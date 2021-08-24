Illinois University Freshman shot dead at an off-campus party

Keshanna Jackson Provides by Kaszcha Jackson

A Freshman at Southern Illinois University was shot dead at a shooting at an off-campus party a week into the semester.

Carbondale police received an emergency call early Sunday morning of reports of shots fired at a party. According to Police Officials, the party was about a half-mile away from Southern Illinois University. On their arrival, they found the victim, a freshman student from Chicago, Keshanna Jackson in the pool of her blood.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital. After various efforts by medical personnel, she was pronounced dead.

Police said three other victims who are not affiliated with the university were also shot at the party but they sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for proper treatment.

No official press statement regarding the arrest of a suspect or what led to the shooting has been released by the police.

In a statement to The Southern Illinoisan, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane, sympathise with the deceased family, saying that the university is “heartbroken to lose a member of the Saluki family.”

The deceased sister, Kaszcha Jackson described her as a bubbly personality who was jovial and made everyone laugh.

On Sunday night, hundreds of people showed up at SIU's campus for her vigil.

“These young people are giving me hope by responding immediately to something that nobody should ever have to deal with,” Father Joseph Brown, a professor at the university said at the vigil. “But to have to come and grieve for a child again, this takes me down, but these young people assembling here bring me back up," he added.

Carbondale Police Department urge anyone with useful information regarding the shootings to contact police at 618-457-3200.

