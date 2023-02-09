TREX Global:The market turns its attention to the inflation data of the United States in January

Several Fed policymakers support smaller rate hikes, jobs report does not change rate outlook

Several Fed policymakers said on Wednesday that further interest rate hikes were possible as the central bank continued to try to tame inflation, but none suggested that January's strong jobs report would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.

Raising the target range for the federal funds rate to 5.00% to 5.25% "appears to be a very reasonable view of what we need to do this year to ease the supply-demand imbalance," New York Fed President William Williams said at an event. The Fed may be able to take "small steps" this year compared with the pace of most previous tightening actions, he added.

U.S. wholesale inventory growth in December was the lowest in nearly two-and-a-half years, as high interest rates curb demand and lead to sluggish sales

U.S. wholesale inventories rose by the smallest amount in nearly two-and-a-half years in December, suggesting businesses are holding back on placing new orders for goods as rising interest rates dampen demand and stall sales.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories confirmed a 0.1% month-on-month increase in December, the smallest gain since July 2020. Economists polled had also forecast no revisions to the data. Wholesale inventories rise 0.9 in November

PIMCO: U.S. recession likely despite data showing resilience

PIMCO, one of the world's largest asset managers, stuck to its previous forecast that the U.S. economy was headed for a recession, despite recent data showing resilience.

Tiffany Wilding, North America economist at PIMCO, said the strong economic data suggested that a recession may be later than previously expected, but still possible.

The downside risk of the dollar still exists, Powell did not significantly change the interest rate expectations

The U.S. dollar index edged higher on Wednesday, little changed on the session overall, as investors stopped selling the greenback a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made no apparent change to his interest rate outlook despite last week's very strong U.S. jobs report. The outlook for the dollar remains on the downside as the Fed draws to a close in its tightening cycle and markets price in rate cuts by the end of the year, analysts said.

U.S. bond yields fell slightly

U.S. Treasury yields edged back on Wednesday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials following last week's surprisingly strong January jobs report.

"The effect of last week's data is basically to get the market to start pricing in peak interest rate expectations in line with the Fed," said John Madziyire, senior portfolio manager of fixed sectors and head of Treasurys and inflation at Vanguard.

“We are now at a position where, at least relatively speaking, there is more certainty in terms of the Fed’s policy path and less volatility in terms of expectations about what the Fed will do,” he added.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose and retreated on Wednesday, earlier hitting 3.692%, the highest since Jan. 6. It closed at 3.636%, a drop of about 1.1%. In Asia on Thursday, U.S. bond yields continued Wednesday’s decline and are currently trading at around 3.612%, a drop of about 0.66%.

TREX Global’s view:Overall, the tense geopolitical situation and lingering concerns about the global economic recession still provide safe-haven support for gold prices, while the market has basically digested the impact of last week's beautiful non-farm payrolls, and most investors still believe that the Fed has entered At the end of the interest rate hike cycle, this means that gold prices are bullish in the medium and long term. In the short term, pay attention to the resistance at the 1900 mark above. If this position can be regained, it will increase the short-term bullish signal. Below, focus on the support near the 1860 mark. If it fails to hold this position, it will increase the short-term downside risk of gold prices.