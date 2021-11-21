We All Love Our Coffee

Tree Langdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoCWR_0d31JvQU00
plantsokeycat/unsplash

Recently, I enjoyed listening to an interview with Michael Pollan. He wrote a couple of very popular books, including The Omnivore's Dilemma.

The discussion turned to Big Pharma and how they tend to take amazing natural foods or healing plants and turn them into products.

His new book, This is Your Mind On Plants, explores three mind-altering substances. He talks about how society is quickly evolving its attitudes towards them.

The book explores our reliance on plants and how we have always explored their use in consciousness changing.

Coffee is a great example.

It’s widely used around the world and those that use it daily are addicted. The relief you feel when you drink your first cup of coffee isn’t so much the buzz of the drug. You just saved yourself from going through withdrawal and your body knows it.

It’s said that coffee is the most popular drink around the world, with around 400 billion cups consumed each year. It’s an addictive drink but we don’t think of it that way because it’s socially acceptable. It’s also legal to drink.

A drug is defined by the society we live in. Every culture on earth has at least one plant that they use to adjust their consciousness. Society condones the drugs that somehow help society and caffeine is one of them.

Opium, caffeine, and mescaline are the three plant drugs Pollan explores in this new book. He does a deep dive into how they are used and accepted in different cultures while they are considered illegal in others.

It's very controversial.

If you make a drink from coffee beans, it’s accepted but if you make tea from the seed head of opium poppy, it’s considered a federal crime in the U.S.

Pollan wrote an essay in 1996 where he revealed how easy it was to make opium tea using poppies he grew in his own garden. The legal department for his magazine at the time suggested removing that part.

Apparently, it would have placed his home and all of his belongings in jeopardy. They could be ceased by the Feds and he could be thrown in jail.

His essay introduced another writer, Jim Hogshire, who was arrested for possessing dried poppy seeds he’d purchased from a florist.

Opium For The Masses by Jim Hogshire

A counterculture writer born in 1958, Hogshire has written many articles and short stories in his career. He’s somewhat famous for his book, Opium for the Masses: Harvesting Nature’s Best Pain Medication.

It was a hit. Americans used it to learn how to make natural and legal pain meds.

This common plant, P. somniferum, or opium poppies grows wild in many states. You can purchase it at crafts and hobby stores and nurseries.

Hogshire revealed how you could make a drinkable tea that acts as a mild painkiller.

The History

In Victorian times, opium preparations were very common. A very popular preparation was Laudanum which was a mixture of alcohol, herbs, and opium (10%).

Laudanum was inexpensive and very popular as a painkiller and relaxant. Many used it for ‘women's troubles’ and it was recommended for all sorts of other illnesses including coughs and arthritis. It was frequently used as a way to soothe babies.

It continued to be accessible and commonly taken by many people, despite a growing anti-opium movement.

In 1888 a British man named Benjamin Broomhall formed the “Christian Union for the Severance of the British Empire with the Opium Traffic”. Support for his cause grew, until 1910. That’s when Britain agreed to dismantle the India-China opium trade.

The smoking of opium for pleasure fell out of favor with the public. It was now considered a vice, used mainly by Orientals (A racist view of the time).

Making It Illegal

1914 was when the United States criminalized the recreational use of opium.

Poppies were grown in the U.S. until Congress passed the Opium Poppy Control Act of 1942. That made it illegal for anyone to produce the opium poppy unless they had a license. People could no longer grow poppies for personal medicinal use.

That put control of the opioid into the hands of the pharmaceutical companies.

The interesting thing about poppies is that they are the source of many of the pharmaceutical opioids produced today. These drugs originally came from opium poppy seeds. Now they are synthesized in a lab.

Poppy seeds contain morphine and codeine, among other drugs. Synthetic derivatives include hydrocodone (Vicodin), oxycodone (Percodan, OxyContin).

Legalizing a Pharmaceutical

Purdue Pharma introduced OxyContin in 1996. There was a systematic effort to minimize any information about the risk of addiction with its use. Their marketing efforts helped create one of the worst health crises we have seen.

The war on drugs was a war on some drugs, but not others.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A merchant of dreams. ♡ I love to connect humanity to technology. I write news, and fiction, exploring Worldview plots. Was a CGA/CPA in a past life. I have a lot of life experience. Parenting, Art, Finance, Investing, Auditing, Project Management, Writing, Story Grid Method, Science, Forensic Anthropology, Extensive overseas travel including Asia, Greece, Thailand.

Seattle, WA
1896 followers

More from Tree Langdon

China's Probe Takes a Selfie on Mars

On Feb 10, 2021, China’s probe, Tianwen-1, reached Mars. Once it arrived, it was successful in achieving orbit, which was one step in a multi-phase mission. The probe contained a lander/rover duo.

Read full story
6 comments

A Canadian Woman Takes a Stand.

Yes, it was not a charitable thought, but frankly, I’m surprised no one had made a serious attempt on Trump’s life before October last year. And it’s such a Canadian thing to do. So polite. Not like taking an AK47 to a crowd of people.

Read full story

Why Do We Like Some Flowers More Than Others?

“What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered.” Ralph Waldo Emerson. The lowly dandelion has long been reviled in the west. We mow it, dig it up, and use herbicides to try and get it out of our lawns. It turns out we’ve been misled.

Read full story
1 comments

Healthy Habits Are Linked to Longevity

“In the blue zones region of Ikaria, more than 80 percent of people between ages 65 and 100 are having sex.” Blue Zones. “Blue Zone” is a term that is often used to describe places in the world where some of the world’s oldest people live. It was the result of an amazing study by Dan Buettner and a group of researchers.

Read full story

Berkeley Graduate Has Written an Interesting Book

It isn’t often that an expert on religion is willing to open up about their early experimentation with drugs. It wasn’t a surprise to me that he was only one of many people who experimented in the sixties.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Studies Memory Loss

There’s one thing we have that no one can take away. Your first kiss, learning how to ride a bike, drive a car, your graduation. No matter what your memory of an event is, it belongs to you.

Read full story

A Flag and A Symbol That Lost a War

Two enduring symbols of an army that lost a war. Why did one country reject the Swastika and the other country keep the Confederate Flag?. The U.S. continues to defend the rights of hate groups under the umbrella of free speech.

Read full story

Vietnam is an Interesting Country to Visit

Vietnam is one of my favorite countries to visit, mainly because of the people. I had the good fortune to spend a month there, traveling to different spots as they came up. I like to travel that way, letting chance and a bit of on-the-spot research influence my choices. It was a terrific experience and I’m grateful to have had the chance.

Read full story
4 comments

Pentagon Talks About UFOs in a New Report.

It’s not the UFOs, it’s the National Security Risk. Pressure from the public and key lawmakers resulted in their report. This year, the Pentagon finally came clean about videos of UFOs that had been circulating on the net for some time. They prefer to call them unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Read full story

Why Japan May Beat NASA in the Race to Get Regolith to Earth

Collecting ‘soil’ on Mars is proving to be tricky. The race is on to get a sample of Martian soil into the hands of scientists on Earth. The soil on Mars is a mystery we are slowly solving. Each time a rover lands there, they bring along the latest scientific instruments and perform tests on samples collected in the field.

Read full story
1 comments

Confessions From A Collection Agent

Early in my career, I had the unenviable duty of calling customers who were behind on their payments. I’ve collected bad debts for many different companies. They were in a lot of different businesses.

Read full story
27 comments
Seattle, WA

Your Entire Family Will Enjoy This Meteor Shower

The Perseid Shower Promises a Cosmic Light Show for Seattle in 2021. It’s not too late to grab a front-row seat to this dazzling display of meteors seen this year. The Earth passes through the debris path of the Swift-Tuttle comet each summer. This debris path is made up of bits of rock and ice from the comet as they move in their orbit around the sun.

Read full story
4 comments

A U.S. Solar Probe Looks at Venus

Another fly-by result brings data that collaborates a hypothesis. She’s the closest planet to Earth, yet she hides her secrets behind a veil of cloud. Venus and Earth have often been described as twins because they’re close in size and share complex weather systems, but they’re very different.

Read full story
1 comments

Space Force Briefs Senate Armed Services Committee

Their four-step plan is a defense strategy that will focus on Deterrence, Crisis De-escalation, and Warfare in Space. On May 26, 2021, Department of Defense officials met with the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to talk about Space Force and other topics.

Read full story

Space Defense Is An American Priority

It’s a complex system designed to stay ahead of threats. Right now, contractors in the U.S. are busily building a defense system that will blanket our planet with satellites.

Read full story

How Stormy Solar Weather Will Impact the US.

The next five years are going to be full of disruptions. Our sun is remarkable in all its mystery. We are poised to learn a lot more about the big questions we have about the sun. The main one is how it generates and controls its magnetic field.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Family Fun at the Seattle Children’s Festival

September is time for back to school and signals the end of summer fun. But there is one more chance for your family to get together, and that’s the Seattle Children’s Festival.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Four Seattle Startups Hiring Right Now

Seattle is located in one of the best places to live in the country, the Pacific Northwest. With a population of 3.43 million, it’s a great resource for start-ups and the first choice for many entrepreneurs.

Read full story
Austin County, TX

Local Family Fun in Austin This Fall

This festival is a great reason to visit Texas this fall. It's an eight-stage event with many talented artists to entertain you. The name ‘Austin City Limits’ comes from a concert series that was successful in the past. The festival includes an art market, lots of tasty treats, and a special area for the family to play and have fun together.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy