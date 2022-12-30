TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

trex global

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yGXI_0jxK4Qyw00
Photo bye.g(marek/Unsplsh)

Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.

The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller National Home Price Index rose 9.2% in October, down from 10.7% in September and the first single-digit increase since November 2020. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees mortgage-financing entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said year-over-year home price growth slowed to 9.8% in October from 11.1% in September, marking the index's biggest decline since September 2020. It was the first non-double-digit growth in months.

On a monthly basis, the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller index fell for the fourth straight month, while the FHFA home price index was unchanged.

"As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, mortgage financing continues to be a headwind for home prices," Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

The housing market has suffered most visibly from the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing high inflation by weakening demand in the economy. The Fed capped off the year with another 50 basis point rate hike this month, with its benchmark rate surging from near zero in March to between 4.25% and 4.5% now, the fastest increase since the early 1980s fast year. Fed officials expect rates to climb further in 2023, possibly above 5%

U.S. Treasury yields climb to near 1-1/2-month highs

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to near 1-1/2-month highs on Tuesday as investors tried to assess the Federal Reserve's path to raising interest rates, while China made further adjustments to its anti-epidemic policies.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a near three-month low on Dec. 7 and has climbed steadily since then, amid growing hopes that the Fed will signal an end to its rate-hike cycle. It posted its biggest weekly gain in eight-and-a-half months last week, following policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Investors have been trying to determine how much more interest rates need to rise as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten policy to combat high inflation while trying to avoid a recession.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed 10.4 basis points to close at 3.851% on Tuesday, having earlier touched 3.862%, its highest since Nov. 16.

Analysts are leaning bullish on gold

Analysts at Sevens Report said on Tuesday: "Gold remains below multi-month highs, and if the contrarian idea of a weaker dollar in 2023 materializes (and there is reason to believe it will), then gold will be in the red as we start the new year. There will be a positive catalyst."

Gold futures bulls have the overall short-term technical advantage, said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

"Prices are in a seven-week-old uptrend on the daily histogram. Bulls' next upside price objective is pushing February futures above solid resistance at $1,900.00 on the close. The first Resistance is seen at $1,825.00, then last week's high of $1,833.80."

Peter Schiff, a well-known gold bull and chairman of precious metals trader SchiffGold, recently appeared on Kitco News and gave his outlook for inflation, stocks and gold through 2023. Schiff said we'd better be prepared for an inflationary depression. He also stressed that he is very bullish on gold in the year ahead.

TREX Global’s view:Although the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the expectation of maintaining high interest rates for a long time have helped the U.S. bond yields rise, which has made gold bulls apprehensive; The pace of interest rate hikes is slowing down, and interest rates are even expected to be cut in 2023. The U.S. dollar index is expected to peak in the medium and long term, and the short-term U.S. dollar is also tending to be weak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Like to share my views and understanding of financial news

New York, NY
14 followers

More from trex global

TREX Global:Dollar and U.S. bond yields retreat, most analysts bullish on gold prices in 2023

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose last week and the previous week's total number of people claiming unemployment benefits reached the highest level since February, but both readings held at levels that suggest the U.S. labor market remains tight despite the Fed's push to Labor demand is cooling as part of its efforts to reduce inflation.

Read full story

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.

Read full story

TREX Global:Investors tend to believe that gold prices are expected to rise in 2023

Photo bye.g(afif/Unsplash) China's new crown prevention and control has been downgraded to "Class B and B" since January 8, and the US dollar hit a three-day low. After nearly three years, China officially ushered in the ultimate turn in the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia virus, and "Class B and A control" will officially enter history.

Read full story

TREX Global:Focus on PCE data

U.S. jobless claims rise less than expected last week. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose less than expected last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight.

Read full story

TREX Global:Gold rises on surprise BOJ policy change, weak U.S. housing data

The Bank of Japan stunned markets on Tuesday, announcing a surprise adjustment to its bond yield control policy, allowing long-term interest rates to rise even more, a move aimed at cushioning the cost of prolonged monetary stimulus.

Read full story

TREX Global:The holiday season is approaching, and the market tends to be bullish

Photo bye.g(dmitry/Usplash) Several Fed policymakers say peak interest rates may be higher than expected and may last longer. Several Fed policymakers said on Friday that U.S. borrowing costs would likely need to peak higher than the 5.1 percent forecast earlier this week and remain there until 2024 to slow the labor market and bring inflation down from highs.

Read full story

TREX Global:The strong rebound of the US dollar has put a lot of pressure on the price of gold. Is this the peak?

Photo bye.g(kenny/Unsplash) Bank of England raises interest rates by 50 basis points. The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday and said further hikes were likely, but investors bet the central bank may be nearing the end of its drive to raise rates.

Read full story

TREX Global:U.S. inflation slows, Fed slows pace of rate hikes

Photo bye.g(joshua/Unsplash) Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year. Wells Fargo said in a note to clients on Thursday that it expects global economic growth to slow in 2023, joining other big U.S. banks in lowering their economic forecasts this year and reigniting concerns about a potential U.S. recession. concerns.

Read full story

TREX Global:U.S. bond yields continue to weaken, focus on initial claims data

Photo bye.g(AlexanderGrey/Unsplash) Dollar eases on Wednesday after being pressured by 200-day moving average. The U.S. dollar index was suppressed by the dual resistance of the 10-day moving average and the 200-day moving average on Wednesday, closing down 0.35% at around 105.20. Some investors have been expecting the Fed to slow down the pace of rate hikes soon, which is still weighing on the dollar in the medium to long term.

Read full story

TREX Global:Non-farm is coming! Gold prices may break the August high resistance?

Photo bye.g(Jingming.pan/Unsplash) [The U.S. PCE price index hit the smallest year-on-year increase since the end of last year, manufacturing activity shrank, and layoffs increased]

Read full story

TREX Global:"Super Week" is coming, most analysts and retail investors are bullish on gold prices

Photo bye.g(jingming/Unsplash) This week will usher in a number of heavy economic data and risk events. There will be a lot of US data this week, and the data that will be released include CaseShiller house prices, consumer confidence, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, ADP employment, Chicago PMI, PCE price index, trade balance, ISM manufacturing PMI index, standard S&P global manufacturing final PMI and non-farm payrolls report.

Read full story

TREX Global:Dovish meeting minutes & concerns about global economic recession

Photo bye.g(yawer/Unsplash) [Fed Minutes: "Overwhelming majority" of policymakers see Fed slowing rate hikes "very soon"]. The latest minutes of the Fed's meeting showed that at the meeting earlier this month, "a large majority" of policymakers agreed that it "may soon be appropriate" to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, and more and more Fed officials now began to discuss the possibility of rapid tightening of monetary policy.

Read full story

TREX Global:The minutes of the Fed meeting are coming, is it an opportunity for bulls?

[Fed Mester says reducing inflation remains the Fed's top priority]. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reiterated on Tuesday that pushing inflation down remains crucial for the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Read full story

TREX Global:Gold prices rebounded from a one-week low, short-term gold prices tend to be volatile

The probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points in December rebounded slightly. There are still many Fed officials who will speak this trading day, and investors need to focus on it. What needs to be reminded is that the market's attention has begun to turn to the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting to be released this Wednesday, although Thanksgiving will be ushered in on Thursday. Relatively speaking, the current market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate hike of 75 basis points in December have picked up, which is slightly bearish and bearish for gold prices. Investors need to pay attention to changes in market expectations.

Read full story

TREX Global:The dollar index and Treasury yields rebounded, while gold fell

[Federal Reserve Bullard: Even according to the "dovish" policy assumption, further interest rate hikes are needed to around 5%]. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday that even based on a dovish analysis of monetary policy, the Fed will need to keep raising interest rates because the Fed's tightening so far has "only had a limited impact on observed inflation."

Read full story

TREX Global:Is the momentum of gold price rising weakened? Follow initial applications and real estate market data

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, pointing to a pick-up in consumer spending early in the fourth quarter that could help support the economy.

Read full story

TREX Global:The G20 summit is coming, pay attention to the intensive speeches of Fed officials

[Democrats in the United States have locked in control of the Senate, while Republicans still have the upper hand in the House of Representatives]. Edison Research predicted on Saturday (November 12) that Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate after Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election in Nevada, which would deliver a major victory for President Joe Biden.

Read full story

TREX Global:Weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI in October, raising expectations the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes

U.S. consumer prices rose less-than-expected in October, falling below 8 percent from a year earlier for the first time in eight months, the strongest sign yet of a slowdown in inflation that could push the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Read full story

TREX Global:Gold prices rose on expectations of a slower Fed rate hike

[Voting in the midterm elections in various states in the United States has ended, and congressional control may change hands]. Americans cast their final vote on Tuesday in the closely contested midterm elections that will determine whether Republicans win control of Congress and, if so, give them the power to block much of President Biden's agenda for the next two years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy