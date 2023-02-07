TREX Global: Will Bitcoin break $1 million in 2030?

Photo by e.g(andre/Unsplash)

A few days ago, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Company released the annual "Big Ideas 2023" investment research report. Since its launch in 2017, this series of reports has attracted a large number of industry users' attention.

This year's report is 153 pages long and provides an overview of the latest trends in the integration of innovative technologies around the world. A large part of it is for predictions related to cryptocurrencies. The report believes that:

Cryptocurrency mining could support larger solar installations

(Powered by solar electricity) Bitcoin mining rigs are useful energy tools: modular, mobile, flexible, and they combine well with intermittent energy sources like wind and solar installations. Incorporating bitcoin mining into solar storage systems can enhance grid scalability and reliability without increasing the equivalent equilibrium cost of electricity. According to ARK research, by increasing the battery capacity by 4.6 times and adding Bitcoin mining, solar energy systems can meet more than 99% of end-user needs without sacrificing profitability.

Crypto assets can rival and redefine traditional asset classes

The study believes that cryptocurrencies and smart contracts can create market values of $20 trillion and $5 trillion, respectively.

Bitcoin: A Durable Network

They believe Bitcoin's long-term opportunity is still growing, the report said. Despite a tumultuous year, Bitcoin is not standing still. Its network fundamentals have strengthened, and its holders have become more long-term focused.

Contagious crashes caused by centralized counterparties boost Bitcoin’s value propositions: decentralization, auditability, and transparency.

The price of a single bitcoin may exceed $1 million in the next ten years. Despite the severe downside, Bitcoin has outperformed all major asset classes over the long term.

Bitcoin's volatility masks its long-term returns. Even though Bitcoin has fallen by more than 75% five times since its inception in 2009, it has had positive annualized returns over the 3-, 4-, and 5-year time frames.

Bitcoin has the potential to scale into a multi-trillion dollar market

ARK research estimates that a single bitcoin could be worth more than $1 million by 2030.

In this regard, a person in charge of TREX Global said: "Although it seems that the outlook for Bitcoin and the encryption-related industries is too optimistic, it is not impossible to realize."

