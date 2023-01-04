History Uncovered: A Legacy Remains - John B. Denton

John B. Denton's grave site at the historic Denton County Courthouse/Museum in Denton, Texas. Photo by Trisha Faye

A Tennessee orphan with a short life left a huge mark on North Texas. Many years have passed since his death, 179 years to be precise, but his name is still spoken daily. Interestingly enough, he’s been buried three times.

Denton County, the City of Denton, and Denton Creek are named after John Bunyan Denton. Born July 28, 1806, Denton was orphaned at 8-years old. He and his older brother, William, were apprenticed to Jacob Wells, a blacksmith and Methodist minister.

Wells later moved the family to Arkansas. Denton ran away from there when he was 12-years old and worked as a deckhand on a river Flatboat. He later returned to Clay County, Arkansas and at age 18 married Mary Greenlee Stewart. She is credited with teaching Denton to read and write.

In 1826, Denton became a Methodist minister. He spent the next eleven years as a local preacher and a circuit preacher. In 1837, he crossed the Red River into Texas, along with fellow minister Littleton Fowler. His family remained in Arkansas, moving to Clarksville, Texas the following year.

Being a minister in the frontier was difficult. The pay was low. And he was away from his family for long periods. In turn, Denton studied law and formed a partnership with another Methodist minister, John. B. Craig.

Denton was becoming well known around north Texas. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and unsuccessfully ran for State Senate.

The Republic of Texas asked for volunteers for a militia, and Denton joined. He was commissioned as a Captain in Brig. General Edward H. Tarrant’s Fourth Brigade. In May 1841, led by Captain Bourland, Denton was part of the group that went in search of the Indian villages responsible for the deaths of the Ripley family the month before.

They discovered the Keechi Indian villages on May 24, 1841. The first two villages were easily overtaken. But gunfire met the men at the third village. Denton and Henry Stout, acting as scouts, were both hit. Denton did not survive. The men retreated, taking Stout with them. They later returned, retrieved Denton’s body, crossed into what is now Denton County, and buried Denton’s body beside a creek.

In 1856, boys playing along Oliver Creek discovered a grave. John Chisum, a successful rancher in Denton County remembered the stories he’d heard about John Denton from his father. He investigated and contacted survivors from the raid fifteen years earlier. They identified Denton’s bones by the blanket they were wrapped in, an old broken arm, and some gold teeth.

Hoping that the family would claim him, Chisum took the body home with him. He later buried the unclaimed body in a corner of the yard near his house. Years later Chisum sold his property, but left written instructions about Denton with his friend, J.W. Gober.

In 1900, The Old Settler’s Association of Denton County wished to bury John Denton in the city that had been named after him. They advertised in the newspaper and Gober saw it and produced Chisum’s letter. On November 21, 1901, Denton was buried – again – this time with fanfare, making his new burial spot on the Denton County Courthouse lawn his third and final resting spot.

John B. Denton's grave site at the historic Denton County Courthouse/Museum in Denton, Texas. Photo by Trisha Faye

