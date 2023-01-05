History Uncovered: The Taylor Log Cabin

The Taylor Log Cabin, originally from Corinth, Texas, now lives in the Denton County Historical Park

The Taylor County Log Cabin Photo by Trisha Faye

Traffic. Stoplights. Horns blaring. Just another day on a busy Denton road. Until you reach the corner with the log cabin. Right in the middle of town, stands a recently renovated piece of history.

On the northeast corner of Carroll and Mulberry, (317 W. Mulberry) the Taylor Cabin is one of the newest additions to the Denton County Historical Park. Also on the property are the Bayless-Selby House and the Quakertown House & Museums. The Woods House, recently moved to the site, is slated as the next restoration project.

The Taylor Cabin was originally built in Corinth, in 1868. It was donated to Denton County by Foy Taylor in December 2012. Foy was born in the cabin in 1928. He didn’t live in the cabin but grew up in a house on the same land.

In 1854, the land was originally purchased by William and Susanah Wilson. The Wilson’s pottery kiln was responsible for much of the early pottery in this area during the mid to late 1800’s.

In 1858, the Wilson’s sold the property to Augustus and Esther Serren.

From tree-ring dating, it’s most likely that the Serren’s are the ones that built the cabin. The Denton County Office of History and Culture reports:

“By using tree-ring dating, Dr. David Stahle of the Tree Ring Laboratory confirmed the wood logs from the cabin were cut between 1867 and 1868.

The Serren’s raised at least four children in the cabin: John, Jessie, Martha, and William.

In 1903, they sold the property to John William and Ida Taylor. John and Ida raised ten children in the cabin. They grew crops on the land: corn, cotton, and peanuts. It’s reported that they sold their cotton crops to a gin in Lewisville and that they raised dairy cattle and sold their churned butter in town.

After his parent’s death, Robert, the youngest child, continued to live in the structure and farm the land until he died in 1992.

Time stood still for this little piece of history. Until 2012, when Foy Taylor donated the cabin to Denton County. Bill Marquis, renown for his master craftsmanship in renovating log cabins, came to the rescue. After many years and several delays, the restoration project was completed.

The Taylor Log Cabin opened to the public in April 2022. The official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held during Denton County’s Farm Heritage Day on June 11, 2022.

The Taylor family also provided family artifacts to display in the log cabin, including original furniture, photos and other memorabilia from the Taylor family.

History may be long forgotten in many places. Thanks to the largess of the Denton County Office of History and Culture, and Foy Taylor, fragments of history are restored and passed down so that we too may enjoy them.

For more information, and to see some great family pictures in front of the home, check out the Denton County Office of History and Culture's blog.

Here’s a YouTube video posted by Denton County that includes some marvelous footage of the restoration process.

The Denton County Historical Park is located at 317 W. Mulberry Street, Texas. It’s just a few blocks from the 1896 Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.

The park is home to the Bayless-Selby House museum, the Quakertown House museum, the newly renovated Taylor Log Cabin, and the Welcome Center, which is also in a historic Denton structure. The Woods House on the property is the next slated for restoration.

You can visit any of these historic structures from Wednesday – Saturday, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Admission is free.

For more information, check out the Denton County Historical Park website.