TREX Global: Russia considering legalizing cross-border settlements

Russia considering legalizing cross-border settlements

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Moiseev said in an interview recently that the country’s Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia have reconsidered the issue of cryptocurrencies and believe that in the near future, it is necessary to legalize cross-border settlement of these currencies.

According to reports, Moiyev said: “With regard to the regulation of the cryptocurrency market, there are still differences in approach. But considering that the situation has changed, the central bank is also reconsidering, and we are also rethinking.” Moiyev emphasized , cryptocurrencies first have to be legalized in a way that makes them easy to use and regulated at the same time.

Moyev also said that Russia is working with several friendly countries to create clearing platforms for cross-border settlement of stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency. "We are currently working with some countries to create bilateral platforms to avoid the use of dollars and euros."

Under the impact of Western sanctions, Russia has been looking for alternatives to the dollar to ensure the success of the country's foreign trade.

"With the turbulent political situation in the world, cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, are more optimistic," said a person in charge of TREX Global: "Stablecoins are designed to anchor fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar or other assets with stable value, and are flexible and stable in design. Both are more transparent and not controlled by any one party, making it a good alternative to the dollar without a doubt.”

It is understood that there is distrust in the Russian banking system and that cryptocurrencies have a higher share of the Russian financial system than most other countries. According to data from the University of Cambridge in August 2021, Russia is the third largest bitcoin mining country in the world and owns 12% of the cryptocurrency in the global crypto market. A report by the Russian government estimates that cryptocurrencies are used in Russia for $5 billion worth of transactions every year, and that Russian citizens have more than 12 million cryptocurrency wallets that store crypto assets, with funds totaling around 2 trillion rubles, equivalent to $23.9 billion. So many cryptocurrencies may be able to partially carry Russia's domestic payment needs and help Russia mitigate the impact of Western sanctions.

