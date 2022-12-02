TREX Global:Non-farm is coming! Gold prices may break the August high resistance?

Fundamentals are mainly bullish

[The U.S. PCE price index hit the smallest year-on-year increase since the end of last year, manufacturing activity shrank, and layoffs increased]

News that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first time in two-and-a-half years dimmed the outlook, with factories reporting weak demand.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent in October, matching September's gain. The PCE price index rose 6.0% in the 12 months to October, the smallest year-on-year gain since December 2021.

Layoffs in the technology sector drove a sharp rise in the overall number of layoffs at U.S. companies in November. Planned layoffs jumped 127% in November to 76,835, according to a report Thursday from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

[Fed Barr said he supports slowing rate hikes, adjusting the pace of rate hikes is a "smart move"]

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Barr said on Thursday that the pace of interest rate hikes is likely to slow down at the Dec. 13-14 meeting, suggesting he is one of the Fed's policymakers who support a slower pace of rate hikes.

[Federal Reserve Bowman: Interest rate hikes should be slowed down, but interest rates need to be sufficiently restrictive "for a period of time"]

Federal Reserve Governor Bowman said on Thursday that the Fed should slow down the pace of rate hikes to assess the impact of the rate hike cycle, but inflation is still too high and the Fed's policy needs to be sufficiently restrictive for a period of time to bring inflation down.

[The dollar fell to a new low in nearly five months]

During the Asian session on Friday (December 2), the U.S. dollar index fell slightly, hitting a new low since June 30 to 104.56. U.S. inflation eased, which increased expectations that the Fed is closer to peaking interest rates.

[U.S. Treasury yields plummeted to a three-month low]

U.S. Treasury yields also fell further on Thursday. The 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 4% on Thursday, falling as much as 3.505%, the lowest since September 23, closing at 3.527%; Treasury yields also hit their lowest level since early October, closing at 4.254%.

[The decline in manufacturing activity in the euro zone eased in November, and inflationary pressures slowed down]

The downturn in manufacturing activity across the euro zone eased in November, even as factories in the bloc still face harsh winters, a survey showed, which may not be as bad as first feared.

The final value of the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in November rose to 47.1 from 46.4 in October, but it was lower than the initial value of 47.3 and also lower than the 50 that divides expansion from contraction.

[The chief economist of the European Central Bank said that real interest rates have risen considerably, suggesting that efforts to combat inflation have been partially completed]

Real interest rates in the euro zone have risen "quite a bit," the ECB's chief economist Lane said on Thursday, in comments that suggested he believed part of the ECB's efforts to fight inflation had been done.

The fundamentals are mainly negative

[US consumer spending grows steadily]

U.S. consumer spending rose at a solid pace in October, giving an economy a strong boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces mounting headwinds from an aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The labor market, another pillar of the economy, continues to show resilience. Separate data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for state unemployment benefits fell last week, erasing nearly all of the previous week's gain that had led to a three-month high in claims.

[Fed Williams: Inflation is too high and further interest rate hikes are needed]

New York Fed President Williams reiterated in a television interview on Thursday that he believes further rate hikes are needed to bring down excessive inflation.

[Survey: The RBA will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in December]

According to a Reuters poll, 30 economists surveyed all believe that the RBA will raise interest rates slightly again by 25 basis points to 3.10% on December 6, which will be the third consecutive 25 basis point rate hike by the central bank. , before raising interest rates four times in a row by 50 basis points.

[Survey: The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points in December]

Slightly more than half of economists polled by Reuters believe the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates by another 50 basis points to 4.25 percent on Dec. 7 before pausing its nine-month tightening campaign.

Canada's economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in the third quarter, but due to the decline in the real estate market and the domestic household debt/income ratio among the highest in the world, the risks to the economy are increasing, and the impact of interest rate hikes has not yet fully manifested.

TREX Global’s view:Although most central banks around the world still have room to further raise interest rates and increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, the bulls have some scruples. The resistance near 1807 may also usher in some short-term shocks and adjustments in the gold price after the surge . However, the US PCE data showed that the slowdown in inflation echoed Fed Chairman Powell's remarks on slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes. The market's expectations that the inflection point of the Fed's rate hike has arrived have been further strengthened, and the technical bullish signal has been further strengthened.

