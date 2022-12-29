History Uncovered: Roanoke Visitor Center & Museum

Roanoke Texas is spreading history around town.

Alma Peterson Mason standing in front of her home, which is now the site of the Roanoke Public Library Photo by Trisha Faye

The Roanoke Visitor Center and Museum is busy spreading history around. Besides their main location on Oak Street, the museum now has two smaller rotating exhibits, at the library and at City Hall.

At back-to-school time, the off-site library display featured old photos and mementoes of the original school that was on the corner of Walnut and Byron Nelson Boulevard. In November the display honored local Veterans.

The off-site display at City Hall now features gems in all their glorious beauty.

In 1886, Lawrence Olson constructed the original stone structure for two brothers, R.M. and B.S. Snead, for their Silver Spur Saloon. When R.M. Snead died in 1911, the building was sold and later used for a hardware store and grocery. In 2008 the dilapidated structure was renovated and became home for the visitor center and museum.

Once piece proudly displayed in the museum is an 1899 Victorian pump organ that belonged to Alma Peterson Mason. Alma was a lifelong Roanoke resident and was the organist for the Old Baptist Church. Her home was a stone structure very similar to the old Silver Spur Saloon where her organ now lives. A photograph of her in front of her home is exhibited with her organ. Alma Peterson Mason’s home was on the property where the library is located.

Pump organ that belonged to Alma Peterson Mason. Photo by Trisha Faye

But the museum has more fun in store for its guests besides what they have on display.

A new game is in town – Roanoke’s Oak Street Photo Scavenger Hunt. There’s even a prize for completing the scavenger hunt! Stop in the museum to pick up your clue sheet. The Scavenger Hunt sheet contains a dozen partial images from Oak Street, along with a brief clue for each. Find each of the 12 sites and take a selfie of you or your group at the places represented. Return to the museum and show them your selfies to claim your prize.

Two interesting quilts are showcased at the museum. Kelli Thomerson, the Collections Curator, explained that there are four quilts, and they rotate them out. The quilts themselves are not vintage. Each was created by third grade students at Roanoke Elementary. The two quilts hanging up on the day I visited were created by the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 classes.

The scenes depicted are all from historical sites or events and were created by children that have since graduated. Ms. Thomerson reported that sometimes the now-grown children come into the museum to show off 'their’ square that they’d created years ago, which is always an exciting moment.

You can visit the Roanoke Visitor Center and Museum at 114 N. Oak Street, Roanoke TX 76262

Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm

Phone: 817-491-6090