time, young Bob began herding sheep for his father.

Following the Civil War, after the slaves were freed, Bob and his brother, Jim, bought 60 acres from their father. Bob later bought out Jim’s share.

In the mid-1860s, Bob moved closer to Denton Creek and began a cattle and farming operation. He continued buying land. At the time of his death, he’d amassed over 1,000 acres.

People worked hard during these times. They also played. Community dances were popular. One weekend in the early 1870s, Bob attended a dance in Bonham, Texas that changed his life. At the dance he met Almeady (Meady) Chisum.

In 1858, Almeady’s mother, Jensie and her three children were given to cattleman John Chisum as collateral for cattle being driven to California. Almeady lived on Chisum’s ranch and it’s reported that she looked upon him as a father.

Bob and Almeady married in 1875 and had ten children. He worked hard to provide for his family. He also contributed greatly to the local community. In 1902, he, and his family, built Mount Carmel Baptist Church. In the early 1920s, he donated an acre of land and built Walnut Grove School, so his children and others in the area could attend and learn.

He lived a life that earned the respect of those who met him. After his death, Christmas Day 1936, the January 1937 issue of the Denton Record-Chronicle, reported:

“Roanoke, Dec. 28 – As many white people as colored gathered in the Baptist church here Sunday to pay final tribute to Bob Jones, 86-year-old negro citizen and wealthy landowner.

The crowd of 500 which jammed the white people’s church was said to be the largest funeral gathering ever witnessed in the community and the occasion itself unprecedented. Many came from out-of-town…”

Most of his land now lies covered by the waters of newly developed Lake Grapevine. However, a small portion remains, home to the Bob Jones Nature Center. A road, a park, and a nature center help keep his name alive and spoken every day, many years after Bob Jones drew his final breath.

