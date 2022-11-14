TREX Global:The G20 summit is coming, pay attention to the intensive speeches of Fed officials

The fundamentals are mainly negative

[Democrats in the United States have locked in control of the Senate, while Republicans still have the upper hand in the House of Representatives]

Edison Research predicted on Saturday (November 12) that Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate after Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election in Nevada, which would deliver a major victory for President Joe Biden.

The Democrats have now won at least 50 seats in the Senate, and Vice President Harris could cast a tie-breaking vote, effectively locking in control of the Senate.

[The Democratic Party breaks the "red tide" expectation to keep control of the US Senate, and the focus turns to Georgia]

U.S. Democrats celebrated on Sunday for retaining control of the Senate, dashing Republican hopes of a "red wave" in the midterm elections as attention turned to Georgia, where a runoff for a Senate seat could strengthen Democrats' leverage in Congress.

As of Sunday, Republicans won 211 House seats, Democrats won 205 seats, the House has 435 seats, and the majority party needs to win 218 seats. It may be a few more days before the results of enough House elections are known to determine which party will control the chamber.

[U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen: I don’t know whether the decline in U.S. inflation data is a turning point]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that she was pleased to see the latest U.S. inflation data showing that upward pressure was easing, but she added that it was unclear whether inflation had reached a turning point and would continue downward.

[Federal Reserve Director Waller: The pace of interest rate hikes may be slowed down, but the anti-inflation stance has not "softened"]

Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Sunday (November 13) local time that the Fed may consider slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting, but this should not be viewed as a "softening" of its anti-inflation stance.

Speaking at an economic conference hosted by UBS, Waller said the market should now focus on the "end point" of rate hikes, rather than the magnitude of each hike, which could be "far off" and "depending on inflation." .”

Fundamentals are mainly bullish

[San Francisco Fed President Daly warns that the Fed faces a difficult task of deciding when to stop raising interest rates]

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly warned that the Fed is entering a new phase of policy tightening that will be more difficult to navigate, the Financial Times (FT) reported. The Fed is under increasing pressure to slow down its most aggressive rate hikes in decades.

[The initial value of the University of Michigan's consumer confidence index in November fell in the United States]

A survey released on Friday (November 11) showed that US consumer confidence fell in November, amid ongoing concerns about inflation and high borrowing costs.

The initial value of the University of Michigan's consumer confidence index in November was 54.7, lower than the final value of 59.9 in the previous month. Economists predicted an initial value of 59.5.

[The U.S. dollar fell for two days in a row, the largest two-day percentage drop since March 2009]

The U.S. dollar fell 1.33% on Friday (November 11), falling for the second consecutive day. The lowest intraday hit 106.27, a new low since August 16. The cumulative decline in the past two trading days was 3.6%, which was the lowest since March 2009. The biggest two-day percentage drop since then came as investors favored riskier currencies after signs that U.S. inflation was cooling, strengthening the case that the Federal Reserve could slow down aggressive rate hikes.

[ECB Governing Committee: Did not set in advance to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the next meeting]

European Central Bank Governing Council member and Spain's central bank President De Cos said on Friday that the European Central Bank did not set in advance another 75 basis point rate hike at the next policy meeting.

"The fact that we've raised rates by 75 basis points ... doesn't mean that's going to be the pattern going forward, it's going to depend on the data," DeCos said.

[The European Commission raised its forecast for the economic growth of the euro area this year, and believes that the growth rate will slow down more in 2023]

The European Commission forecast on Friday that the euro zone economy would grow more than previously expected in 2022 and slow more than previously expected in 2023, but the deceleration would only have negative effects on employment or public finances in the bloc.

In its regular economic forecast for the euro zone, the European Commission said it expected the bloc's economy to shrink in the fourth quarter of this year and continue in the first quarter of 2023, largely due to a surge in energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Outlook

A total of 19 market professionals took part in Kitco News' Wall Street survey last week. Twelve analysts (63%) are bullish on gold prices, 2 analysts (11%) are bearish, and 5 analysts (26%) are neutral on gold.

On the retail investor front, 905 respondents participated in the online survey. A total of 588 respondents (65%) expect gold prices to rise, another 199 (22%) predict gold prices will fall, while the remaining 118 (13%) think gold prices should trade sideways.

TREX Global’s view:The Democratic Party has basically locked in control of the Senate, providing support for the dollar. Federal Reserve Governor Waller's hawkish speech on Sunday also made gold bulls scruples. But the current market expectations for the Fed's interest rate hike in December have risen from 75 basis points to 50 basis points, helping gold to record its biggest weekly gain in more than two and a half years. Surveys show that most analysts and retail investors tend to be bullish on the gold market outlook. This week, we first need to pay attention to the news related to the G20 summit, the PPI data of the United States in October, the retail sales data of the United States in October and more intensive speeches by Fed officials.

