History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Trisha Faye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PJv8_0k2STipN00
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye

Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?

The Free Bridge Controversy, often called the “Bridge War”, occurred in July 1931. This crossing between the two states was a battleground for over a month. Texas Rangers were even called in.

The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture reports that at this location in 1853, Benjamin Franklin Colbert was granted permission to operate a ferry service over the Red River. For almost twenty years, Colbert’s Ferry was a thriving concern, transporting people and wagons across. Then, in 1872, the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railway (MK&T) built a bridge across the river, cutting into Colbert’s business. Colbert responded by obtaining a federal charter in 1874 to build his own toll bridge.

A year later, a flood destroyed both bridges. It was back to boats to crossing with boats.

Later, Colbert sold his charter to the Red River Bridge Company who built a new bridge in 1892. All was good, until another flood swept that bridge away in 1908. Before the year was over, another toll bridge was in operation.

Then, the winds of change swept through the land.

In 1927, a Texas Free Bridge Law passed through the Legislature. The bill permitted the Texas Highway commission to purchase existing bridges, or build new ones, across the Red River. A stipulation was that the neighboring state had to pay half the costs.

Oklahoma entered into an agreement with Texas in 1929 to “build free bridges paralleling toll bridges.” Construction began on the new Denison-Durant bridge, slated to open July 1931.

The Red River Bridge Company filed an injunction to keep Texas from opening the bridge. They claimed that they hadn’t been paid as per the agreement. The courts agreed and ordered the bridge barricaded on the Texas side.

The battle heated up. On July 16, 1931, Oklahoma’s Governor Murray ordered Oklahoma highway crews to cross the bridge and remove the barricades. He claimed that Oklahoma had not entered into the agreement with the Red River Bridge Company. He also claimed that per the Louisiana Purchase treaty of 1803, the southern bank of the Red River belonged to Oklahoma. On July 24th, he declared martial law over the northern banks of both the free and toll bridges.

After the Texas Rangers became involved, and Governor Murray threatened to call in the National Guard, action in the courts prevailed and brought resolution. Another bill allowed the Red River Bridge to only sue Texas. The injunction was removed, the barricades taken away, and the Texas Rangers left.

The new free bridge officially opened on Labor Day, 1931. It operated peacefully until 1995 when it was dynamited so another new bridge could be built. All that remains now, giving testament to the Free Bridge Controversy of 1931 are two historical plaques along the highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjiH6_0k2STipN00
Texas historical marker at the site of the Free Bridge Controversy.Photo byTrisha Faye

# history# Texas# Free Bridge Controversy# Colberts Ferry# Texas history

Published by

Trisha Faye writes about people, places, and items from the past – when she can tear herself away from researching, which is her favorite activity. When not settled in front of a computer screen, she’s playing with a house full of rescue cats.

Roanoke, TX
251 followers

