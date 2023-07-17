Los Angeles, CA

Hedge Fund Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Buys in Los Angeles

Stanley Druckenmiller has moved to Hollywood. He is a multibillionaire New York hedge fund giant who owns very expensive homes in Manhattan, Malibu, and the Hamptons. Well, in a way. A company with ties to Druckenmiller paid about $5.5 million for a luxury home in Cheviot Hills, an upscale and family-friendly area south of Beverly Hills and Century City.

Druckenmiller doesn't live in the house himself. Instead, the modern home is for his second adult daughter, Hannah Druckenmiller, and her husband, Benjamin King. Both King and Druckenmiller are in their early 30s, and they met in California. King went to Stanford for college, and Druckenmiller did his BA work there and got his PhD from UC Berkeley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHJPO_0nSWVkJr00
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CHIPSPhoto byNoel Kleinman

It's not surprising that the couple is looking for a place to live in Los Angeles. Druckenmiller became an assistant professor of economics at Caltech, a famous research university in Pasadena, at the beginning of this year. She used to teach foreign and public affairs as an assistant professor at Columbia University.

The house was built on a whim and finished early in 2018. Later that same year, a Netflix executive and his wife bought it for $3.8 million. During the next 4.5 years, the couple improved the gardening in the front yard and made the inside look nicer, but they didn't do anything else to the house. The charcoal-colored building still has light-colored hardwood floors, high ceilings, dozens of LEDs in the roof, and a lot of natural light coming in through the windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDMFp_0nSWVkJr00
Getty Images for CHIPSPhoto byNoel Kleinman

The front door leads into a central hallway with a dining room to the left and a living room with a fireplace and woodsy wallpaper to the right. After that, the hallway continues past the home's staircase and into a big family room that is open to both the eat-in kitchen and a casual dining area. Top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances are in the kitchen, and there is also a pantry with a wine fridge and a lot of storage space.

The 4,300-square-foot home has five bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. There are also two washrooms on the main floor. Upstairs, the master retreat has vaulted ceilings, two closets, one big bathroom, and a small private balcony with a view of the lush backyard, which is surrounded by tall hedges for privacy.

Even though the 7,600-square-foot lot isn't very big, which is typical for Cheviot Hills, it is fully flat and comes with a sparkling swimming pool and spa, a covered loggia with a built-in BBQ set, an open patio, and an AstroTurf lawn. Other high-end features include a modern Control4 home automation system, a surround sound system, Nest thermostats, and a two-car garage that is connected to the house.

