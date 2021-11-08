A Canadian Woman Takes a Stand.

Tree Langdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pVsE_0cphQaHf00
Letter slotFlavio Amiel/Unsplash

Yes, it was not a charitable thought, but frankly, I’m surprised no one had made a serious attempt on Trump’s life before October last year.

And it’s such a Canadian thing to do. So polite. Not like taking an AK47 to a crowd of people.

Maybe American Democrats are too polite, or more cautious than their Republican counterparts. Maybe I have no concept of what it’s like to live in the U.S., but I’ve always wondered how a country with such a large population didn’t have at least one person who has had enough.

Well, one Canadian woman was tired of Trump.

She wrote him a letter where she called him an ugly tyrant clown, added some ricin and mailed it to the White House. She signed the letter, “Free Rebel Spirit”.

Then she went to the border and turned herself in.

It reminded me of the time I stood up to a boy who was bullying my son when he was in Grade 3. When I noticed the bruises, I asked what had happened. When he finally told me, I was furious.

The next day, on the playground before school, I found the bully and backed him up against a wall. Careful to keep my hands behind my back, I threatened him within an inch of his life if he ever came near one of my boys again.

Yup. I threatened a kid in Grade 3.

Then I went and turned myself into the Principal’s office.

After she turned herself in, officials took Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier into custody at the border in Buffalo, New York. She was living in Quebec at the time she allegedly sent the letters.

Pascal emigrated from France in 2018. A witness verified that she lived for a while in a campsite south of Montreal, Canada. In the fall of 2018, she headed south to Texas.

By March 2019 she was arrested in Texas for weapons possession, and when she was released in May she returned to Canada.

The FBI identified her through connections with people recently detained in Texas. They also allege Ferrier sent similar letters to employees of Texas detention centers where she had been held during that time.

All of the letters contained the phrase “if it doesn’t work I will find a better recipe,” and were signed FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

There were also traces of her fingerprints. She was caught red-handed.

She has pleaded not guilty at her first appearance in court and was assigned a public defender.

I get it. It’s a serious offense to threaten anyone, especially the president of any country.

But I’ve lost my patience. I’m tired of watching this travesty of Democracy play out. All I can say is — We’ve had enough.

I’m standing up like Howard Beale in the movie Network when he said:

I’m as mad as h*ll, and I’m not going to take this anymore.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A merchant of dreams. ♡ I love to connect humanity to technology. I write news, and fiction, exploring Worldview plots. Was a CGA/CPA in a past life. I have a lot of life experience. Parenting, Art, Finance, Investing, Auditing, Project Management, Writing, Story Grid Method, Science, Forensic Anthropology, Extensive overseas travel including Asia, Greece, Thailand.

Seattle, WA
1883 followers

More from Tree Langdon

Why Do We Like Some Flowers More Than Others?

“What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered.” Ralph Waldo Emerson. The lowly dandelion has long been reviled in the west. We mow it, dig it up, and use herbicides to try and get it out of our lawns. It turns out we’ve been misled.

Read full story
1 comments

Healthy Habits Are Linked to Longevity

“In the blue zones region of Ikaria, more than 80 percent of people between ages 65 and 100 are having sex.” Blue Zones. “Blue Zone” is a term that is often used to describe places in the world where some of the world’s oldest people live. It was the result of an amazing study by Dan Buettner and a group of researchers.

Read full story

Berkeley Graduate Has Written an Interesting Book

It isn’t often that an expert on religion is willing to open up about their early experimentation with drugs. It wasn’t a surprise to me that he was only one of many people who experimented in the sixties.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Studies Memory Loss

There’s one thing we have that no one can take away. Your first kiss, learning how to ride a bike, drive a car, your graduation. No matter what your memory of an event is, it belongs to you.

Read full story

A Flag and A Symbol That Lost a War

Two enduring symbols of an army that lost a war. Why did one country reject the Swastika and the other country keep the Confederate Flag?. The U.S. continues to defend the rights of hate groups under the umbrella of free speech.

Read full story

Vietnam is an Interesting Country to Visit

Vietnam is one of my favorite countries to visit, mainly because of the people. I had the good fortune to spend a month there, traveling to different spots as they came up. I like to travel that way, letting chance and a bit of on-the-spot research influence my choices. It was a terrific experience and I’m grateful to have had the chance.

Read full story
4 comments

Pentagon Talks About UFOs in a New Report.

It’s not the UFOs, it’s the National Security Risk. Pressure from the public and key lawmakers resulted in their report. This year, the Pentagon finally came clean about videos of UFOs that had been circulating on the net for some time. They prefer to call them unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Read full story

Why Japan May Beat NASA in the Race to Get Regolith to Earth

Collecting ‘soil’ on Mars is proving to be tricky. The race is on to get a sample of Martian soil into the hands of scientists on Earth. The soil on Mars is a mystery we are slowly solving. Each time a rover lands there, they bring along the latest scientific instruments and perform tests on samples collected in the field.

Read full story
1 comments

Confessions From A Collection Agent

Early in my career, I had the unenviable duty of calling customers who were behind on their payments. I’ve collected bad debts for many different companies. They were in a lot of different businesses.

Read full story
27 comments
Seattle, WA

Your Entire Family Will Enjoy This Meteor Shower

The Perseid Shower Promises a Cosmic Light Show for Seattle in 2021. It’s not too late to grab a front-row seat to this dazzling display of meteors seen this year. The Earth passes through the debris path of the Swift-Tuttle comet each summer. This debris path is made up of bits of rock and ice from the comet as they move in their orbit around the sun.

Read full story
4 comments

A U.S. Solar Probe Looks at Venus

Another fly-by result brings data that collaborates a hypothesis. She’s the closest planet to Earth, yet she hides her secrets behind a veil of cloud. Venus and Earth have often been described as twins because they’re close in size and share complex weather systems, but they’re very different.

Read full story
1 comments

Space Force Briefs Senate Armed Services Committee

Their four-step plan is a defense strategy that will focus on Deterrence, Crisis De-escalation, and Warfare in Space. On May 26, 2021, Department of Defense officials met with the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to talk about Space Force and other topics.

Read full story

Space Defense Is An American Priority

It’s a complex system designed to stay ahead of threats. Right now, contractors in the U.S. are busily building a defense system that will blanket our planet with satellites.

Read full story

How Stormy Solar Weather Will Impact the US.

The next five years are going to be full of disruptions. Our sun is remarkable in all its mystery. We are poised to learn a lot more about the big questions we have about the sun. The main one is how it generates and controls its magnetic field.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Family Fun at the Seattle Children’s Festival

September is time for back to school and signals the end of summer fun. But there is one more chance for your family to get together, and that’s the Seattle Children’s Festival.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Four Seattle Startups Hiring Right Now

Seattle is located in one of the best places to live in the country, the Pacific Northwest. With a population of 3.43 million, it’s a great resource for start-ups and the first choice for many entrepreneurs.

Read full story
Austin County, TX

Local Family Fun in Austin This Fall

This festival is a great reason to visit Texas this fall. It's an eight-stage event with many talented artists to entertain you. The name ‘Austin City Limits’ comes from a concert series that was successful in the past. The festival includes an art market, lots of tasty treats, and a special area for the family to play and have fun together.

Read full story
Dover, DE

Family Camping at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware

Each year, the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway are transformed. A team of fireflies descend on the grounds and create a magical musical paradise. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Firefly Festival so the magic will be particularly powerful.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Fun Family Eats at Little Neon Taco in Seattle

Little Neon Taco Seattle has been working hard to stay open during the pandemic and has tried quite a few things to keep their business running. Seattle’s First Hill, home to the city’s most renowned hospitals, can seem drab compared to its colorful neighbor Capitol Hill. Little Neon Taco used to be the bright spot in the neighborhood. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed that for the locals.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy