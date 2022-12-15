When History and Books Collide

The newly renovated Intermission Bookstore in historic downtown Brownwood, Texas. Photo by Image by Trisha Faye

What a hundred years can do. The building existed as the Queen Theatre for most of its life until it became empty and derelict. Its new life as Intermission Bookstore revives both the building and the history of the old Theatre in Brownwood Texas.

By the time the Queen Theatre came to Brownwood, Texas, opening prior to 1926, Brownwood, the Brown County seat, wasn’t as sleepy as its earlier days. This now not so small town struggled to maintain its role as county seat since 1857. The courthouse changed locations three times. In 1880 the situation changed.

Lorene Bishop wrote:

“In 1880 it was announced that the railroad tracks were to be laid into the area. A town who wanted tracks built into their town had to raise a certain amount of money and get the right-of-ways prepared. Residents of Brownwood raised the amount needed and purchased the right-of-ways for the tracks.”

By 1910, two lines, the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe and Frisco Railways intersected at the junction in Brownwood. Freight and passenger trains were coming and going and created a bustle in Brownwood. This rail service allowed new opportunities to come to the area.

According to Lorene Bishop:

“Brownwood became the largest cotton buying center west of Fort Worth. By 1924 it was reported that twenty-five manufacturing and industrial plans were located in Brownwood and were making and distributing all kinds of products.”

With the progress and the new business and employment opportunities, come people.

With people comes the need for entertainment.

In the early 1920s, the movie business was booming. Prior to 1926, the 325-seat Queen Theatre opened on Center Avenue in Brownwood. By 1941 it was listed as being operated by Paramount Pictures, through their subsidiary Hoblitzelle & O-Donnell. By 1950, it was listed as having 600 seats and was still open at least until 1959.

Image of the original Queen Theatere. Photo by Image by Trisha Faye

The advent of World War II changed the lives of people in America and around the world. But it didn’t slow down the thirst for recreational pursuits and movies still thrived. Especially in Brownwood.

Camp Bowie opened in 1940, one and a half miles south and southwest of Brownwood. It grew to be one of the largest training centers in Texas and between the years of 1940-1946, a quarter of a million men passed through the training camp.

During the height of the war, Brownwood boasted of seven movie theatres.

With so many servicemen coming through the town, hotels often ran out of space. Men still needed a place to rest their weary heads. The Queen Theatre stepped up and opened their doors. They allowed men to come in and spend the nights in the movie seats.

And…time passes.

Things change.

And soon the old theatre became derelict and disheveled.

It sat empty and abandoned for many years.

Until Kim Bruton and her husband, Brent, stepped in.

After purchasing the building in 2019, Kim knew she wanted to open a business that would contribute to the revitalization of Brownwood’s downtown area. She mulled over several ideas, but didn’t know which direction they would head in.

And then a dear friend’s words of wisdom came to her mind, and she thought of how important pauses are in our life. At a time when she wasn’t even consciously thinking of what kind of business they’d have, the idea came to her, and she knew immediately it was the right answer.

A book store!

And Intermission Bookshop came to life.

The name is inspired both by the theatre from its past life, and the words from her treasured friend who has since passed.

Intermission Bookshop is now a delightful, renovated space (some renovations still taking place), where people can enter and find a small piece of peace in their life. Open seating is throughout, inviting people to come in, sit, and relax. New books share the space with gently used books, mugs, teas, and whimsical book/paper creations.

I had the pleasure of visiting Intermission Bookshop and chat with Kim. On the tour through the upper space still undergoing renovations, I saw two names spray painted on a high upper wall.

Names of former projectionists left behind for the future to find. Photo by Image by Trisha Faye

It turns out that two projectionists painted their names on the wall.

R.B. Crow in 1936

Johnny Egger in 1953

Kim shared that Johnny Egger came into the bookstore not long ago. They shared some time talking about the old theatre. He shared that he’d recently lost his wife of many years, but that he met her here at the Queen Theatre. I believe she also said that he asked her to marry him there too.

A quick internet search of R.B. Crow shows that he was listed on the 1940 census as being 20 years old at that time and living at 1108 West Baker in Brownwood with his parents, Will and Aliee, and his sister Lily May.

A post on Facebook, by Brownwood, Texas Through the Years shares some information about an F5 tornado that came through just north of Brownwood on April 19, 1976. It mentions:

“My great uncle R.B. Crow owned an auto salvage yard going north on the Lake Rd and watched this come over Days Hill. He thought it was heading right for them. The tornado missed them but destroyed a wide swath of Pecan trees just next door at Fabis’ Pecan Orchard…We drove out just after it happened and I can still remember those groves of trees being broken off about 2 feet from the ground for such a wide swath.”

Evidently R.B. Crow stayed around town. I wonder if he ever remembered leaving his mark on the wall of the theatre when he was a mere teenager working as a projectionist there.

The two projectionists were not the only ones to leave their mark.

The owner, Kim, shared some of the evidence of others left behind in the building. Remember the part of the story about the servicemen they allowed in to spend the night in the theatre? As the Bruton’s were renovating, they discovered the oily remnants left on the walls, residue seeping into the walls of the men who slept with their heads and shoulders leaning up against them.

Greasy smudges left on the wall from servicemen during World War II sleeping in the theater, leaning up against the wall. Photo by Image by Trisha Faye

Time marches on.

Things change.

But sometimes pieces of the past remain embedded in the most unusual places.

If you’re near central Texas and want to pay a visit to the Intermission Bookshop, they’re located at 203 Center Avenue, Brownwood, Texas 76801. You can contact them at (325) 203-5239, or check out their web site at https://www.intermissionbookshop.com/