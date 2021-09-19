Pentagon Talks About UFOs in a New Report.

It’s not the UFOs, it’s the National Security Risk

Pressure from the public and key lawmakers resulted in their report.

This year, the Pentagon finally came clean about videos of UFOs that had been circulating on the net for some time. They prefer to call them unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

They were surprisingly open about the unknown objects recorded by pilots over the years. They also shared data recorded by sensors on several ships from events that occurred in 2019.

When the USS Omaha was swarmed by a group of unknown objects for several hours, onboard technicians frantically tried to identify them. This happened in July 2019 but the military only recently confirmed the incident.

The images that were released were clearly unknown objects encountered by the ship. We knew they must have recorded other data, but it took them a while to reveal it to the public.

The event occurred as Omaha was moving through the ocean near San Diego. It was surrounded by objects detected on multiple sensors. One of them was a self-illuminated sphere that was measured at six feet in diameter.

The ship's thermal and combat sensors both activated and recorded information while the crew watched and commented on the activity.

In a window of three days, eight other Navy ships in the area had similar experiences. It’s possible these sightings were coordinated because they occurred within a 100-mile area in a short period of days.

It’s taken the government some time to confirm these images. They were also reluctant to release any additional sensor data to support the sightings.

For some reason, they’ve decided to go ahead and share the data, with some commentary in a report.

The Pentagon considers these spheres to be true unknowns, as the technicians on the ships were unable to tell where they came from, or where they went when they disappeared into the ocean.

Sharing this data took a long time, partly due to the bureaucratic nature of the Pentagon and the tendency of the military to classify information that isn’t easily explained.

It’s become more difficult to keep these sightings quiet.

The Pentagon released a report on June 25, 2021, which looked at 144 reports of UAP.

The report didn’t reveal exactly what these objects are. They have no clear evidence that aliens have been spotted, but they did admit that the data isn’t exactly easy to interpret.

The report acknowledges that there have been many sightings of UFOs or the preferred UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena).

The report indicates that the sightings are actual objects, not glitches on the sensors. That conclusion is partly because the objects were observed by several sensors at the same time (At least 80 sightings were recorded by multiple sensors.)

Several times, objects were observed flying at unusual speeds, changing direction abruptly, or disappearing from screens entirely.

These activities have observers stumped.

In some cases, they’re considering the possibility of sensor errors or misperception of the observers. In most cases, they acknowledge it would be helpful to have better data to study.

The report did come to several conclusions.

It clearly shows the need for a more formal study of UFOs.

A recent memo from Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks has instructed the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security to create a formal mission for the UAP Task Force to further study the events.

One clue to their motivation for this task force came from a comment Hicks made in the memo:

“It is critical that the United States maintain operations security and safety at DoD ranges.” She pointed out that many of the observations were near military areas.

But the military is constantly observing and recording their surroundings, making it more likely that they would be the ones to capture data and provide reports. The farmer in a field may tell a great story about the bright light in the sky, but their reports are less believable without the data.

The report also contained the following points:

The objects may pose a risk to aviation because they aren’t predictable. They move in unexpected ways and at high speeds, making them a danger. In 11 cases, pilots reported a “near-miss” collision with one of the objects.

There is a concern for national security because the objects represent a potential adversarial presence. This technology may be a new development by another nation.

It boils down to this. They really don’t know what these objects are or where they come from so they are being perceived as a threat.

More information is needed to assist them in figuring out the source of the UAPs.

Reports of UAP observations need to be prepared and submitted within two weeks of the event.

Decisions regarding what actions to take aren’t possible until they figure out what the UAPs are and determine their purpose

Some have criticized the report for being a bit thin.

But it makes sense not to reveal everything they know. If the UAPs are something another government has developed, U.S. intelligence and military personnel aren’t going to admit what they might know or not know about it. If these sightings are a new technology that can circumvent our surveillance and reconnaissance systems no one is going to want to admit the weakness.

Public pressure and pressure from key lawmakers resulted in the production and release of the report. It’s one way to encourage coordination among the agencies involved.

It’s also a signal that they want officials to focus on solving the mystery.

Sources: USMag -Intelligencer, Astronomy

