A New Dragon in Town

Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye

There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’

Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Fury is 28-foot tall, eight-ton sculpture with 304 stainless steel bones, standing atop a base crafted from steel and concrete. With a wingspan of 40-feet and 4-inches, it’s the largest stainless-steel dragon in the world, Fury follows the old adage – Everything’s bigger in Texas!

Fury is the brainchild of Jeff Medici, a Southlake resident who said in a statement that Fury was created to celebrate all Carroll ISD Dragons – those of the past, present, and future.

A customized Airstream close to the statue sells hats featuring the Fury logo, inspired by Fury’s tail. A portion of the proceeds of the hat sales benefits the Carroll Education Foundation.

Medici worked with artist Brad Oldham to design the sculpture. Oldham, a current Dallas based artist, has roots in our area. He is a 1984 graduate from Keller High School. He’s also the creator of the Traveling Man sculptures in Deep Ellum. According to a press release, Oldham and his wife, Christy Coltrin, worked on this impressive sculpture for 18 months, to account for over 10,800 hours.

All of those hours are worth it, as you stand underneath the massive wingspan, admiring the huge beast shimmering in the Texas sunlight that towers over the skyline. Stop by and take a peek, I believe you’ll leave in awe as I did. Long live Fury!

