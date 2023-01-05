History Uncovered: The Taylor Log Cabin

Trisha Faye

The Taylor Log Cabin, originally from Corinth, Texas, now lives in the Denton County Historical Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUsey_0k4mpzIo00
The Taylor County Log CabinPhoto byTrisha Faye

Traffic. Stoplights. Horns blaring. Just another day on a busy Denton road. Until you reach the corner with the log cabin. Right in the middle of town, stands a recently renovated piece of history.

On the northeast corner of Carroll and Mulberry, (317 W. Mulberry) the Taylor Cabin is one of the newest additions to the Denton County Historical Park. Also on the property are the Bayless-Selby House and the Quakertown House & Museums. The Woods House, recently moved to the site, is slated as the next restoration project.

The Taylor Cabin was originally built in Corinth, in 1868. It was donated to Denton County by Foy Taylor in December 2012. Foy was born in the cabin in 1928. He didn’t live in the cabin but grew up in a house on the same land.

In 1854, the land was originally purchased by William and Susanah Wilson. The Wilson’s pottery kiln was responsible for much of the early pottery in this area during the mid to late 1800’s.

In 1858, the Wilson’s sold the property to Augustus and Esther Serren.

From tree-ring dating, it’s most likely that the Serren’s are the ones that built the cabin. The Denton County Office of History and Culture reports:

“By using tree-ring dating, Dr. David Stahle of the Tree Ring Laboratory confirmed the wood logs from the cabin were cut between 1867 and 1868.

The Serren’s raised at least four children in the cabin: John, Jessie, Martha, and William.

In 1903, they sold the property to John William and Ida Taylor. John and Ida raised ten children in the cabin. They grew crops on the land: corn, cotton, and peanuts. It’s reported that they sold their cotton crops to a gin in Lewisville and that they raised dairy cattle and sold their churned butter in town.

After his parent’s death, Robert, the youngest child, continued to live in the structure and farm the land until he died in 1992.

Time stood still for this little piece of history. Until 2012, when Foy Taylor donated the cabin to Denton County. Bill Marquis, renown for his master craftsmanship in renovating log cabins, came to the rescue. After many years and several delays, the restoration project was completed.

The Taylor Log Cabin opened to the public in April 2022. The official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held during Denton County’s Farm Heritage Day on June 11, 2022.

The Taylor family also provided family artifacts to display in the log cabin, including original furniture, photos and other memorabilia from the Taylor family.

History may be long forgotten in many places. Thanks to the largess of the Denton County Office of History and Culture, and Foy Taylor, fragments of history are restored and passed down so that we too may enjoy them.

For more information, and to see some great family pictures in front of the home, check out the Denton County Office of History and Culture's blog.

Here’s a YouTube video posted by Denton County that includes some marvelous footage of the restoration process.

The Denton County Historical Park is located at 317 W. Mulberry Street, Texas. It’s just a few blocks from the 1896 Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.

The park is home to the Bayless-Selby House museum, the Quakertown House museum, the newly renovated Taylor Log Cabin, and the Welcome Center, which is also in a historic Denton structure. The Woods House on the property is the next slated for restoration.

You can visit any of these historic structures from Wednesday – Saturday, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Admission is free.

For more information, check out the Denton County Historical Park website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denton Texas# Taylor Log Cabin# history# historic log cabin

Comments / 0

Published by

Trisha Faye writes about people, places, and items from the past – when she can tear herself away from researching, which is her favorite activity. When not settled in front of a computer screen, she’s playing with a house full of rescue cats.

Roanoke, TX
333 followers

More from Trisha Faye

Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.

Read full story
Trophy Club, TX

History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones

We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods. There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.

Read full story
Denton County, TX

History Uncovered: A Legacy Remains - John B. Denton

John B. Denton's grave site at the historic Denton County Courthouse/Museum in Denton, Texas.Photo byTrisha Faye. A Tennessee orphan with a short life left a huge mark on North Texas. Many years have passed since his death, 179 years to be precise, but his name is still spoken daily. Interestingly enough, he’s been buried three times.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?

Read full story
7 comments
Southlake, TX

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.

Read full story
12 comments
Keller, TX

History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial Cairns

Burial Cairns are an unusual burial type. Some exist at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. In today’s modern world, many end-of-life options are available to us. Standard burial. Cremation. Ashes in an urn at home. Ashes in a Columbarium. Ashes scattered at sea. Why, we can even buy containers that will turn our ashes into different trees.

Read full story
Roanoke, TX

History Uncovered: Roanoke Visitor Center & Museum

Roanoke Texas is spreading history around town. Alma Peterson Mason standing in front of her home, which is now the site of the Roanoke Public LibraryPhoto byTrisha Faye. The Roanoke Visitor Center and Museum is busy spreading history around. Besides their main location on Oak Street, the museum now has two smaller rotating exhibits, at the library and at City Hall.

Read full story
Southlake, TX

A New Dragon in Town

Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.

Read full story
Brownwood, TX

When History and Books Collide

The newly renovated Intermission Bookstore in historic downtown Brownwood, Texas.Photo byImage by Trisha Faye. What a hundred years can do. The building existed as the Queen Theatre for most of its life until it became empty and derelict. Its new life as Intermission Bookstore revives both the building and the history of the old Theatre in Brownwood Texas.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy