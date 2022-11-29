TREX Global:"Super Week" is coming, most analysts and retail investors are bullish on gold prices

Photo bye.g(jingming/Unsplash)

This week will usher in a number of heavy economic data and risk events.

There will be a lot of US data this week, and the data that will be released include CaseShiller house prices, consumer confidence, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, ADP employment, Chicago PMI, PCE price index, trade balance, ISM manufacturing PMI index, standard S&P global manufacturing final PMI and non-farm payrolls report.

Europe also has a host of data coming out this week: Eurozone November final PMI, flash Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), business sentiment, consumer confidence, unemployment and producer price index (PPI). German inflation and retail sales will also be in focus. In the UK data calendar, the PMI is the only data to watch.

U.S. inflation may be close to peaking, but not in the euro zone, where flash inflation for November is expected to show price pressures remain strong on Wednesday.

Inflation in the euro zone was 10.6% in October, more than five times the ECB's 2% target. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, also remained well above target.

The market's attention to the epidemic in Asia has increased, and China's official PMI for November will be released on Wednesday.

Japan will release employment, retail sales, industrial production and manufacturing PMI data this week.

Australia is to release building approvals, October consumer price index (CPI) and third-quarter capital spending. Earlier on Monday, retail sales data was unexpectedly weak. New Zealand is to publish third-quarter terms of trade. Canada is to publish gross domestic product (GDP), manufacturing PMI and employment data.

Market surveys show that most analysts and retail investors are bullish on the market outlook

Last week, 16 Wall Street analysts participated in the Kitco Gold Survey. Among participants, seven analysts (44%) are neutral on near-term gold prices, six analysts (38%) are bullish, and three analysts (19%) are bearish.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,054 people participated in an online poll for the general public. Of those respondents, 667 (63%) expect gold prices to rise this week, while another 253 (24%) expect prices to fall and 134 (13%) are neutral in the short term.

TREX Global’s view:What needs to be reminded is that the rebound of the US dollar in the short term puts significant pressure on gold prices, and high inflation expectations make most central banks around the world continue to raise interest rates, which makes gold bulls apprehensive. It is necessary to continue to pay attention to the support near the September 12 high of 1735. If this support is lost, it will increase the risk of a further pullback in gold prices. But before falling to 1735, the midline is still biased towards the bulls.

