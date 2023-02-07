TREX Global: Will Bitcoin break $1 million in 2030?

trex in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LugpL_0kepmX1500
Photo bye.g(andre/Unsplash)

A few days ago, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Company released the annual "Big Ideas 2023" investment research report. Since its launch in 2017, this series of reports has attracted a large number of industry users' attention.

This year's report is 153 pages long and provides an overview of the latest trends in the integration of innovative technologies around the world. A large part of it is for predictions related to cryptocurrencies. The report believes that:

Cryptocurrency mining could support larger solar installations

(Powered by solar electricity) Bitcoin mining rigs are useful energy tools: modular, mobile, flexible, and they combine well with intermittent energy sources like wind and solar installations. Incorporating bitcoin mining into solar storage systems can enhance grid scalability and reliability without increasing the equivalent equilibrium cost of electricity. According to ARK research, by increasing the battery capacity by 4.6 times and adding Bitcoin mining, solar energy systems can meet more than 99% of end-user needs without sacrificing profitability.

Crypto assets can rival and redefine traditional asset classes

The study believes that cryptocurrencies and smart contracts can create market values of $20 trillion and $5 trillion, respectively.

Bitcoin: A Durable Network

They believe Bitcoin's long-term opportunity is still growing, the report said. Despite a tumultuous year, Bitcoin is not standing still. Its network fundamentals have strengthened, and its holders have become more long-term focused.

Contagious crashes caused by centralized counterparties boost Bitcoin’s value propositions: decentralization, auditability, and transparency.

The price of a single bitcoin may exceed $1 million in the next ten years. Despite the severe downside, Bitcoin has outperformed all major asset classes over the long term.

Bitcoin's volatility masks its long-term returns. Even though Bitcoin has fallen by more than 75% five times since its inception in 2009, it has had positive annualized returns over the 3-, 4-, and 5-year time frames.

Bitcoin has the potential to scale into a multi-trillion dollar market

ARK research estimates that a single bitcoin could be worth more than $1 million by 2030.

In this regard, a person in charge of TREX Global said: "Although it seems that the outlook for Bitcoin and the encryption-related industries is too optimistic, it is not impossible to realize."

TREX Global is established according to the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and has a US NFA financial license (License number: 0529711) and a FSC financial license (License number: C119023919). TREX Global support to global exchanging traders online , cryptocurrencies, Precious metals, Stock indexes, Crude oil and other diversified global financial symbols in 24h.

Since its inception in 2008, TREX Global has been highly favored by investors. It has grown into a large and well-known international investment company and become a true leader in the investment industry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

trex in5 years of working experience in financial analysis

Montpelier, ID
2 followers

More from trex in

TREX Global:U.S. bond yields regained momentum, and gold prices are at risk of a sharp drop?

U.S. jobless claims rise last week, but labor market remains tight. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected last week, but the underlying trend still pointed to a tight labor market.

Read full story

TREX Global:Inflation expectations continue to cool, gold prices break through the 1920 mark, and the market is bullish

[US consumers' one-year inflation expectations fall to the lowest in nearly two years]. U.S. consumers are increasingly confident that price pressures will ease significantly over the next 12 months, with a survey on Friday showing their one-year inflation expectations fell in January to the lowest level since spring 2021. Inflation is retreating as aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve cool demand and supply chain bottlenecks ease.

Read full story
1 comments

TREX Global:Outlook for Global Encryption Market Regulatory Trends in 2023

Photo bye.g(regularguy/Unsplash) Since 2022, more than 43 sovereign countries and regions around the world have adopted different regulatory measures and guidance for the encryption industry. These measures have had a very important impact on the encryption industry. Judging from the current state of encryption regulation in various countries, encryption regulation will continue in 2023, and the following three trends may emerge:

Read full story

TREX Global:Important regulatory measures for the encryption market in 2022

Photo bye.g(ewan/Unsplash) On March 9, US President Biden signed the "Executive Order on Ensuring the Responsible Development of Digital Assets", which is the first time that the United States has proposed a systematic government initiative in the form of an executive order for the development and supervision of "digital assets".

Read full story

Vietnam's cryptocurrency adoption rate ranks first in the world, TREX Global strives to help remote areas

Photo bye.g(art/Unsplash) Despite the government banning people from using it as a payment method, cryptocurrencies are still very popular in Vietnam. According to Chainalysis’ 2022 report, Vietnam ranks first among all countries in terms of global cryptocurrency adoption. This is despite Vietnam’s rejection of cryptocurrencies as legal tender in 2017.

Read full story

Stablecoin usage in Russia grows rapidly Binance, coinbase, FTX, TREX Global benefit from it

According to a new report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, the transaction volume of Russian stablecoins has surged recently, with the proportion of stablecoin transactions rising from 42% in January to 67% in March, and has continued to rise since then. According to Chainalysis analysis, there are two main reasons: First, Russia has been removed from the cross-border payment system SWIFT, and the cross-border transaction properties of cryptocurrencies have been recognized, and stablecoins may become the preferred medium of exchange due to their price stability; second, some Ordinary Russian citizens exchange rubles for stablecoins in order to protect the value of their assets.

Read full story

TREX Global: Middle-income countries are driving steady growth in global cryptocurrency adoption

Recently, blockchain data analysis company Chainalysis released the "2022 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index" report. The report shows that while overall global adoption has slowed during this year’s bear market, the slump has not wiped out the growth in adoption during the bull market, with many new users who joined during the bull market opting to stay, allowing the ecosystem continued growth in the market cycle, the current global adoption rate is still much higher than it was before the bull market in 2019.

Read full story

TREX Global: Russia considering legalizing cross-border settlements

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Moiseev said in an interview recently that the country’s Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia have reconsidered the issue of cryptocurrencies and believe that in the near future, it is necessary to legalize cross-border settlement of these currencies.

Read full story

TREX Global: South Korea will set up a securities market for encrypted tokens

On September 7, South Korea’s top financial regulator plans to open a separate digital securities market similar to KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index) to promote the institutionalization and promotion of cryptocurrencies. It is planned to let the Korea Exchange (KRX) operate the digital securities market, and let securities companies trade on behalf of them. The proposal would require the Korea Securities Depository to review and register a list of securities tokens that have been applied for by issuers or through brokerage firms. The depository will also manage the total amount of listed tokens. For investor protection purposes, tokens will be distributed in the same way as existing securities. It will also allow limited-scale over-the-counter trading in the early stages of the market.

Read full story

Cryptocurrencies are cyclical, Bitcoin, Ethereum, TREX Global, Binance agrees

As the crypto market develops and matures, the impact of macroeconomic factors on the crypto market is gradually increasing, as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, which is the largest rate hike in nearly 30 years, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other The prices of major cryptocurrencies are all affected to some extent.

Read full story

Ethereum merger has been completed 90%, ETH, Bitcoin, TREX Global, Hashdex market sentiment is optimistic

In just 10 days since the news of the Ethereum merger, ETH has surged from a price of just over $1,000 to $1,650, an increase of more than 60%. It is understood that Ethereum is about to usher in “The Merge” on September 19, 2022, and there may be a major update release as early as August. In recent months, the Ethereum community has also been preparing for the transition of Ethereum.

Read full story

TREX Global: The U.S. dollar continues to pull back and the gold price counterattacks nearly $40. Is this the bottom?

[U.S. initial jobless claims rose to an eight-month high; key factory output indicators fell to their lowest in more than two years]. U.S. jobless claims rose for a third straight week last week to an eight-month high, while a closely watched measure of factory activity also slipped this month, the latest signs of rising interest rates and high inflation under pressure , the U.S. economy is slowing.

Read full story

The gold prices hit a new low in more than a year

[The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points]. After several rounds of interest rate hikes by central banks around the world, the European Central Bank may be on the verge of raising interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

Read full story

The U.S. dollar has fallen for three consecutive times and the gold price is still unable to rebound

The U.S. dollar has fallen for three consecutive times and the gold price is still unable to rebound. Will the gold price fall in the future market?. [The U.S. S&P 500 hit its highest closing level in nearly six weeks, boosted by strong corporate earnings reports]

Read full story

Have Bitcoin and Ethereum bottomed out? Coinshares and TREX Globa tell you

Recently, Bitcoin and Ethereum have frequently dropped below $20,000 and $1,000, making many to speculate whether the crypto bear market has bottomed out, and if not, how far can it go before the crypto market starts to stabilize? In this regard, some analysts believe that the most important thing now is the macroeconomic situation and changes in the CPI (Consumer Price Index), that is, the inflation index. If inflation continues to rise, the central bank will have no choice but to raise interest rates, which will lead to further selling. However, when inflation starts to fall, central banks may decide not to raise interest rates as aggressively as they are now, which will lead to more optimism in the stock market, and the crypto market in general.

Read full story

Gold market analysis: Before the Fed rate hike meeting this month, it is necessary to be cautious in bottom-hunting

The data shows that the US CPI in June was 0.3 percentage points higher than the expected value, 0.5 percentage points higher than the previous value; the annual rate of the core CPI in June was 5.90%, although lower than the previous value of 6%, but also significantly higher than the expected 5.70% .

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy