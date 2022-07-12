The US dollar hits a new high, and the gold price hits a new low in nearly nine months, aiming at 1700?

The fundamentals are mainly bearish

[Atlanta Fed President Bostic: I believe the U.S. economy can withstand another massive rate hike]

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said the U.S. economy can withstand higher interest rates and reiterated his support for another sharp rate hike later this month.

"Now I'm relieved," he told reporters on a conference call on Monday. "I believe the economy will be able to withstand the next move. I support a 75 basis point hike."

[St. Louis Fed President Bullard downplays the risk that the Fed could lead to a recession]

"Right now we have a lot of inflation, but the question is, can we bring [inflation] back to 2% without disrupting the economy? I think we can ."

Bullard said the U.S. economy did not appear to have fallen into recession in the past two quarters.

[Franklin Templeton: U.S. Treasuries still have room to fall, and the market has mispriced the Fed to cut interest rates next year]

According to Franklin Templeton, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields still have room to move higher, and the market is mis-priced that the Fed will cut rates in the second half of 2023.

Sonal Desai, chief investment officer of fixed income at the firm, said that persistently high inflation could push the Fed to tighten policy more than the market currently expects. The company has more than $1.5 trillion in global assets under management. While yields have risen, longer-dated U.S. Treasuries "remain elevated" and "need to sell more," she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday.

[The White House expects the US June CPI data to be "high" but "outdated"]

The White House expects consumer prices to be "high" in June as gasoline and food prices rise sharply, but that data is "outdated" because energy prices have fallen.

"Gasoline and food prices continue to be heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday, adding that the CPI report due Wednesday was a "review."

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the report to show consumer prices rose 8.8% in June from a year earlier, a 40-year high after 8.6% in May.

But Jean-Pierre played down the significance of the overall data, noting that oil prices have fallen since June. "The June CPI data is outdated as energy prices have fallen sharply this month and are expected to fall further".

[The energy crisis triggered fears of economic recession, the euro fell to near parity with the US dollar, and the US dollar rose more than 1% to refresh a nearly 20-year high]

The euro slipped to a 20-year low and near parity against the dollar on Monday, on fears that the energy crisis would tip the euro zone into recession, while the dollar was boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster and more aggressively than other central banks.

Nord Stream 1, Russia's largest gas pipeline to Germany, began annual maintenance on Monday and is expected to shut down gas deliveries for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies fear the shutdown could be prolonged by the war in Ukraine.

“The market’s biggest concern is whether Nord Stream One will resume pumping,” said Bipan Rai, head of North American FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. If it doesn't recover, "the market could wipe out the recession in the region," he added.

[Citi's Fitzpatrick "full force" recommends shorting EUR/USD]

Citigroup analyst Tom Fitzpatrick said in a note to clients that he recommends shorting the euro against the dollar "full force". Fitzpatrick decides to shift focus from EUR/JPY to outright shorting EUR/USD

Last week, Citi shorted EUR/USD at 1.0141 with a target of 0.9700 and a stop loss of 1.0225.

The market is highly bearish on the euro, suggesting that the dollar still has room to rise further, which is not good for gold prices.

[Barclays and Bank of America say June credit card data show weakness in U.S. consumers]

Americans cut back on credit card purchases in June, signaling another weakness in U.S. retail sales, two large banks said.

Barclays economists led by Pooja Sriram said their internal credit card data suggested retail sales likely fell 0.4% last month, which would be the second straight monthly decline.

[Kansas City Fed President George warns that raising interest rates too quickly could lead to 'oversteer']

Kansas City Fed President George, who last month disagreed with the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points, said the rush to tighten policy could be counterproductive.

"Communication of the path of rate hikes is probably far more important than the speed at which the target is reached," she said in a speech Monday prepared for the Central American Labor/Management Conference. "Rate rates are adjusted too quickly and there is an oversteer problem."

[New York Fed survey shows consumer inflation expectations for the next three years fell to 3.6%]

According to the latest survey by the New York Fed, in June, U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the next three years fell to 3.6% from 3.9% a month ago, the largest drop since January.

The drop could ease the Fed's concerns about the risk of unanchored inflation expectations, one of the reasons the central bank moved to hike rates by 75 basis points last month. Three-year inflation expectations had hit a high of 4.2 percent in October.

[Goldman Sachs chief economist: Non-agricultural data exaggerates job growth, labor market is slowing]

Goldman Sachs Group believes that recent U.S. non-farm payroll growth data, including stronger-than-expected June employment data, may have exaggerated the current employment growth.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 372,000 in June, with an average monthly increase of 375,000 from April to June, according to survey data released by the U.S. Department of Labor last Friday. Data for June beat expectations, helping to ease fears of a looming recession.

However, another Labor Department survey of households showed employment fell by 315,000 in June, and the data also showed that employment fell by an average of about 116,000 a month over the past three months.

"While the monthly household survey has more noise than the nonfarm payrolls survey, it reflects changes in the net value of new business creation in real time, so from these two Household surveys tend to outperform nonfarm payrolls surveys at reflecting cyclical turning points when looking at the monthly average of the indicators."

"This suggests that nonfarm payrolls, which have remained strong in recent months, may have overstated real job growth," he said.

Hatzius also cited a drop in job openings and resignations, a rise in initial jobless claims, a weaker employment index in industry surveys, and sporadic announcements of hiring freezes and slowing hiring.

There is no doubt that the labor market is slowing," Hatzius said.

[Standard Chartered: The US dollar has a higher threshold for expanding the victory after the surge in the employment report]

Standard Chartered’s foreign exchange strategist Englander said in a report that the market’s reaction to last Friday’s U.S. jobs data showed investors were long on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.

Recent trades suggest that while the U.S. dollar is being boosted by a hawkish Fed and risk aversion, fixed-income investors are more focused on recession risks.

"Going forward, we think the dollar will be more sensitive to any unsatisfactory data"

That doesn't mean the dollar can't rise, but the bar to push it up could be higher, with an 8 out of 10 needed to push the dollar higher, compared to a 6 out of 10 on Friday's jobs report.

There are some CPI swaps that show the market believes that inflation will fall in the second half of the year once gasoline prices fall, Englander said.

"This could create conditions that support both risk appetite and lower yield expectations, thereby weakening the dollar."

On the whole, the US CPI data may go higher this week. On the one hand, Fed officials strengthened the Fed to raise interest rates by 75 basis points in July, and on the other hand, they played down the risk of recession in the United States, but the risk of recession in the euro zone remained high, and the dollar continued to rise. Opportunities, at least the short-term bias remains strong, which makes gold prices face further downside risks. At present, it is more likely to test the 1700-1721 area. Moreover, the recent strong dollar has largely replaced the safe-haven role of gold, and the short-term rebound space of gold prices is expected to be limited.