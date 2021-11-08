A Canadian Woman Takes a Stand.

Letter slot Flavio Amiel/Unsplash

Yes, it was not a charitable thought, but frankly, I’m surprised no one had made a serious attempt on Trump’s life before October last year.

And it’s such a Canadian thing to do. So polite. Not like taking an AK47 to a crowd of people.

Maybe American Democrats are too polite, or more cautious than their Republican counterparts. Maybe I have no concept of what it’s like to live in the U.S., but I’ve always wondered how a country with such a large population didn’t have at least one person who has had enough.

Well, one Canadian woman was tired of Trump.

She wrote him a letter where she called him an ugly tyrant clown, added some ricin and mailed it to the White House. She signed the letter, “Free Rebel Spirit”.

Then she went to the border and turned herself in.

It reminded me of the time I stood up to a boy who was bullying my son when he was in Grade 3. When I noticed the bruises, I asked what had happened. When he finally told me, I was furious.

The next day, on the playground before school, I found the bully and backed him up against a wall. Careful to keep my hands behind my back, I threatened him within an inch of his life if he ever came near one of my boys again.

Yup. I threatened a kid in Grade 3.

Then I went and turned myself into the Principal’s office.

After she turned herself in, officials took Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier into custody at the border in Buffalo, New York. She was living in Quebec at the time she allegedly sent the letters.

Pascal emigrated from France in 2018. A witness verified that she lived for a while in a campsite south of Montreal, Canada. In the fall of 2018, she headed south to Texas.

By March 2019 she was arrested in Texas for weapons possession, and when she was released in May she returned to Canada.

The FBI identified her through connections with people recently detained in Texas. They also allege Ferrier sent similar letters to employees of Texas detention centers where she had been held during that time.

All of the letters contained the phrase “if it doesn’t work I will find a better recipe,” and were signed FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

There were also traces of her fingerprints. She was caught red-handed.

She has pleaded not guilty at her first appearance in court and was assigned a public defender.

I get it. It’s a serious offense to threaten anyone, especially the president of any country.

But I’ve lost my patience. I’m tired of watching this travesty of Democracy play out. All I can say is — We’ve had enough.

I’m standing up like Howard Beale in the movie Network when he said:

“I’m as mad as h*ll, and I’m not going to take this anymore.”

